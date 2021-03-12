UK police have found Sarah Everard's remains more than a week after she went missing in London

Kelly McLaughlin
·3 min read
Sarah Everard
An image of Sarah Everard, 33, shared by London's Metropolitan Police. Met Police

  • Sarah Everard, 33, was last seen walking home from a friend's house in London on March 3.

  • On Friday, UK police identified human remains found in the search as Everard.

  • Metropolitan Police have arrested one of its officers in connection with her disappearance.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

UK police say human remains found outside London on Wednesday are those of missing London woman Sarah Everard.

London's Metropolitan Police tweeted out the update on Friday morning, saying Everard's body was found in a wooded area of Kent.

Sarah Everard, 33, disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in London's Clapham neighborhood on March 3, and Metropolitan Police this week arrested one of its own officers on suspicion of her kidnapping and murder.

According to the BBC, Everard left her friend's house around 9 p.m. on March 3, and had planned to take a 50-minute walk to her home in the neighboring Brixton.

She was last spotted on security footage at 9:30 p.m., and, according to the Evening Standard, spoke with her boyfriend for about 15 minutes during the walk.

She was seen on security footage wearing a bright-green raincoat, blue and white patterned pants, and a white beanie.

Sarah everard
An image from a security tape showing Sarah Everard, 33, seen in London on March 3, 2021. Met Police

Everard's family said in a statement last week that her disappearance was "totally out of character."

"We are so grateful to the police and all our friends for all they are doing," they said in a statement shared by the Met Police. "We are desperate for news and if anyone knows anything about what has happened to her, we would urge you to please come forward and speak to the police. No piece of information is too insignificant."

In the days since, the Metropolitan Police had searched hundreds of houses looking for Everard, the BBC reported.

A police officer was taken into custody on Wednesday on suspicion of Everard's abduction and murder. While police have not named the officer, The Guardian identified the suspect as 48-year-old Wayne Couzens, an officer who patrols government locations and was recently suspected of indecent exposure in a separate case.

An unidentified woman was also detained in the Everard case, on suspicion of aiding the offender, The Guardian reported.

Shortly after taking the officer into custody, police found the human remains.

Police search teams work their way through the reeds in Mount Pond on Clapham Common as the hunt for missing woman Sarah Everard enters its fifth day, on March 09, 2021 in London, England.
Police search teams work their way through the reeds in Mount Pond on Clapham Common as the hunt for missing woman Sarah Everard enters its fifth day, on March 09, 2021 in London, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Word of Everard's disappearance sparked a wave of grief online, leading many women to share stories on Twitter of men harassing or attacking them.

Among the women taking part in the social media conversation was Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Sturgeon tweeted Thursday that "there will be few - if any - women who don't completely understand and identify" with a tweet from Sky News political correspondent Kate McCann, who said Everard's disappearance "hit home hard for so many women because we make the calculations she did every day too."

"We take the longer, better-lit route, push the fear aside for the voice that says 'don't be daft, you've every right to walk home alone at night and be safe'," McCann wrote in a thread. "You're a grown woman and in no other area of your life do you feel so vulnerable. You resent it even though you understand there is a risk - however small. It is frustrating and tiring and constant. And yet sometimes, despite all those calculations, it still isn't enough."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Phoenix Police Rush to Help Woman and 4 Children Escape Burning House

    A police officer sprang into action upon arriving at a burning home on the west side of Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, March 6, rushing out of his vehicle and smashing through a fence to help a woman and her four children escape.Body-worn camera footage released by the Phoenix Police Department on March 10 shows the house engulfed in flames as officers arrived on Saturday evening. After the officer wearing the bodycam radios the address to police dispatch, he runs through a side passage and knocks through a piece of fencing to reach a backyard. There, he finds the five occupants of the house. The officer is then shown helping them climb a ladder over a wall to get further away from the blaze. The footage then cuts to a scene inside a building, where family members, whose faces were blurred by police, are seated. A police officer attempts to comfort a woman who is audibly distressed.“We’re going to take care of it, okay? You’re all okay. That’s all that matters,” he tells her.The Phoenix Police Department lauded the actions of its officers, writing that both they and neighbors “immediately ran to help, and together they put their lives in danger to save a woman and her four small children.”The Phoenix Fire Department arrived soon after and extinguished the blaze, writing that “crews encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival” but “quickly controlled the blaze to keep it from spreading to houses next door.” The five occupants were “displaced but unharmed,” the fire department said. Credit: Phoenix Police Department via Storyful

