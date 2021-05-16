Arrests in UK over claims antisemitic abuse hurled from cars

·1 min read

LONDON (AP) — British police arrested four people on Sunday over videos posted on social media that appeared to show violent antisemitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars driving through London.

The footage appears to show several cars adorned with Palestinian flags driving through an area of north London with a large Jewish population. At one point a man’s voice can be heard through a loudspeaker shouting profanities and saying “rape their daughters.”

The Metropolitan Police force said officers stopped a car on a main road in the west of the city and detained four men on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offenses.

“This behavior was utterly shocking and will not be tolerated," police Supt. Jo Edwards said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the images, which came just before the Jewish festival of Shavuot.

“There is no place for antisemitism in our society," he said on Twitter. "Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain’s Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today.”

On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in London to protest Israel’s strikes on Gaza during a week of conflict. It was one of scores of protests around the world.

At least 188 Palestinians and eight Israelis have been killed in the worst Israeli-Palestinian violence since a 50-day war in Gaza in 2014.

Recommended Stories

  • Police arrest four over ‘antisemitic threats’ in London as Johnson condemns ‘shameful racism’

    Labour leader says there ‘must be consequences’ after video appears to show racist abuse shouted on capital’s streets

  • Afghan cease-fire ends amid calls for fresh peace talks

    A three-day cease-fire marked by violent attacks — most claimed by the Islamic State group — ended Sunday in Afghanistan amid calls for renewed peace talks between the government and Taliban. Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen said the negotiating teams of the government and the Islamic Emirate, as the Taliban refer to their ousted regime, met briefly Saturday in the Middle Eastern State of Qatar.

  • Fighting intensifies between Israel and Hamas

    Fighting has intensified between the Israeli military and Hamas militants in Gaza. The Israeli Defense Forces conducted an airstrike on a prominent high-rise building in Gaza City on Saturday. The bombing leveled the structure which had housed several media outlets including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. CBS News Foreign Correspondent, Imtiaz Tyab joins from Tel Aviv to discuss the escalating violence.

  • Three things we learned: West Brom – Liverpool

    95th-minute winner? Happens all the time. Scored by a goalkeeper? Liverpool's top-four hopes live on.

  • An Orlando lawyer stole $111,000 from clients, Bar says, got suspended and ignored it

    An emergency suspension after an auditor looked into two client complaints about $111,001 of stolen money didn’t stop an Orlando attorney from filing a case in probate court the next day.

  • Tesla crash victim lauded 'full self-driving' in videos on Tiktok

    A Tesla car driver killed in a recent accident in California praised the automaker's "full self-driving" features, and posted videos on his apparent Tiktok account, in which he appeared to drive with his hands off the wheel. On May 5, a Tesla Model 3 crashed into an overturned truck on a highway in Fontana, killing the Tesla driver and injuring the truck driver and a motorist who had stopped to help him. The Associated Press news agency cited police as saying a preliminary investigation had determined the Tesla's driver assistant system Autopilot was engaged prior to the crash.

