UK PM Truss’s Net Favorability Slumps to Minus 70 in YouGov Poll
(Bloomberg) -- Just 10% of Britons have a favorable opinion of Liz Truss, a YouGov survey found, piling further woes on the beleaguered prime minister a day after she was forced to row back on the bulk of her economic vision for Britain.
Some 80% said they had a negative view of Truss, giving her a net favorability rating of minus 70 -- a 14-point drop since last week. The survey of 1,724 adults was conducted Oct. 14-16, YouGov said. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt had a net rating of minus 41, while opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer had a net score of minus 5.