  • 'Help is on the way': Dems cheer passage of COVID bill

    The House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday (March 10) to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history, a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that gives President Joe Biden his first major victory in office."Help is on the way," Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said before signing the bill on Capitol Hill.The measure provides $400 billion for $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, an expansion of the child tax credit and increased funding for vaccine distribution.Biden plans to sign the bill on Friday, the White House said.

  • Tory London mayor candidate Shaun Bailey criticised over comments about missing Sarah Everard

    Shaun Bailey was accused of 'politicising an active investigation' into the disappearance of a young woman.

  • Sarah Everard: A map of the key locations

    A look at the key locations in the search for Sarah Everard, as police find human remains in woodland in Kent. Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick says the force is not able to confirm an identity, adding this could take “considerable time”. Ms Dick says hundreds of officers and other police staff continue to work “around the clock” on the investigation.

  • As a serving police officer, I’m horrified that the Sarah Everard suspect is one of our own

    There is a real sense of betrayal and disbelief that a trusted officer is suspected of being capable of such a heinous crime – our job is to protect people

  • Drew Barrymore Says She Has No Plans to Return to Acting: ‘I Don't Want to Be On a Film Set Right Now’

    The actress decided to step away from the spotlight when she had kids

  • The search for Sarah Everard: What we know about her last movements

    The Metropolitan Police announced on Wednesday that a diplomatic protection officer held over the disappearance of Sarah Everard had been arrested on suspicion of murder. Wayne Couzens, 49, who is part of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was being questioned on suspicion of kidnap and murder. On Wednesday evening, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick gave a press conference announcing that human remains had been discovered in an area of woodland near Ashford in Kent. Here is what we know about the disappearance and the investigation. 1. Wednesday March 3, 9pm Sarah Everard spends the evening with friends at Leathwaite Road in Clapham. She buys a bottle of wine on the way and police later release CCTV of her as she walked to Clapham that night. Miss Everard leaves the flat at 9pm to make the 50-minute journey by foot back to her home in Brixton. On her way, she speaks to her boyfriend, Josh Lowth, on the telephone and they arrange to meet the following day.

