UK PM May can secure a Brexit deal with EU: minister

Britain's Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May can reach a deal with the European Union to alter parts of the Brexit agreement relating to the Northern Irish border, Treasury minister Liz Truss told Sky News on Sunday.

"I believe Theresa May can get that deal," Truss said. She also rejected the idea of a UK-EU customs union - something the main opposition Labour Party supports and that the EU has said it is interested in pursuing, but May staunchly opposes.