  • They're Not Anti-Vaccine, but These Parents Are Hesitant About the COVID Shot

    On May 4, Dr. Hina Talib, who goes by the handle @teenhealthdoc on Instagram, asked the parents among her 33,000 followers if they were hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine for their 12- to 15-year-olds, and if so, why. Talib, who is a physician in the adolescent medicine division at Children’s Hospital at Montefiore in New York, was surprised to get 600 messages filled with questions and concerns. More often than not, Talib said, the parents had already had the COVID-19 vaccine themselves and would preface their message with, “I’m not an anti-vaxxer or an anti-masker. I’m just worried.” According to recently released polls, parents across the country share those concerns, with only about 30% saying they would get their children vaccinated right away. Parents of infants and preschoolers expressed more anxiety about the vaccine than parents of teenagers did. In trials, there have been no serious safety concerns for children thus far, and Dr. Lee Savio Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, heralded the recent emergency use approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 12 to 15 as “a critically important step in bringing lifesaving vaccines to children and adolescents.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Despite evidence of the vaccine’s safety, several parents I spoke to over the past week were similarly hesitant about getting their children the shot. They were not skeptical about all vaccines; their children tended to be up to date with recommended well-child vaccines. Their overall fear was related to the newness of the vaccine and unknown future outcomes. As Kimberly Johnson, 38, the mom of elementary-school-age twins in Pound Ridge, New York, put it to me in a Facebook message, “I’m not anti-vax but this all seems just too fast for me. I don’t want my children to be responding to those lawyer ads you see on TV 25 years from now. You know the ones, ‘If you were under the age of 16 in the years 2021-2022 and received the COVID-19 vaccination you could be entitled to compensation … ’” For Teens, Concerns About Puberty and Fertility Parents of adolescents I spoke to tended to be concerned about the vaccine affecting puberty and future fertility for their children. Saadia Faruqi, 45, a children’s book author in Houston whose kids are 11 and 14, said that though she and her husband got the vaccine, she worries about how it might affect her kids’ hormones, fertility and their growing bodies. Faruqi feels that if she makes the wrong decision for her children, “I’m going to be a bad mom,” she said. “I don’t want either of my kids to turn around when they’re in adulthood and ask, ‘Why did you do this?’” Talib has also heard these concerns from parents of teens, and she said that while she understands the worry, there is no biological mechanism that would make the COVID-19 vaccine worse for teenagers. “Hormones related to puberty should not change the immune response, or the side effect profile of this vaccine,” Talib said. In trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine was extremely effective for children 12-15; there were zero breakthrough infections among the kids who received the inoculation. Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunobiology at Yale School of Medicine, who wrote an article for The New York Times debunking disinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine and fertility, said, “Even during the vaccine trials, some of the women inadvertently got pregnant. There’s nothing even to empirically support” a link between infertility and the COVID vaccine. “I have two daughters myself who are in the 12-14 year age group; I totally understand the fear,” she said. “But there’s really no basis for it.” For Younger Children, Worries About Allergies and Side Effects Molly Herman, 35, who has a 2-year-old and is 32 weeks pregnant with her second child, said she is anxious about giving her daughter the vaccine, even though she chose to get the shot during her pregnancy. Her daughter has never had antibiotics, and she has barely been sick, so “I don’t know what she’s allergic to,” said Herman, who lives in Medfield, Massachusetts, and works in higher education. Nicole Frehsee Mazur, 39, who lives in Birmingham, Michigan, was also concerned about her children, who are 4 and 6, having an allergic reaction to the vaccine, because she had an averse response to the Moderna shot and the kids have allergies. “I’m not opposed to vaccinating them. I would just like to wait until more kids are vaccinated,” she said. Vaccines may be available for children older than 2 by September at the earliest, so these concerns are theoretical at the moment. Dr. Nia Heard-Garris, a pediatrician and researcher at Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, said that she understands parents’ hesitations. “That kind of conversation has been present before we had a feasible vaccine, especially from groups that have been marginalized and experimented on. It’s not a fear that’s far-fetched,” she said. But Heard-Garris said she trusts the science and the data and that the abstract fears of the vaccine’s long-term effects should be weighed against the real-life impacts of the virus. As Beers put it, “While fewer children than adults have suffered the most severe disease, this is not a benign disease in children. Thousands of children have been hospitalized, and hundreds have died.” The doctors I spoke to were hopeful that as the vaccine becomes a reality for young kids rather than an idea, parents will become less hesitant. They urged parents, especially those whose kids have allergies, to talk to their pediatricians about the best approach for their children. Talib said that parents and teens alike in her practice have said they would feel more comfortable getting their vaccines in a pediatrician’s office, closely monitored by a doctor they know, than at a large vaccine site like a convention center or a pharmacy, the way many adults have been vaccinated. Last week, President Joe Biden said that he was shifting his administration’s vaccination strategy away from mass vaccination sites and toward more local sites in order to get more shots to younger people and the vaccine-hesitant. It is still unclear how many states or localities may encourage or require middle or high school students to get the vaccine before attending in-person school this fall, though more than 100 colleges and universities have already announced that students must have the COVID vaccine if they want to return to campus. Ultimately, the biggest proponents of the vaccine may be the children themselves, if they are old enough to have an opinion. “Don’t forget to check in with your teen and hear their thoughts and questions about the vaccine as well,” Talib said. Although in many states, those younger than 18 need parental consent to get the vaccine, Heard-Garris said that her patients in the 16 and up crowd who are already eligible for the vaccine are telling her, “I want this; I know my mom doesn’t want this.” They want to be able to get back to school and go to prom and hang out with their friends without worrying about the virus looming. They want to return to some semblance of “normal,” just like their parents. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Some Latin American countries endorse Hamas’ violence against Israel. It’s shameful | Opinion

    While the Biden administration and several Latin American countries have rightly supported Israel’s right to defend itself from the more than 2,000 Hamas rockets launched against Israel’s civilian population, the reaction by other countries in the region has been pathetic.