  • Minneapolis promised change after George Floyd. Instead it's geared up for war

    The trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed Floyd, has begun – and Minneapolis looks like a police state Members of the national guard open a security gate outside the Hennepin county government center on March 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images The George Floyd uprising that began in Minneapolis introduced the demand of defunding the police to the general public, empowered Black-led anti-police violence movements across the planet, generated policy changes in cities across the US, and most importantly built new organizations which have the capacity to fight for systemic change for the long haul. The uprising brought a lot of reforms and positive developments to its birth city, too, including a move to actually defund the Minneapolis police department and redistribute funds to services with a larger potential for eradicating both crime and poverty. Now, however, the Minneapolis and Minnesota governments are in the process of undoing that progress and moving in the opposite direction. The trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who publicly killed 46-year-old George Floyd – and inadvertently triggered what may have been the largest protest movement in US history – began this week. Instead of becoming more transparent and committed to undoing the anti-Black image it has cultivated, the city of Minneapolis has quickly transformed itself into a 21st-century police state, pushing even beyond the hyper-militarization and violence that already plague police departments across the US. For a while it seemed that Minneapolis was headed on a better path. A veto-proof majority of city council members previously promised to dismantle the police department and build something better to replace it. Their attempts were dashed by the Minneapolis Charter Commission that shut down a ballot initiative that would have given voters the chance to abolish the police department in favor of a proposed department of community safety and violence prevention. By this winter, the summer’s ambitions had been replaced by a renewed commitment to the status quo. The police budget was cut by a mere $8m – out of a total budget of $179m – and a proposal to modestly reduce the size of the police force was shot down by city council members and Mayor Jacob Frey, who would be more useful to the world as a Justin Trudeau impersonator than an elected official. While the cut is a step towards disinvesting in police, it pales in comparison to the city council’s more genuinely radical rhetoric. Some of the blame for this policy about-face lies with the city’s rising violent crime rate and the subsequent push by some within Minneapolis for increased policing. This uptick in crime has been seen across the country and may add fuel to fiery opposition to police abolition activism. In fact, adding more police is hardly ever the real solution to increased crime rates, though it is often the first that cities reach for. There is no conclusive evidence that the overpolicing of the 1990s and the rise of mass incarceration is what caused the decline in crime that occurred towards the end of that decade. A growing number of sociologists and other social scientists believe that there is a abundance of historical evidence that shows that violent crime, particularly murder, is deeply correlated with political instability and a lack of faith in government institutions. Considering the pandemic and decades of unresolved social crises like police violence against Black people (only one Minnesota police officer has been convicted for on-duty killing in recent history), it shouldn’t surprise us that public trust in government is near historic lows. Increasing police presence, especially in moments of justified tension, will only continue this trend. That seems like the direction that the state of Minnesota, and Minneapolis more specifically, is headed as they prepare for protests in response to a potential acquittal of yet another police officer caught executing someone on camera. Governor Tim Walz has issued an order authorizing national guard troops to be sent into Minneapolis at the request of Frey. The governor has also proposed $35m in state aid to fund the deployment of police officers from across the state to support the Minneapolis police department in the case of “extraordinary public safety events”. The state is also coordinating with the FBI, the federal joint terrorism taskforce, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Hennepin county government center, the location of the trial, is being turned into a fortress. Several layers of high-security barbed-wire fences line the area around the center and a few buildings around it; they are reinforced with large concrete barriers which, combined with up to 2,000 national guard soldiers, give the impression that the city is ready to fight its own people. Speaking to ABC News, Kandace Montgomery, the current co-director of the local Black liberation organization Black Visions, responded to the city’s preparations: “As the people of Minneapolis and Minnesota are calling for justice and healing, and care, state officials have been responding in some ways by basically preparing to go to war with folks … So, I do think it’s meant to be an intimidation tactic.” In arguably its most dystopian move, the city also wanted to pay social media influencers to share messages during the trial to prevent potential rioting. The city planned on giving six influencers $2,000 a day each to combat “misinformation”. In January the city approved over a million dollars to fund a communication strategy that would include community organizations and influencers, specifically targeting “Black, Somali/East African, Native American, Hmong and Hispanic” communities by sharing “city-generated and approved messages” – which local activists have compared to the Ghetto Informant Program that Cointelpro used to hinder Black movements in the 1960s. After anger from community members, the influencer plan has been scrapped, though the city still plans on communicating with local leaders – excluding organizations like Black Visions who helped popularize the “defund the police” demand. People in Minneapolis are preparing for the trial in their own ways. Some organizers have already planned protests, while others are rebuilding mutual aid networks to support each other with grocery runs and resources in case of unrest. The Corcoran Neighborhood Organization is encouraging text chains among neighbors and has initiated neighborhood patrols. Frey insists that these preparations are unnecessary, but there is a strong lack of faith in the city’s ability to keep people safe, from police, and white supremacists, who have occasionally used moments of upheaval to attack protesters, like the 2015 shooting of five Minneapolis activists by white supremacists during protests over the police killing of Jamar Clark. The city’s plans thus far seem to be more concerned about what have statistically been peaceful protests than with the very real threat of white supremacist violence. Instead of committing to police reform and transparency – or acknowledging the growing threat of the far right – the city of Minneapolis is, in the words of city councilman Jeremiah Ellison, “showing up ready for war”. Akin Olla is a Nigerian-American political strategist and organizer. He works as a trainer for Momentum Community and is the host of This is The Revolution podcast Miski Noor contributed to the research of this article

  • Mock draft watch: Breaking down Draft Wire’s latest 3-round haul for the Lions

    The basic premise here is a common one for Detroit in mock drafts: premium offensive weapon first, then rebuild the defense

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Candid About Her ‘Incredible, Lifelong’ Friendship with Robert Downey Jr.

