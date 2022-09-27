Pound Under Siege With Mounting Bets It Will Drop Below $1

Mary Biekert
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Speculators are betting the UK’s pound will slide to a level that was virtually unthinkable in recent decades: $1 or less.

After the pound tumbled as low as $1.0350 Monday, the weakest on record, options markets show traders expect it to keep falling. Three-month risk-reversal contracts against the pound are near the most bearish since 2016, while others show a 43% chance it will hit $1 before the end of this year.

At the same time, analysts at banks including Morgan Stanley and Nomura International said they expect it to touch or cross that threshold.

“I think it’s going to get worse, unfortunately,” Jordan Rochester, a London-based strategist for Nomura, said on Bloomberg Surveillance. “I don’t want it to be worse. This is the country I earn my money in.”

Sterling jumped as much as 0.9% to 1.0789 in Asia on Tuesday after losing 6.5% in the past five days. The UK currency was worth about $1.4 in mid-2021 and $2 as recently as 2008. The last time it approached $1 was in 1985, before the major world powers coordinated to drive down the value of the dollar.

The pound was already pressured by the steady rise in the dollar before last week, in part because high energy prices were widening the UK’s trade deficit and the Fed’s rate hikes were drawing funds toward the US. The downward pull intensified after the administration of new Prime Minister Liz Truss rolled out plans to enact large-scale tax cuts in the face of an economic slowdown.

That caused a record stampede out of UK government bonds, with investors anticipating it will add to the government’s already sizable budget deficit. By stimulating the economy, the step would also be at odds with the Bank of England’s efforts to curb inflation, potentially forcing policy makers to raise interest rates even further.

Turbulence in the currency market has boosted short-dated option premiums, with one-week implied volatility much higher than longer-term contracts.

On Monday, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey attempted to soothe markets by saying the bank won’t hesitate to increase rates by as much as needed to rein in inflation. But the statement did little to bolster the currency, which slid afterward.

The comments quashed speculation that the Bank of England would enact an emergency rate hike to bolster the pound, with the bank saying it would take stock at its next scheduled meeting. Yet even if it had, analysts were dubious it would have had a major impact.

Strategists at Nomura lowered their target for the pound to $0.975 by year-end, anticipating it will breach parity by the end of November. Morgan Stanley strategists also revised their pound calls, putting a year-end target on the currency of $1.

“Tighter monetary policy which raises concerns about growth and fiscal sustainability, either directly or indirectly, is unlikely to see GBP strength in response,” Morgan Stanley currency strategist including David Adams wrote in a note to clients Monday.

(Updates prices in fifth paragraph, adds second chart and volatility level in eighth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The pound has hit a record low – What will it mean for Britons?

    Sterling slid to its lowest against the US dollar on record after traders swallowed the impact of the Chancellor’s tax cut plans.

  • Kremlin says no decision yet on whether to seal Russia's borders to stop men fleeing

    KYIV (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Monday no decision had been taken on whether to seal Russia's borders to stop an exodus of military-aged men fleeing the country, after days of chaotic scenes during its first military mobilisation since World War Two. Reports that Russia might close the frontier have contributed to turmoil since President Vladimir Putin gave the order last week to call up hundreds of thousands of reservists in the biggest escalation yet of the seven-month Ukraine war. Flights out of Russia have sold out and cars have piled up at border checkpoints, with reports of a 48-hour queue at the sole road border to Georgia, the rare pro-Western neighbour that allows Russian citizens to enter without a visa.

  • ECB to Remain ‘Extremely Vigilant’ of Inflation Expectations, de Cos says

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will remain “extremely vigilant” of expectations for consumer prices to ensure they don’t surpass its medium-term goal, Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos said. “We’ll also have to watch out for a possible de-anchoring of medium- and long-term inflation expectations above 2%,” de Cos said Monday. “In the coming months, we’ll remain extremely vigilant of these indicators.”De Cos, who heads the Bank of Spain, is part of a chorus of ECB official

  • NASA's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid in first planetary defense test

    NASA's DART spacecraft successfully slammed into a distant asteroid at hypersonic speed on Monday in the world's first test of a planetary defense system, designed to prevent a potential doomsday meteorite collision with Earth. Humanity's first attempt to alter the motion of an asteroid or any celestial body played out in a NASA webcast from the mission operations center outside Washington, D.C., 10 months after DART was launched. The livestream showed images taken by DART's camera as the cube-shaped "impactor" vehicle, no bigger than a vending machine with two rectangular solar arrays, streaked into the asteroid Dimorphos, about the size of a football stadium, at 7:14 p.m. EDT (2314 GMT) some 6.8 million miles (11 million km) from Earth.

  • Why the pound is falling, what it means – and what can be done about it

    Kwasi Kwarteng’s debt-fuelled mini-Budget sent the pound and UK bonds into meltdown on Friday – but on Monday it became clear that it was only the beginning.

  • Falling pound: What does it mean for me and my finances?

    The value of the pound touched a record low against the dollar after big tax cuts were announced.

