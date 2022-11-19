UK PM Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy

29
JOHN LEICESTER
·2 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine's snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The air-defense package, which Britain valued at 50 million pounds ($60 million), comes as Russia has been pounding Ukraine's power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians as the frigid cold of winter draws near.

The package includes radar and other technology to counter Iran-supplied exploding drones that Russia has used against Ukrainian targets. It comes on top of a delivery of more than 1,000 anti-air missiles that Britain announced earlier this month.

The U.K. has been one of the staunchest Western supporters of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion, giving Kyiv 2.3 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in military aid.

Zelenskyy described the two countries as “the strongest of allies.”

“With friends like you by our side, we are confident in our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom,” the Ukrainian leader said on Twitter.

“The courage of the Ukrainian people is an inspiration to the world,” Sunak said in comments alongside Zelenskyy in the presidential palace. “In years to come we will tell our grandchildren of your story.”

He pledged that Britain “will stand with you until Ukraine has won the peace and security it needs and deserves and then we will stand with you as you rebuild your great country.”

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who stepped down in July amid a welter of ethics scandals, won wide praise in Ukraine for his backing.

Sunak is keen to reassure Ukraine’s leaders that there will be no change of stance under his leadership, though when he was U.K. Treasury chief under Johnson he was considered resistant to demands for higher defense spending.

During his visit to Kyiv, Sunak laid flowers at a memorial for the war dead and lit a candle at a memorial for victims of a deadly Soviet-era famine in Ukraine in the 1930s. He also said first responders at a fire station.

Sunak said it was “deeply humbling” to visit Kyiv "and to have the opportunity to meet those who are doing so much, and paying so high a price, to defend the principles of sovereignty and democracy,”

Zelenskyy said “we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security."

“Together we are stronger and we will achieve the desired results,” he said on Telegram.

Video that Zelenskyy posted showed him greeting Sunak at a presidential palace as snowflakes fell and the two men holding talks.

___

Follow all AP stories about the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany plans to tighten rules for firms highly dependent on China - document

    Germany's foreign ministry plans to tighten the rules for companies deeply exposed to China, making them disclose more information and possibly conduct stress tests for geopolitical risks, a confidential draft document seen by Reuters said. The proposed measures are part of a new business strategy towards China being drawn up by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government as it seeks to reduce its dependency on Asia's economic superpower. "The aim is to change the incentive structure for German companies with market economy instruments so that reducing export dependency is more attractive," said the document, singling out the chemicals and car industries.

  • Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday. Russia has been hammering cities across Ukraine with missile strikes over the past week, in one of the heaviest waves of missile attacks since Moscow began its invasion nearly nine months ago. Ukraine says the strikes have crippled almost half of Ukraine's energy system, creating a potential humanitarian disaster as winter sets in.

  • Only way Poland will be dragged into war is if it stops supporting Ukraine, says Polish PM

    The only way Poland will be dragged into the war Russia is waging on Ukraine is if Warsaw stops supporting Kyiv, "and then the war will come to us by itself," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

  • Pentagon believes Russia partly aims to exhaust Ukrainian air defence ammunition

    Russia’s mass missile strikes are partly aimed at overwhelming and exhausting Ukraine's air defence ammunition, the U.S. undersecretary of defence for policy, Colin Kahl, told UK newspaper The Guardian on Nov. 19.

  • Ukraine's Security Service identifies 11 more organisers of sham referendum in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has identified 11 more organisers of the sham referendum in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: Press service SSU; Prosecutor's Office in Zaporizhzhia Oblast Details: The perpetrators were part of the "territorial electoral commissions" created by the aggressor in Enerhodar, Melitopol and Kamianka-Dniprovska.

  • 10 Days in Hell: Our Russian Hostage Nightmare

    Desperate to escape Ukraine, we were captured, questioned, and held in a bunker. Then our teenage son tried to save us

  • Russia Ukraine war: Rishi Sunak meets Zelensky in surprise visit to Ukraine

    Rishi Sunak has travelled to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv as he announced a £50 million military package for the country.