    The two friends costarred several times together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

  • Blinken says U.S.-China meeting will be 'frank'

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that an upcoming meeting with China is a chance to lay out Washington’s concerns with Beijing in “frank” terms.“We intend to raise, and we will raise, the host of issues, some of which have already been touched on today that concern us."The White House announced Wednesday that Blinken will meet with top Chinese officials in Alaska next week.It will mark the first high-level in-person meeting between the two countries under U.S. President Joe Biden's administration and will take place on his way back from his first overseas trip to Japan and South Korea as part of an American push to solidify alliances in Asia to counter China.Biden’s administration has started reviewing U.S. policies toward China, as the world’s two largest economies attempt to amendrelations which suffered during Donald Trump’s presidency.Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first phone call last month and appeared at odds on most issues.Discussion next week will likely focus on China's policies toward Hong Kong, its pressure on Taiwan, and its treatment of Uighurs, according to one Asia expert.The United Nations and rights groups say China has detained more than a million Uighurs in what the U.S. has deemed a genocide.Beijing denies abuses, saying facilities in the region are for vocational training and counterterrorism education.Blinken said on Wednesday China should open Xinjiang to the rest of the world, if they insist they’re not violating human rights of Uighur Muslims.China's embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

  • The race to replace Missouri Senator Roy Blunt

    Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt announced this week that he would not seek reelection in 2022. Jay Rosenbaum, a politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the implications of the race to fill his seat.

  • Is women’s safety under greater threat?

    Twice in the week since Sarah Everard went missing just a stone’s throw from my south London flat, I have pulled on my trainers at dusk and headed out for a walk only to turn on my heel and go back indoors. Twice I have reached the end of the street, or made it round the corner, but then I’ve spotted a man walking shiftily, or heard a heavy tread behind me, and suddenly just being outside has felt like a risk that hasn’t felt worth taking. In the past few days I have done what women do, I have modified my behaviour. I’ve made sure to call someone while walking to the Sainsbury’s Local after work, just 10 minutes away on a main road; I have set my iPhone to constantly share my live location with my sister, my mum and my flatmate and I’ve made them all do the same. I’ve thought of all the times I’ve walked the route Sarah, 33, took and how she did everything right on the unwritten list of how to stay safe as a woman at night – bright, “unprovocative” clothing, well-lit streets, not too late.

  • ‘We are tired’: MP makes powerful speech about the toll of male violence on women

    Labour MP Rosie Diffield told MPs that women were reacting to Sarah Everard's death with anger.

  • 'She was running for her life': Mother of 4 wanted new life in America. But she died in deadly crash near US-Mexico border

    Carolina Ramírez Pérez was among the 13 migrants killed after their packed SUV collided with a semi truck near the U.S.-Mexico border last week.

  • 5 Things Cat Owners Should Know Before Adding a New Pet to the Family

    Is there truth behind the "fight like cats and dogs" idiom?

  • 2 Middle Tennessee State students arrested on theft and forgery charges, accused of stealing $114K from university

    Mohamed Gure and Mohamed Osman, both 22, allegedly submitted at least 85 false invoices for reimbursement at Middle Tennessee State University.

  • Hilaria Baldwin Says Breastfeeding Two Babies Is 'No Joke': 'This Cow Is Tired and Thirsty'

    Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to son Edu in September and recently welcomed daughter Lucía via surrogate

  • ‘Tar!’ ‘Heels!’ UNC’s win in Greensboro evokes familiar vibe at the end of a novel year

    The chant at the end of North Carolina’s win over Virginia Tech was an old sound newly heard.

  • Sex Money Murder gang member had four-day crime spree in Raleigh, feds say

    The 28-year-old was sentenced to prison on Thursday.