  • White House Makes the Case for Increased Public Investment

    Saying that the time has come for a new framework for fiscal policy, President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers issued a policy brief Friday that lays out its argument for the multi-trillion dollar investments the administration has proposed to make in everything from green energy infrastructure to childhood education. “For the past four decades, the view that lower taxes, less spending, and fewer regulations would generate stronger economic growth has exerted substantial influence on U.S. public policy,” the paper says. “Over this period, the United States has underinvested in public goods such as infrastructure and innovation, and gains from growth have accrued disproportionately to the top of the income and wealth distribution.” The tax cuts passed in 2017 reflected those ideas, the economists say, but failed to deliver the promised benefits of higher growth and income for ordinary workers. “There has been no evident impact on investment or growth: gross domestic product grew 2.4 percent in the two years leading up to the law’s passage and 2.4 percent in the two years following its passage. Instead, the tax cuts contributed to inequality by delivering disproportionate gains to the already well off without the promised wage gains for the middle class.” As an alternative, the Biden administration is proposing “an engaged, effective public sector” to help support a more robust economy that works for the benefit of both businesses and workers. Greater federal involvement in research and development, infrastructure, education and health care can produce lasting benefits for the population as a whole, the economists said. Looking for long-term funding: While the policy brief provides an overview of the Biden administration’s approach to government involvement in the economy, it says little about funding Biden’s plans. CEA member Jared Bernstein addressed the issue in an interview Thursday, telling told Bloomberg’s Tracy Alloway and Joe Weisenthal that the White House wants to fully fund its proposed programs. “It is the president's view that a longer-term or more permanent proposals should be paid for,” Bernstein said. While noting that the federal government may have more wiggle room when it comes to deficit spending than economists thought in the past – “There's more fiscal space and there's more political space to wield that fiscal space,” he said – Bernstein said that dedicated funding is an important factor to consider when designing new programs. Programs that stick around tend to have clearly defined sources of revenue, he said. “[T]he effects of not having funding sources for permanent programs show up all the time in their disinvestment and their insufficient upkeep,” Bernstein said. “By contrast, look at Medicare and Social Security, which have held up relatively well in that space because they have dedicated funding sources.” Read the full White House policy brief here and Bernstein’s comments here. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Emotional Alisson Becker dedicates dramatic goal to his late father

    The Brazilian’s effort moved Liverpool to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea with two Premier League games left.

  • Policing mental health: Recent deaths highlight concerns over officer response

    "A badge and gun should not be the first one to address a non-violent mental health crisis call," said Seton Hall University professor Juan Rios.

  • Inflation Is Good News for Stocks With High Dividends

    Rising bond yields and fear that rising prices will force the Fed to tighten monetary policy have slammed the broader stock market recently.

  • Crypto and blockchain must accept they have a problem, then lead in sustainability

    As the price of bitcoin hits record highs and cryptocurrencies become increasingly mainstream, the industry’s expanding carbon footprint becomes harder to ignore. Just last week, Elon Musk announced that Tesla is suspending vehicle purchases using bitcoin due to the environmental impact of fossil fuels used in bitcoin mining. The market cap of bitcoin today is a whopping $1 trillion. As companies like PayPal, Visa and Square collectively invest billions in crypto, market participants need to lead in dramatically reducing the industry’s collective environmental impact.

  • Noel Gallagher Doesn’t Think Oasis Should Reunite Because ‘the Legacy of the Band Is Set in Stone’

    While some members of Oasis would love to reunite, one in particular thinks its a bad idea. Unsurprisingly, that person is Noel Gallagher. When asked about a reunion during a visit to Australia's The Project, Noel said he "doesn't feel like it." "The legacy of the band is set in stone," he explained…

  • Here is why Stanley Cup champion Lightning will lose in first round of playoffs

    Hall of Fame hockey writer Helene Elliott analyzes the Stanley Cup playoffs and predicts defending champion Tampa Bay will lose in the first round.

  • Fact check: Netanyahu did not give a speech thanking Hamas for uniting Israel

    A viral Facebook post falsely attributes a fictional speech to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • Myanmar military take rebel town of Mindat, Chinland

    Anti-military activists in the town armed themselves following protests against the February coup.

  • Back flips, smiles and personality. Why the Panthers liked Grambling State’s David Moore

    “Everybody was like, ‘Whoa, what just happened. You’re not supposed to be moving like that big dog.’ ”

  • Brooklyn Center in Minneapolis votes through sweeping police reform after fatal shootings of Black men

    The bill will be named after Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler who were killed during encounters with city law enforcement officers

  • Anti-maskers and COVID deniers have been yelling about 'freedom' since the pandemic began. Now many of them are standing in the way of America's actual freedom.

    COVID deniers and turning into anti-vaxxers and preventing the rest of us from getting through the pandemic and back to normal.