UK police charge 25-year-old man with lawmaker's murder

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — British authorities said Thursday a man has been charged in the stabbing of a Conservative lawmaker who was killed as he met constituents at a church hall last week.

Authorities say a 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali, has been charged in the death of David Amess. The Crown Prosecution Service says it will “submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations.’’

The death of Amess, who had served in Parliament for almost 40 years and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015, has shocked Britain, especially its politicians, who pride themselves on being accessible to their constituents. It has prompted conversations at the highest levels about how the country protects its leaders and grapples with extremism at home.

The slaying came five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death by a far-right extremist. Cox was the first British lawmaker to be killed since a peace accord ended large-scale Northern Ireland violence almost 30 years earlier.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Are we safe? Killing of UK lawmaker makes colleagues nervous

    LONDON (Reuters) -Last week, British lawmaker Christian Wakeford opened his office door in the market town of Radcliffe to a passer-by who wanted to talk about the area's regeneration. A day later, Wakeford said, he would not have let the man straight into his office. What had changed was that a day after Wakeford's conversation with the man, his fellow Conservative Party lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death at a church in southern England as he was meeting local people.

  • 'Act of terror': Man charged with murder of British lawmaker Amess

    LONDON (Reuters) -British police charged a 25-year-old man on Thursday with the murder of lawmaker David Amess and said the killing was an act of terrorism. Amess, 69, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, was knifed repeatedly on Friday in the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, northeast of London, where he had been meeting constituents. The killing, just five years after another lawmaker was murdered, shocked Britain's political establishment and has prompted calls for increased safety for members of parliament.

  • Pandemic fallout could slow U.S. online holiday spending growth: report

    U.S. online holiday spending is expected to grow at its slowest pace in at least eight years, as product shortages, higher prices and lingering pandemic-related uncertainties threaten to put a strain on the shopping season. Adobe Analytics forecast an average 10% growth or $207 billion in online sales in November and December, compared with a record 33% jump in 2020 when people chose to shop from home, instead of traveling to stores during the pandemic. The lack of clarity around what items could run out of stock, and when, is making it hard to determine whether product shortages could push consumers to shop more online or in-store, Adobe Digital Insights lead analyst Vivek Pandya said on Wednesday.

  • Americans say they’ve lost confidence in the economy, but they’re spending like they won the lottery

    Americans say they are more anxious about the economy, but they are spending record amounts of money as if they have no worries at all. The speed of the recovery depends on whether they do as they say or do as they do.

  • Florida school board member accuses anti-maskers of 'calculated and contrived' intimidation campaign

    Yahoo News spoke to Jennifer Jenkins, a member of the Brevard County, Fla., school board, who says she's been the target of threats and harassment because of her support for a mask mandate in public schools.

  • Man, 25, charged with murder of UK MP David Amess

    Met Police assistant commissioner Matt Jukes said a review of security for MPs was under way

  • South Korea has partial success with 1st launch into the space race

    The country successfully launched a home-grown rocket for the 1st time, but the payload, a dummy satellite, failed to make it into orbit.

  • Transfer news: Ricardo Pepi requests move, European giants circle

    The latest Ricardo Pepi transfer news is that the USMNT teenage sensation has requested a move from FC Dallas and European giants are lining up to sign him.

  • Police search for man accused of setting sister on fire

    Detroit police and federal officials are trying to find a man who is on the run, accused of setting his sister on fire.

  • Netflix Employee Walkout Grows Tense as Trans Rights Protesters Clash With Dave Chappelle Supporters

    Hundreds of Netflix employees and supporters gathered in the shadow of the streaming giant’s Los Angeles headquarters on Wednesday to protest Dave Chappelle’s standup special “The Closer.” But the event, which was intended to showcase solidarity with the trans community, grew tense at certain points as protesters clashed with a vocal crowd of the comedian’s […]

  • A crusade to end grading in high schools

    Scott Looney, the head of the Hawken School near Cleveland and a leader in private education, had become disenchanted. The majority of American high schools, even the best money could buy, he believed, were delivering a misguided education. They treated students as passive receptacles and downplayed the importance of attributes such as collaboration and the many types of learning taking place outside classrooms. They reduced the high school experience of students with college aspirations to a fo

  • Flooding in Venice worsens off-season amid climate change

    After Venice suffered the second-worst flood in its history in November 2019, it was inundated with four more exceptional tides within six weeks, shocking Venetians and triggering fears about the worsening impact of climate change. The repeated invasion of brackish lagoon water into St. Mark’s Basilica this summer is a quiet reminder that the threat hasn't receded. Venice’s unique topography, built on log piles among canals, has made it particularly vulnerable to climate change.

  • Schools say children playing Squid Game on playgrounds, hitting and kicking each other

    Schools around the world are warning that children are playing the games depicted in Netflix's gruesome hit show Squid Game.

  • A Miami developer wants to buy out, knock down sister towers of collapsed Champlain South

    Four months after the catastrophic collapse of Champlain Towers South, powerhouse developer Related Group is exploring a takeover of its two sister buildings — potentially setting up a messy fight between the developer and unit owners.

  • COVID-19 and kids: Experts hopeful vaccinations in children 5-11 'will help curb' cases following worst month for infections

    "I'm really, really hopeful that, with the beginning of vaccination of children five to 11, it will help curb some of the infections we are seeing in kids," one doctor tells Yahoo Life.

  • Amazon's big Samsung sale includes phones, earbuds, Chromebooks... and one deal you absolutely shouldn't miss

    The real standouts here are a Galaxy Book Pro laptop and Galaxy Tab tablet.

  • Oscars Predictions: Best Actor – Can Andrew Garfield Sing His Way to Academy Attention?

    Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four […]

  • Trevor Noah Baffled By 'Brave' Cops And Firefighters' Refusal To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

    “I mean, like, these are the same people who sign up to swarm hostage situations or run into burning buildings."

  • Clinton, on the mend, 'touched by the outpouring of support'

    Former President Bill Clinton released a video saying he is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized in Southern California for six days to treat an infection unrelated to COVID-19. The 75-year-old Clinton, who arrived Sunday at his home in New York, said in the Wednesday video that he was glad to be back home and that he was “so touched by the outpouring of support” he received while hospitalized last week. An aide to Clinton said the former president had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream but was on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

  • Former President Bill Clinton posts video after hospital release following infection

    Former President Bill Clinton made a video saying he's doing OK after being released from the hospital following treatment for a urological infection.