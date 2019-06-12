UK PM May says Hong Kong extradition must be in line with Sino-British declaration

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said extradition rules in Hong Kong had to respect the rights and freedoms set out in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration.

"We are concerned about potential effects of these proposals particularly obviously given the large number of British citizens there are in Hong Kong," May told parliament.

"But it is vital that those extradition arrangements in Hong Kong are in line with the rights and freedoms that were set down in the Sino-British joint declaration." (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)