UK PM promises not to 'pull the rug out' from those needing COVID aid

Jennifer Lopez is officially a proud mom to two teenagers, as twins Max and Emme just celebrated their 13th birthday! And according to the star's Instagram posts, the party started early in the day. Lopez surprised her son and daughter before they were even fully awake with a luxurious breakfast in bed and shared all of her varied feelings about them growing up so fast with her followers. Keep reading to see how the Lopez family does birthdays, and for more famous offspring, check out 25 Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents. Lopez treated her twins to breakfast in bed. On the morning of Feb. 22, the star shared videos and photos to her Instagram feed and story of her waking up Max and Emme (who also goes by the nickname Lulu) with a luxurious birthday meal of Fruity Pebbles pancakes, confetti waffles, eggs, and bacon. (Pancakes and waffles? Now that's a special occasion.) Lopez also serenaded them with a bit of the song, "Good Morning," from the movie Singin' in the Rain and gave them each a birthday card with heartfelt words of pride and love.For more celebrity news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. She recalled the day they were born, 13 years ago. "Do you know how proud I am of you? Who you've grown into? I remember yesterday carrying both of you home from the hospital," she said to her newly minted teens, miming holding the two babies to her body, "like this, in the middle of a snowstorm!"Max and Emme were born "just after midnight" on Feb. 21, 2008 in a Long Island hospital, per Reuters. They were Lopez's first, though then-husband Marc Anthony already had three children from previous relationships."I’ve been very career-oriented my whole life and very focused on my own world and my own life, and all of a sudden the focus just shifts," Lopez told People a few weeks later. "It’s like, ‘Whoosh!’ I want to do everything for them."For more on the star, check out Ben Affleck Defends Ex Jennifer Lopez Against "Ugly, Vicious" Comments. Every mom can relate to the conflicting emotions Lopez shared in her caption. "My beautiful babies are teenagers today!!" she wrote. "OMG!! I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil’ coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love. It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since… I’m feeling so many emotions this morning…so very emotional today… so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can’t feeeze [sic] time. To my two caring, sensitive and special souls…who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways…your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever… #13 #happybirthdaycoconuts #love #happiness #maxandlulu"For more cute celeb family stories, check out Angelina Jolie Says Her Kids Won't Let Her Do This One Thing. Though he isn't in the birthday post, the twins are close with Lopez's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. In a 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey, per Hello!, Lopez remembered being struck by her kids' instant rapport with Alex Rodriguez. "It was like no, they really, they really liked him," she said. (Lopez and their dad, Anthony, split in 2014. Rodriguez has two daughters from his first marriage.)The Hustlers star also said that Max and the former pro baseball player have a special relationship, characterized by the patience Rodriguez has for the rambunctious boy. Last summer, Rodriguez even gifted Max with a goldendoodle puppy the family would go on to name Tyson. You can see him cuddling up to Lopez in the birthday videos.For more famous clans, check out Blue Ivy Models with Mom Beyoncé in New Ivy Park Campaign.