  • Russia destroyed 3 million hectares of forest and ruined 332 educational facilities Zelenskyy

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has said that due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, almost 3 million hectares of forest have been destroyed and 332 educational facilities ruined. Source: Zelenskyy, in an address to the student community of Ireland Quote: "Russia claims to act to protect the environment, but for some reason has ruined almost 3 million hectares of forest in our country with its aggression! The forests have burned as a result of artillery attacks.

  • Russia says it's open to more U.S. talks but dismisses idea of Putin-Biden summit

    Officials from the two countries are set to meet in the Egyptian capital of Cairo from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6 to discuss resuming inspections under the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, although Moscow has played down the prospect of a quick breakthrough. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow is open to further talks with the United States on "strategic stability" - a term used to mean reducing the risk of nuclear war - if Washington is willing.

  • Protest fires burn on the streets of Iran

    STORY: Protesters could be heard shouting "Fuladshahr is under fire", and one demonstrator was seen setting a street sign alight. Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video from the design of the roundabout, road layout and sign seen in the videos which matched satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date the videos were filmed, though activist network 1500Tasvir said the incident occurred on Thursday. Nationwide protests have gripped Iran. They were ignited by the Sept. 16 death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, whom morality police had arrested for allegedly flouting the Islamic dress code.

  • Trump calls special counsel appointment 'horrendous abuse of power'

    Former President Donald Trump spoke Friday night at Mar-a-Lago and voiced his grievances on a variety of topics, including a new special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

  • ‘We are determined to go on’: Faced with blackouts, Ukrainian businesses are rationing electricity and preparing for a winter with little heat and power

    Missile strikes and hours-long blackouts are among their biggest worries as Russia intensifies its attacks—and targets Ukraine's energy grid.

  • Biden's aides describe Trump as a defeated and vulnerable figure who could help the president secure a second term, report says

    Speaking to Reuters, several aides to President Joe Biden said they think Donald Trump running in 2024 could help secure their boss another win.

  • ‘COVID orphans’: Children of those lost to the pandemic face a unique struggle with grief

    As the holiday season approaches, many American families are looking forward to gathering and celebrating with their loved ones — possibly for the first time in years, as most COVID-19 restrictions are now lifted. But for the widows and widowers who have been left to care for their children alone as a result of the pandemic, the holidays can be a painful reminder of what their families have lost.

  • Zelenskyy: African countries begin opening their eyes after Russia blocks grain export

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that African countries have begun to change their attitude towards Russia and are supporting Ukraine after Russia blocked grain exports from the ports of the Black Sea.

  • Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade

    Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific called for an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine and pledged to steer the region’s economies toward sustainable growth as they wrapped up summit meetings Saturday. Host Thailand garnered a diplomatic coup in managing to bridge divisions among the 21 members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum by saying that most members had condemned the war. Russia is an APEC member, as is China, which generally has refrained from criticizing Moscow.

  • Almost twice as many Republicans than Democrats died of Covid, study says

    The gap in death rates between the parties grew substantially after the vaccines were introduced

  • Ukraine Says Half of Its Energy System Crippled by Russian Attacks

    A recent wave of Russian missile and drone strikes have crippled almost half of Ukraine’s energy system, the Kyiv government said on Friday, November 18.In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, “The difficult situation with energy supply persists in a total of 17 regions and in the capital," but added that there were “significantly fewer emergency shutdowns” during the day as energy industry workers were racing to restore power.Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told a news conference on Friday: “Unfortunately Russia continues to carry out missile strikes on Ukraine’s civilian and critical infrastructure. Almost half of our energy system is disabled”.Russian shelling and missile strikes hit civilian infrastructure in various parts of Ukraine last week. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • Russian elites expect defeat in war after retreat from Kherson

    The retreat of Russian troops from Kherson became a painful event for the Russian elites: it became clear that "the real war has been lost". Source: Meduza, the Russian Latvia-based media outlet, citing sources close to the administration of the President of Russia and the government of the Russian Federation, who spoke on condition of anonymity Details: Meduza's source states that the retreat from Kherson became "a very painful event" for the Russian elites.

  • Ukraine capital Kyiv, port Odesa area suffer power shortages -Zelenskiy

    "The situation with power supplies is difficult in 17 regions and in the capital," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Things are very difficult in Kyiv region and the city of Kyiv - Odesa region and also Vynnitsia and Ternopil," he said, referring to two areas in western and southwestern Ukraine.