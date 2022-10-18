UK PM Truss’s Net Favorability Slumps to Minus 70 in YouGov Poll

1
Stuart Biggs
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Just 10% of Britons have a favorable opinion of Liz Truss, a YouGov survey found, piling further woes on the beleaguered prime minister a day after she was forced to row back on the bulk of her economic vision for Britain.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Some 80% said they had a negative view of Truss, giving her a net favorability rating of minus 70 -- a 14-point drop since last week. The survey of 1,724 adults was conducted Oct. 14-16, YouGov said. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt had a net rating of minus 41, while opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer had a net score of minus 5.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Lula, Bolsonaro Face Off in Tense Debate Before Brazil Runoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro exchanged insults and corruption allegations during a tense televised debate as they sought to sway voters ahead of a runoff election on Oct. 30.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman S

  • Look out, AMD – Microsoft is tanking your CPU performance again with Windows 11

    If you're considering getting a Ryzen 9 7950X for gaming, you might want to look at AMD’s cheaper options first.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Germany is delaying its nuclear shutdown

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered preparations for all of the country's three remaining nuclear reactors to continue operating until mid-April. The move marks another hiccup in the country's long-running plan to end the use of atomic energy. Here is a look at Germany's politically charged debate on nuclear power.

  • Three Arrows Founders, Still Absent, to Get Subpoenas on Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Liquidators charged with untangling the blowup of Three Arrows Capital are taking unusual steps to force the crypto hedge fund’s founders, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, to cooperate with its unwinding. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Lead

  • In Office But Not In Charge: How Is Truss Still Prime Minister?

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryOn the face of it, Liz Truss’s days as UK prime minister look numbered and her demise imminent. She’s been forced to throw out her entire econo

  • Renault, Nissan Near Landmark Deal to Reshape Alliance

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA is in the final stages of concluding a deal this week to reduce its stake in Japanese partner Nissan Motor Co. and reshape their two-decades-old alliance, a person familiar with the negotiations said.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Marke

  • EU approves $486 million for Ukraine, plus training mission

    It’s hoped the mission will be up and running by mid-November.

  • Worry grows for Iran athlete who competed without her hijab

    An Iranian competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied. The decision by Elnaz Rekabi, a multiple medalist in competitions, to forgo the headscarf, or hijab, came as protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death in custody of a 22-year-old woman have entered a fifth week.

  • The FBI is searching a Bardstown farm in connection to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers

    Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, has been missing since 2015. Her car was found abandoned on Bluegrass Parkway with her keys, phone and purse inside.

  • Credit Suisse Disposal Plans Gain Pace as Revamp Clock Ticks

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is exploring a sale of its US asset-management operations and moving closer to securing financing for other businesses, as it nears a strategy revamp that’s likely to fundamentally reshape it.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: M

  • Russian role in Burkina Faso crisis comes under scrutiny

    Within hours of Burkina Faso's second coup this year, the head of Russia's shadowy mercenary outfit Wagner Group was among the first to congratulate the new junta leader in West Africa. In a message posted on Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin praised the mutinous soldiers for doing what “was necessary."

  • Black British Founders Are Looking to US for Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Black British founders struggle to raise funds from investors in the UK and so seek venture capital in the US, said Sharmadean Reid, Founder of The Stack World, a social network for female entrepreneurs. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets Wrap

  • Liz Truss’s waning power brings political plots — and jokes about lettuce

    Powerless, humiliated, labeled a “ghost” prime minister and compared unfavorably to a head of lettuce — this is not a good week for Liz Truss.

  • Watch Marjorie Taylor Greene Go Ballistic During Debate When Opponent Links Her to Jan. 6 Riot (Video)

    Democratic candidate for MTG’s House seat, Marcus Flowers, said she “drove those people to the Capitol on Jan. 6 with [her] lie”

  • 'How Dare You': Mike Lee Confronted Over Jan. 6 Scheme In Senate Debate

    Evan McMullin, the independent candidate for Senate in Utah, accused the GOP senator of an "egregious betrayal" of the U.S. Constitution.

  • Five takeaways from the Abrams-Kemp debate in Georgia

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and his Democratic rival Stacey Abrams faced off on Monday in their first debate since they competed for the governor’s mansion in 2018. The debate quickly became a policy-heavy affair, with the candidates hammering each other over everything from education to crime to election laws. What’s more, it unfolded on…

  • Ron Johnson Claims Debate Crowd Laughed At Him Because Students Are Fed 'Leftist Propaganda'

    Someone dared to "let in" college students to his debate at Catholic Marquette University, the senator groused. "Our colleges aren’t exactly teaching history."

  • Katie Hobbs bent the truth on CNN, and she knows it

    Can Democrats like Arizona governor candidate Katie Hobbs act like this and still be defenders of democracy?

  • Nike co-founder Phil Knight declares war on Democrats in Oregon

    Nike co-founder Phil Knight is throwing his full weight into breaking Democrats' hold on Oregon. His cash is flowing into the coffers of Democrat Tina Kotek's opponents.

  • Iowa Poll: Gov. Kim Reynolds earns 52% support, leads Deidre DeJear by 17 points among likely voters

    Among all Iowans, Kim Reynolds enjoys her highest approval rating since fall of 2021, at 53%, the Iowa Poll finds.