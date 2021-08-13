UK police say man who shot and killed 5 had gun license

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — A 22-year-old man who shot and killed five people in Plymouth before turning the weapon on himself had a gun license, police in southwest England said Friday, but they have so far ruled out any connection to terrorism or far-right groups.

Police identified the shooter as Jake Davison, but revealed few other details. Witnesses reported that he used a pump-action shotgun in his rampage on Thursday night, police said, though they wouldn't confirm what type of weapon it was and whether it was the one Davison was licensed to use.

Gun crimes are rare in Britain, where there are strict firearm control rules. The country's last mass shooting was more than a decade ago.

Shaun Sawyer, chief constable for Devon and Cornwall police, told reporters that officers responding to multiple emergency calls at 6:11 p.m. arrived six minutes later at an address in Plymouth's Keyham neighborhood, where Davison had shot and killed a woman who lived there. Police are investigating whether Davison and the victim were related, he said.

Davison then left the house and immediately shot and killed a “very young girl” and her male relative who were outside, then shot and wounded two other people farther along the street. He went to a park where he shot a man who died at the scene, then shot a woman on a nearby street who died later in hospital, Sawyer said.

Davison shot himself before police arrived in time.

Sawyer said investigators are not sure what his motive was, but are not considering terrorism or any links to far right groups, though they're keeping an open mind.

“Let’s see what’s on his hard drive, let’s see what’s on his computer, let’s see what's on social media," Sawyer told reporters.

“We believe we have an incident that is domestically related that has spilled into the street and seen several people of Plymouth lose their lives in an extraordinarily tragic circumstance."

Davison was licensed to use a gun last year but Sawyer said police are checking whether he had the license before then.

Britain's last mass shooting was in 2010, when a taxi driver killed 12 people in Cumbria in northwest England before taking his own life.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Plymouth shooting: YouTube channel thought to belong to shooter taken offline

    Page thought to belong to Jake Davison removed for ‘violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines’, site says

  • 'I'm a Terminator': Plymouth gunman Jake Davison posted self-pitying diatribe two weeks before shooting

    The Plymouth gunman said he considered himself 'a Terminator' in a YouTube video posted two weeks before Thursday’s night massacre.

  • Crypto platform Poly Network rewards hacker with $500,000 'bug bounty'

    Poly Network, the cryptocurrency platform which lost $610 million in a hack earlier this week, confirmed on Friday it had offered the hacker or hackers a $500,000 "bug bounty". In a statement it thanked the hacker - who it dubbed a "white hat", sector jargon for an ethical hacker who generally aims to expose cyber vulnerabilities - who had returned the bulk of the funds for "helping us improve Poly Network’s security". The network also said it hoped "Mr. White Hat" would contribute to the blockchain sector’s continued development upon accepting the $500,000 reward, which it had offered as part of negotiations around the return of the digital coins.

  • India's Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID-19 vaccine advances into next stage of trials

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate has received regulatory approval for mid- to late-stage trials, the government's ministry of science and technology said in a statement https://bit.ly/3xTVHuh on Friday. Early stage trials of the vaccine candidate, BBV154, has been completed in subjects aged 18 to 60 years, and the doses were found to be well tolerated, the statement said. "Bharat Biotech's BBV154 Covid Vaccine is the first intranasal vaccine being developed in the country entering into late-stage clinical trials," said Renu Swarup, chairperson of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council.

  • Gorillas in our midst: DR Congo park fetes rare birth

    DR Congo's Kahuzi-Biega National Park is celebrating the birth of an eastern lowland gorilla, one of the world's most endangered species.

  • Behind the scenes of the Biden administration as the U.S. ditches Kabul

    Many in the U.S. military see the race out of Afghanistan as a dishonorable withdrawal, and some State Department officials fear the U.S. may have to close the embassy in Kabul. Driving the news: Those were some of the dire soundings Axios heard in Washington yesterday, as the Pentagon made the shocking announcement that 3,000 U.S. troops will head into Afghanistan to help evacuate Americans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt go

  • Senate Democrats unfazed by GOP police funding proposal

    Tuesday night, a proposal by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville did not do that. Instead, the Alabama freshman's attempt to embarrass Democrats on the issue of defunding the police induced an animated Sen. Cory Booker to sarcastically thank Tuberville for a political “gift.” Tuberville began the two-minute exchange by offering an amendment Tuesday evening to Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget resolution outlining their party's and President Joe Biden's domestic agenda.