  • Barnes (B) Declines More Than 11% in 3 Months: Here's Why

    Cost inflation and supply-chain disturbances are hurting Barnes' (B) operations. Unfavorable foreign-currency movements are an added concern.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Continues To Recommend Zscaler As A 'Top Pick'

    Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski recently had the opportunity to travel with Zscaler, Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) management and came away with a better understanding of the importance of improving channel dynamics. Traditional resellers like Optiv and system integrators like Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) were more engaged with the company and were originating more deals than just fulfilling orders. He believes these changes will drive long-term growth. Also Read: Analysts Slash Accenture's Price Targets Ov

  • Bank of England Still to Decide If It Will Comment on Pound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks Fall; Pound Drops as BOE Fails to Reassure: Markets WrapInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysThe Bank of England has yet to decide whether to make a statement on market conditions following the collapse in the pound to its lowest ever level against t

  • Last Call To Invest In This Collection Of Rare Karuizawa Whiskey

    Fine wine and collectible whiskys often are correlated to France and Scotland. But Japan has been making headway in the luxury alcohol department and is one of the major exporters of liquor globally. Japanese whisky sales to the U.S. have increased 50 times since 2010 and were valued at $50 million in 2019. Japan’s whisky exports to the U.S. have risen by more than 230% since 2013, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service. As demand for Japanese whisky heats

  • Upbeat Air-Travel Demand Aids Southwest (LUV), Cost Woes Ail

    Southwest Airlines (LUV) expects economic fuel costs per gallon for the September quarter in the $3.25-$3.35 range.

  • Tata’s Potential—and Problems—Are Symbolic of India Itself

    One of India’s oldest businesses, Tata Group, is getting into shape—an ambitious task given its unwieldy scale. On Friday, Tata Steel said it is merging seven smaller metal units with itself in a bid to reduce costs, simplify corporate structure and strengthen its balance sheet. The 154-year-old Tata Group, which makes everything from salt to software and owns British luxury-car maker Jaguar Land Rover, has been trying to slim down since Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran took the helm after a bitter boardroom battle in 2017.

  • Hedge Fund That Shorted The Pound Now Bets Against UK Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Edouard de Langlade, founder of macro hedge fund EDL Capital, says the Bank of England will be forced to act to stabilize the UK’s currency and bond markets, which have cratered in response to the country’s tax cuts and fiscal policies.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only

  • Italian shares shine after election, broader Europe slips

    (Reuters) -Shares in Italy outperformed European peers on Monday after the right-wing coalition led by Georgia Meloni overwhelmingly won the national election, while bourses elsewhere fell amid risk aversion following central bank tightening. The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index fell 0.4%, closing near December 2020 lows following a sharp sell-off last week when data showing a downturn in economic activity in the region and tightening by several global central banks deepened fears of a recession. Traders bet a UK interest rate hike could be imminent after the pound plunged to a record low against the dollar in the wake of a poorly received fiscal package on Friday.

  • Cubans approve gay marriage by large margin in referendum

    Cubans approved gay marriage and adoption overwhelmingly in a Sunday referendum backed by the government that also boosted rights for women, the national election commission said on Monday. More than 3.9 million voters voted to ratify the code (66.9%), while 1.95 million opposed ratification (33%), Alina Balseiro Gutierrez, president of the commission, said on state-run television on Monday. "Justice has been done," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote in a tweet.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street drops; S&P 500 relinquishes summer gains

    Wall Street slid further into bear market territory on Monday as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign against inflation could throw the U.S. economy into a sharp downturn. After two weeks of mostly steady losses on the U.S. stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was on the verge of confirming it has been in a bear market since early January.

  • Investors Brace for Pound to Fall Further

    Some investors and analysts expect the British pound to weaken further and potentially _**reach parity with the U.S. dollar**_ for the first time in history. [After tumbling Friday](https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-k-announces-package-of-sweeping-tax-cuts-11663926079), the pound extended its drop Monday, briefly hitting a [record low](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-09-26-2022/card/british-pound-hits-record-low-against-dollar-0pg0WCi1CfllbNlnn9ra). U.K. Chancellor of the E

  • SEC Fines ESG Investment Firm Wave Equity Partners Over Fee Issues

    The private-equity firm allegedly failed to promptly reimburse and disclose expenses charged to one of its funds.

  • Brazil does not need to fear recession abroad, strong dollar, says Guedes

    The U.S. dollar reached 5.40 reais earlier this session, at the highest levels in two months, amid global fears about aggressive monetary tightening and the risk of recession in developed economies. During his speech, Guedes told the audience not to be scared by the "wind outside."

  • Platinum Hedge Fund Manager Says Fraud Verdict Should Be Tossed

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Platinum Partners fund manager convicted last month of rigging a bondholder vote has asked a US judge to overturn a jury’s verdict, saying prosecutors failed to prove he intended to commit a crime.Daniel Small was convicted by a Brooklyn, New York federal jury in August of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud but acquitted of a count of wire fraud conspiracy. Small should get a new trial because the law he was accused of violating is “too vague” and