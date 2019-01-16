UK PM May says she wants to listen to lawmakers to find Brexit solution

Prime Minister Theresa May sits down in Parliament after the vote on her Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 15, 2019 in this screengrab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she wanted to find out what sort of Brexit deal could win the support of lawmakers, speaking in parliament a day after her proposed agreement was rejected by a large margin.

"The exercise ... (is) about listening to the views of the house, about wanting to understand the views of parliamentarians so that we can identify what could command the support of this house and deliver on the referendum," she told parliament on Wednesday.