  • State of emergency in Russia's Yakutia expanded over fires

    Russian authorities expanded a state of emergency in northeast Siberia on Friday to bring in outside resources to combat wildfires that have engulfed the vast region. Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev declared the state of emergency for Sakha-Yakutia. The move should help organize the transfer of firefighting resources from other regions to help fight the blazes in Yakutia, which is Russia’s largest territory and bigger than Argentina.

  • Pfizer, Moderna seen reaping billions from COVID-19 vaccine booster market

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Drugmakers Pfizer Inc, BioNTech and Moderna Inc are expected to reap billions of dollars from COVID-19 booster shots in a market that could rival the $6 billion in annual sales for flu vaccines for years to come, analysts and healthcare investors say. For several months, the companies have said they expect that fully inoculated people will need an extra dose of their vaccines to maintain protection over time and to fend off new coronavirus variants. Now a growing list of governments, including Chile, Germany and Israel, have decided to offer booster doses to older citizens or people with weak immune systems in the face of the fast-spreading Delta variant.

  • If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

    Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react

  • What to Watch Friday: ‘Dateline’ puts spotlight on a wrongful murder conviction

    Walter Ogrod speaks out about spending 28 years in prison for a murder he did not commit.

  • Supreme Court blocks part of NY eviction moratorium

    The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked part of New York's moratorium on evictions, put into effect because of the coronavirus pandemic, less than a month before it was supposed to expire anyway. The legal issue is distinct from those surrounding a new moratorium that applies in most of the country that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention imposed last week. Over three dissenting votes, the court said New York could no longer enforce a provision that allows renters to stave off eviction by submitting a hardship declaration form that tells the state they lost income or had more expenses during the pandemic or that moving would harm their health.

  • EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots

    Europe’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it was looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side effects related to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases.

  • Naked man watched woman undress and tan at Planet Fitness in South Carolina, cops say

    Planet Fitness initially revoked the woman’s membership. Then came a closer look at surveillance footage.

  • White woman charged with assault after trying to stop Black child from using community pool

    Five weeks after a white woman allegedly assaulted a Black child while attempting to block him from using the community […] The post White woman charged with assault after trying to stop Black child from using community pool appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island

    A Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of three women at a condo on South […] The post Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island appeared first on TheGrio.

  • A Middle School Teacher Is Accused of Killing, Eating Man on Hookup

    Be careful who you meet up with...

  • Suspected U.K. Mass Shooter Said He Was American, Trump-Supporting Virgin

    YouTubeThe man suspected of killing five people before turning the gun on himself in a mass shooting in England on Thursday night was an incel Trump supporter who posted about “devil worshipers” in government.The suspected shooter has been named by police as Jake Davison, a 22-year-old who is reported to have worked in construction. Davison allegedly killed two women, two men and one victim who officers described as a “very young girl,” during the rampage in Plymouth.It was the worst mass shooti

  • San Diego sheriff's department faces blowback over fentanyl video

    The San Diego Sheriff's Office responded to criticism from health experts after it released body camera video appearing to show an officer reeling from a near-death exposure to fentanyl.

  • DA: Landlord in tenant shooting handled eviction 'his way'

    A homeowner accused of shooting three tenants, killing two of them, after an argument over unpaid rent at his Las Vegas home told a witness that “he didn’t want to go through the eviction process,” a prosecutor said Wednesday. Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez “wanted to handle it, quote-unquote, ‘his way,’” Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Fattig told a judge. The judge decided Lozano-Sanchez, 78, should remain jailed without bail pending his arraignment on murder and attempted murder charges in the slayings of two women and the wounding of a man who authorities said was shot nine times.