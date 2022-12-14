UK Police Barged Into an Art Gallery to Save a Person in Distress. It Turned Out to Be a Sculpture.

Daniel Cassidy for ARTnews
·2 min read

A pair of bemused officers forced their way into a London gallery on Sunday, reportedly under the misconception that a sculpture of slouched-over woman was a real person in need of help.

Artnet News first reported news of the incident at Laz Emporium, which involved taking a locked door off its hinges in order to see to what ended up being a sculpture by the American artist Mark Jenkins.

More from Robb Report

The sculpture, Kristina (2022), shows a life-sized woman with long, blonde hair and a yellow hood who appears to be unconscious, her head buried in a bowl of soup. The work was commissioned by Steve Lazarides, the dealer behind Laz Emporium and the former agent of Banksy, and was based on the gallerist’s sister.

The incident took place on November 25, when London’s Metropolitan Police responded to a call about a person in distress at the Soho gallery. A short 20 minutes later, just before 6 p.m., “officers forced entry to the address, where they uncovered that the person was in fact a mannequin,” a police spokesperson told Artnet.

The officers said they received a call saying a woman in the gallery had “not been moving for the last two hours,” which led them to believe someone had suffered either a heart attack or an overdose.

“The work is to provoke and it’s definitely achieving that,” Hannah Blakemore, a gallery employee, told Artnet.

The sculpture, which currently sits in the gallery’s window, has stirred up trouble before. Paramedics were called to the scene when the sculpture appeared at London’s art and design fair Decorex in October.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • LBank Exchange Will List NIMB on December 14, 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NIMB on December 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NIMB/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on December 14, 2022.NIMB Listing BannerTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/147684_77069760545cdbf4_001full.jpgFeaturing 15 customizable earning strategies and being t

  • Look Into the Eyes of Star Wars Icons in Mondo's New Series

    Pop culture art fans have been patiently waiting for this moment—and now, io9 can reveal it’s finally here. Mondo and Acme Archives are teaming up with artist Jason Edmiston for an ongoing series of Star Wars prints in the style of Edmiston’s popular “Eyes Without a Face” series. The first two, from the recent show Obi-Wan Kenobi, go on sale Tuesday, December 13, and while you can see a crop of one of above, you can see them both below, in all their glory.

  • The best Saturday Night Live cast members, ranked

    After 48 seasons and 160+ cast members, it's time for EW to choose the best of the best performers from Saturday Night Live's past and present. Let's get ready to debate.

  • 11 Extraordinary Modern Homes Built in Forests

    Designed by South African studio Malan Vorster, Tree House Constantia is constructed from four cylindrical towers. The clients hoped to maximize views of a nearby Cape Town forest, which informed both the height of the house and the expansive windows wrapping around each tower. Clad in okume wood, this home designed by Mobius Architekci in Poland doesn’t just blend into the forest, but was inspired by it too.

  • '100 years of difficult work': Richmond removes final public Confederate monument

    Crews removed a statue of Confederate General A.P. Hill from its base in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday, the city's last public Confederate monument.

  • ‘Emily in Paris’ Star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Had a Childhood in Two Acts

    HOUSE CALL Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, 59, is a French-Italian actress best known in the U.S. for her role in the French comedy series “Call My Agent!” She appears in season 5 of “The Crown” and currently stars as Sylvie in Netflix’s “Emily in Paris.

  • Final Confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia is pulled down

    The former capital of the Confederacy has no more Confederate monuments

  • Bono Announces “Stories of Surrender” Residency at Beacon Theatre

    Eight new evenings of "words, music and some mischief..." with the U2 frontman. Bono Announces “Stories of Surrender” Residency at Beacon Theatre Wren Graves

  • Review: Broadway's 'Some Like It Hot' blazes righteous path

    The comedy “Some Like It Hot” would seem too hot to revisit these days. Easy laughs at the concept of men wearing dresses and then hitting on horrified other men? The musical that opened Sunday at the Shubert Theatre captures the anarchic spirit and humor of the Tony Curtis-Jack Lemmon movie but takes it to a better place, somewhere previous men-in-dress shows like “Tootsie” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” were unable or unwilling to go.

  • A Historic Charleston Home Gets Decked Out for the Holidays by Top Local Tastemakers

    Historic Charleston Foundation has teamed up with some of the city’s best artists and designers to carefully transform the Aiken-Rhett House for the holidays.

  • Image-generating AI can copy and paste from training data, raising IP concerns

    Image-generating AI models like DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion can -- and do -- replicate aspects of images from their training data, researchers show in a new study, raising concerns as these services enter wide commercial use. Co-authored by scientists at the University of Maryland and New York University, the research identifies cases where image-generating models, including Stable Diffusion, "copy" from the public internet data -- including copyrighted images -- on which they were trained. "Even though diffusion models such as Stable Diffusion produce beautiful images, and often ones that appear highly original and custom tailored to a particular text prompt, we show that these images may actually be copied from their training data, either wholesale or by copying only parts of training images," the researcher said.

  • The Best Broadway Shows of 2022

    The greatest productions of 2022 gave us an experience that only a Broadway outing can — from extraordinary debut productions to inspired revivals.

  • Former seat of Confederacy takes down last monument

    A descendant of the rebel general said it was "a tough day", but a black Richmond resident said it was "nice".

  • Some Like It Hot review: Nobody's perfect, but this new production comes pretty close

    The Marilyn Monroe classic gets a 21st century makeover and it's as sweet as Sugar Kane.

  • ‘Some Like It Hot’ Review: Broadway Sizzles With A Musical Scorcher

    Next to the jukebox musical, the Broadway genre getting and usually deserving the least amount of respect is that woebegon Frankenstein that starts life on the big screen only to have its parts jumbled and reassembled for the stage. The failure-to-success ratio of such attempts should keep any sane stage director as far from a […]

  • Hermès Conjures a Green Oasis Atop Its New Manhattan Flagship

    AD100 landscape designer Miranda Brooks beautifully honors the brand’s equestrian roots with a lush rooftop garden

  • ‘Killing Eve‘ Star Jodie Comer Wins Top Acting Prize At Evening Standard Theatre Awards For London Stage Debut ‘Prima Facie’

    Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) won the best actress prize at the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards for her West End debut performance playing a criminal barrister specialising in defending rapists — who is then sexually assaulted herself. Comer won critical and public acclaim for the solo role in Prima Facie, which is written by Suzie […]

  • Richmond removes its last city-owned Confederate monument

    The city of Richmond — the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War — removed its last city-owned Confederate statue Monday, more than two years after it began to purge itself of what many saw as painful symbols of racial oppression. It took just minutes to free the statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill from its base before a crane using yellow straps looped under the statue’s arms lifted it onto a bed of tires on a flatbed truck. Richmond removed its other Confederate monuments amid the racial justice protests that followed George Floyd’s killing in 2020.

  • The best comic books of 2022

    From the epic superhero crossover Judgment Day to wordless fantasy Step by Bloody Step here are EW's picks.

  • Netflix is producing a live action 'My Hero Academia' movie

    Netflix is adapting 'My Hero Academia' as a live action movie.