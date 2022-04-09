UK PM salutes Ukrainian courage in visit to Kyiv

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined the stream of European leaders showing their support for Ukraine by travelling to the nation’s capital on Saturday for a face-to-face meeting with the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (April 9)

  • In show of support, British PM meets Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Kyiv

    At a meeting shrouded in secrecy until Johnson appeared in the Ukrainian capital, the two leaders cemented the close ties they have nurtured since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The move caps weeks of lobbying by Johnson to meet Zelenskiy. With both men standing at podiums in front of cameras, they praised each other for their cooperation since the Russian invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour.

  • UK PM Boris Johnson Meets Ukraine President Zelensky In Unannounced Visit To Kyiv: “Surprise”

    Boris Johnson has been pictured in a meeting with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, after the UK’s Prime Minister arrived in Kyiv for an unannounced visit. The Embassy of Ukraine to the UK shared a picture of the two in conversation across a table in the country’s capital city. The Embassy captioned the picture with […]

  • Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met face to face with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, a surprise visit that marks the latest show of solidarity with the former Soviet state as it continues efforts to beat back a Russian invasion. Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, confirmed on Facebook that Zelensky…

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    *Zelenskiy met Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of his staunchest backers, in Kyiv on Saturday, with the British leader using the visit to set out a new financial and military aid package for Ukraine. * Johnson was the latest foreign leader to visit Kyiv after Russian forces pulled back from the outskirts of the capital last week. * Donors including the Canadian government and the European Commission pledged a combined 9.1 billion euros in donations, loans and grants to support refugees fleeing the war.

  • More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks

    Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamored to leave before an expected Russian onslaught. In the wake of the attack in Kramatorsk, several European leaders made efforts to show solidarity with Ukraine, with the Austrian chancellor and British prime minister visiting Kyiv — the capital city that Russia failed to capture and where troops retreated days ago. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where Johnson's office said they discussed Britain's “long-term support.”

  • Live Updates | Zelenskyy committed to peace, needs guns now

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on Saturday that he is committed to seeking peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world. Zelenskyy said he’s confident Ukrainians would accept peace despite the horrors they have witnessed in the war.

  • 60 elite Russian paratroopers refused to fight in the invasion of Ukraine, report says

    Dozens of Putin's paratroopers from a unit in Pskov province refused to fight in Ukraine, according to an independent Russian newspaper.

  • Zelenskyy reacts to Ukraine rail station attack: 'Evil that knows no bounds'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decried the Russian military as an “evil that knows no bounds” Friday following an attack on a railway station that officials say left dozens dead.

  • European leaders stream into Ukraine to show solidarity

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Saturday joined the stream of European leaders showing their support for Ukraine by traveling to the nation’s capital for face-to-face meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This came a day after he promised to send an additional 100 million pounds ($130 million) of high-grade military equipment to Ukraine, saying Britain wanted to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

  • Looming holiday, Kremlin comments point to dramatic Russian escalation in Ukraine: expert

    Several actions by Russia in recent days, along with a looming holiday that is culturally significant within the country, point to Russia escalating its invasion of Ukraine in the near future, an expert tells Fox News Digital.

  • Chairman of Russia's Rusal calls for investigation of Bucha killings

    While the statement from Chairman Bernard Zonneveld, a Dutch national, did not touch on who was to blame for the deaths of civilians in the town, it is unusual for a large Russian company to comment publicly on the conflict. Ukraine and several Western governments have accused Moscow of war crimes after the bodies of civilians shot at close range were found in the town of Bucha following a Russian withdrawal.

  • Rocket Attack Injures 4 US Troops in Syria

    The attack happened at a base known as Green Village, just east of the Euphrates River and near major oil fields.

  • 'I don't cry anymore': Zelenskyy says after witnessing the 'unbearable' toll the Russian invasion has had on Ukrainians who have 'lost everything'

    "The first days were really hard. My eyes were always wet," the Ukrainian president said. "The dead children I saw. This is unbearable."