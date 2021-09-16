UK power prices soar after key cable hit by blaze

·2 min read

A key electricity cable between Britain and France has been shut down, sending wholesale energy prices soaring.

National Grid said a fire and planned maintenance at a site near Ashford in Kent means the cable will be totally offline until 25 September.

Half of its capacity, or one gigawatt (GW) of power, is expected to remain unavailable until late March 2022.

On Wednesday, British electricity prices for the following day jumped by 19% to £475 per megawatt hour (MWh).

The fire at the Interconnexion France-Angleterre (IFA) site broke out in the early hours of Wednesday. The site was evacuated and there were no reports of casualties.

After the fire an electricity interconnector running under the English Channel was "not operating", the National Grid said in a statement.

Electricity interconnectors are high-voltage cables that connect the electricity systems of neighbouring countries, and allow them to share excess power.

A spokesperson for National Grid's electricity system operator, which balances power supplies in the UK, said it expects to "continue supplying electricity safely and securely" despite the incident.

The link can carry up to 2GW of power, and had been importing electricity from France in recent days, after UK prices hit a record high of £540 per MWh on the wholesale energy market.

The jump in prices has been fuelling concerns about inflation and the potential impact on businesses just as the country's economy starts to recover from the worst effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts are now closely watching National Grid's efforts to get the facility fully back online as winter approaches and with it higher energy demand.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we will update the market with any changes as necessary," the National Grid said.

Britain is a net importer of electricity and near neighbour France is its biggest supplier of power through the interconnectors that run under the English Channel.

The IFA2 interconnector, a second link between Britain and France, is currently operating at its full capacity and not affected by the problem.

The 1GW connection is a £700m shared investment with French power firm RTE and the UK's fourth power exchange with continental Europe.

Existing UK interconnectors

pylons
pylons

  • IFA (England - France): Opened in 1986 (2GW capacity)

  • Moyle (Northern Ireland - Scotland): 2001 (0.5GW)

  • BritNed (England - Netherlands): 2011 (1GW)

  • EWIC (Wales - Ireland): 2012 (0.5GW)

  • Nemo (England - Belgium): 2019 (1GW)

  • IFA2 (England - France): 2020 (1GW)

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man hospitalized after being shot outside NYC restaurant

    FDNY officials say police and firefighters responded to 33 E. 60th St. just after 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

  • Firefighters rescue groom trapped in elevator before wedding

    Alameda County firefighters saved the big day for a groom and his groomsmen, who were running late to their wedding and got trapped in an elevator.

  • All the best movies we saw at Toronto Film Festival, ranked (including 'Last Night in Soho')

    The Toronto Film Festival is here and we're (virtually!) attending. Here's everything we've seen, ranked, including "Dune" and "Last Night in Soho."

  • Los Angeles County to require vaccination proof at bars, large events

    "This is a reasonable path forward that can position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges," the health director said.

  • UN refugee chief warns 'greater suffering' likely in Afghanistan

    "The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains desperate," U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement after a three-day visit to the South Asian nation. "The international community must therefore engage with Afghanistan – and quickly – in order to prevent a much bigger humanitarian crisis that will have not only regional, but global implications."

  • Goldman Warns of Blackout Risk for European Industry This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s soaring energy markets are exposing the risk of power blackouts this winter, especially if freezing weather worsens the region’s already exceptionally low natural gas inventories, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. While higher gas prices can trigger supply and demand adjustments to offset the tight market, these are largely already priced in, Goldman analysts including Samantha Dart said in a note. As a result, a colder-than-average winter would mean Europe needing to

  • Chinese astronauts leave space station module for Earth

    Three Chinese astronauts left a space station module on Thursday on a spacecraft bound for Earth, completing the third of more than 10 missions needed to finish China's first space station by the end of next year. The astronauts have left the Tianhe module on the Shenzhou-12 probe after spending 90 days in space, a record for China, according to state media. Construction of the space station began in April with the launch of Tianhe, a cylinder-like module slightly bigger than a city bus.

  • Spectators watch Inspiration4 SpaceX launch

    Spectators at Space View Park in Titusville, Florida watched as SpaceX's first private flight blasted off with two contest winners, a health care worker and their rich sponsor. (Sept. 16)

  • Wall Street sees as much as 70% upside for these highly rated energy stocks in rally mode

    Crude oil shot up more than 3% in only one day amid rising demand and a supply disruption, while many oil and gas stocks were up even more.

  • And the winner of 'America’s Got Talent' Season 16 is…

    It was the closest vote in 'AGT' history... and many viewers were not thrilled with the result.

  • Why some US electric utilities are experimenting with flat-rate pricing

    A flat monthly rate makes life easier for customers and could help utilities reduce their carbon footprint.

  • House committee approves Democrats' centerpiece clean electricity climate plan

    The House Energy and Commerce Committee has approved the centerpiece climate change policy of Democrats’ infrastructure and social spending reconciliation package as part of an aggressive push to move the United States away from its dependence on fossil fuels.

  • Explainer-Bleak house: Why Europe faces steep winter energy bills

    LONDON (Reuters) -Households across Europe face much higher winter energy bills due to a global surge in wholesale power and gas prices and consumer groups have warned the most vulnerable in the region could be hit by fuel poverty as a result. Energy companies pay a wholesale price to buy gas and electricity, which they then sell to consumers. As in any market, this can go up or down, driven by supply and demand.

  • Spain's govt steps in to halt record rise in power prices

    Spain’s government is slashing energy taxes as part of a package of measures aimed at driving down household electricity costs, which have surged to record highs in recent months and triggered an outcry. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said his government wants to curtail what he called energy companies’ “exceptional benefits” under current fiscal and energy regulations. The goal is to shift fiscal benefits to consumers and also head off a potential sharp increase in natural gas prices, Sánchez told public broadcaster RTVE in an interview late Monday.

  • Elliott Said to Push for Breakup of British Power Firm SSE

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management is pushing for a breakup of SSE Plc after building up a stake in the British power company, people with knowledge of the matter said. The activist hedge fund sees value in separating SSE’s renewable portfolio from its regulated electricity businesses, the people said, asking not be identified because the information is private. Elliott has been meeting privately with representatives from SSE, which is based in the central Sco