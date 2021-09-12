UK PM to set out COVID winter strategy next week, says health minister

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week set out plans to manage the COVID-19 pandemic over the colder months, his health minister said on Sunday, suggesting the government could remove some restrictions by relying on vaccines.

"Now that we're entering autumn and winter ... the prime minister this week will be setting out our plans to manage COVID over the coming few months and in that we will be making it clear that our vaccine programme is working," Sajid Javid told Sky News.

"Of course we still want to remain very cautious, and there are some things, when it comes to travel for example, there are some rules that have to remain in place, but the PCR test that's required upon your return to the UK from certain countries, look I want to try to get rid of that as soon as I can."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Catherine Evans)

