UK press body chief quits as Meghan racism claims roil media

  • FILE - This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, from left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. Almost as soon as the interview aired, many were quick to deny Meghan’s allegations of racism on social media. Many say it was painful to watch Meghan's experiences with racism invalidated by the royal family, members of the media and the public, offering up yet another example of a Black woman's experience being disregarded and denied. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP, File)
  • A pedestrian passes newspapers on display with front pages featuring images of members of the royal family, outside a shop in London, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. In countries with historic ties to Britain, allegations by Prince Harry and Meghan about racism within the royal family have raised questions about whether those nations want to be closely connected to Britain anymore after the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
  • Newspapers on display with front pages featuring images of members of the royal family, outside a shop in London, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. In countries with historic ties to Britain, allegations by Prince Harry and Meghan about racism within the royal family have raised questions about whether those nations want to be closely connected to Britain anymore after the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
  • British television host Piers Morgan laughs as he speaks to reporters outside his home in Kensington, central London, Wednesday March 10, 2021. Morgan quit the “Good Morning Britain” program on Tuesday after making controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex. The U.K.’s media watchdog said earlier Tuesday it was launching an investigation into the show under its harm and offense rules after receiving more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments on Meghan. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
1 / 4

Racial Injustice Harry and Meghan

FILE - This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, from left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. Almost as soon as the interview aired, many were quick to deny Meghan’s allegations of racism on social media. Many say it was painful to watch Meghan's experiences with racism invalidated by the royal family, members of the media and the public, offering up yet another example of a Black woman's experience being disregarded and denied. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP, File)
JILL LAWLESS
·3 min read

LONDON (AP) — The head of a major British press organization has resigned over his response to Meghan and Harry’s television interview — the second senior U.K. media figure to leave amid a heated debate over the royal couple’s allegations of racism and bias.

Ian Murray said he was stepping down as executive director of the Society of Editors after issuing a statement that many felt downplayed the problem of racism in the media. —

Murray said late Wednesday that the statement, which accused Harry and Meghan of mounting an attack on the press, “could have been much clearer in its condemnation of bigotry and has clearly caused upset.”

“As executive director I lead the Society and as such must take the blame and so I have decided it is best for the board and membership that I step aside so that the organization can start to rebuild its reputation,” he said.

In the interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan and Harry spoke about the intense pressure of media scrutiny and suggested there was a racist element to coverage of the biracial duchess. Harry also said the British royal family was “scared” of the tabloid press, which he said exercised “control by fear.”

The Society of Editors, an umbrella group for almost 400 newspapers and other news outlets, released a strongly worded statement about the interview, saying “the U.K. media is not bigoted and will not be swayed from its vital role holding the rich and powerful to account following the attack on the press by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

But some journalists disagreed. More than 160 reporters and editors signed a letter saying the Society of Editors was “in denial” about racism. Katherine Viner, editor of The Guardian, said media outlets needed to become “much more representative and more self-aware.”

ITV News presenter Charlene White pulled out of hosting the society’s annual Press Awards, saying the organization had asked her to get involved in order to improve its diversity, but failed to live up to its words.

“I only work with organizations who practice what they preach,” she said.

“Since the Black Lives Matter movement really took hold in the U.K. last year, every single institution in this country has had to finally look at its failings and its position in terms of how they treat ethnic minorities both inside and outside of its walls. But for some unknown reason, you feel as though the U.K. press is exempt in that discussion.”

Murray’s exit follows the departure of Piers Morgan from TV show “Good Morning Britain” amid an outcry over his comments about Meghan.

Morgan, a former tabloid editor, quit on Tuesday, a day after he said “I don’t believe a word she says” in reference to Meghan’s interview. The duchess told Winfrey that she was so miserable during her time as a working member of the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts, and claimed she had not received support from palace staff.

The U.K.’s media watchdog said it had received more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments.

Recommended Stories

  • Royal family says Prince Harry, Meghan racism charges 'concerning' and will be addressed privately

    Buckingham Palace said Tuesday that allegations of racism made earlier this week by Prince Harry and Meghan were “concerning" and would be addressed privately by the royal family.

  • Queen urged to publicly condemn racism by Labour MP following Meghan Markle's allegations

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex painted the Royal Family as an uncaring, racist institution.

  • For some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really did "tell all" when speaking with Oprah Winfrey about their exit from palace life on CBS on Sunday — though both refused to name names when it came to which royal allegedly voiced "concerns" about "how dark" baby Archie's skin was going to be. Viewers, though, almost immediately began to speculate that the remarks were made by Prince Charles, Harry's father. But go ahead and put that out of your mind, folks, because Prince Charles definitely isn't racist! How can you tell? Because on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales visited a new NHS vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House in London … where he appeared to only take photos with Black health-care workers and patients: An Instagram account used by the royal family just posted a series of pictures of Prince Charles with Black people at an NHS site. There’s a lot of speculation that he may have been the one who to raise concerns about Baby Archie’s skin color. https://t.co/Sr4g9Oig5n pic.twitter.com/U2WtiZdmqM — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 9, 2021 He's certainly not compensating! It's certainly just a coincidence that this is Charles' first visit to Jesus House since 2007! There is certainly nothing to see here! More stories from theweek.comDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGood job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.

  • Fighting through the pain: Lady Gaga sends message of support to Japan

    "Through the years, seeing and hearing about the vast recovery of your beautiful cities, I have so much respect to the people of Japan for your strength, kindness and love for each other," the American singer-songwriter and actress said in a video posted on her Twitter account. A 9.0-magnitude quake - one of the strongest on record - and tsunami hit northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, claiming nearly 20,000 victims, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima, the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl. "It seems like yesterday that I was watching the shocking footage of the devastating earthquake and tsunami on the news and thinking, what can I do to help," Lady Gaga said.

  • Mexican lawmakers advance bill to legalize recreational pot

    Mexico’s lower chamber approved a marijuana legalization bill Wednesday, setting the country on the path to becoming one of the world’s largest legal marijuana markets. The approved legislation, which needs to return to the Senate, would permit recreational use of marijuana, but establish a system of licenses required for the entire chain of production, distribution, transformation and sales.

  • The Queen's statement on Harry and Meghan: is 61 words enough to put out the flames? Here's our verdict

    There is perhaps an irony in Buckingham Palace being slow to react to criticism that the institution was passive in the face of Harry and Meghan's growing unhappiness within The Firm. When the 61-word statement finally came at 5.26pm - nearly 40 hours after the couple's Oprah interview first aired in the US - it was notable both for its brevity and its unwillingness to take the Sussexes' shocking narrative as gospel. The statement read: The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members. Yet the long-awaited response did betray some clues as to the thinking behind palace gates right now. "While some recollections may vary," more than hinted at a degree of scepticism over the Duke and the Duchess's controversial version of events while "the full extent" appears to suggest that they were not made fully aware of Harry and Meghan's discontent. Expressing the Royal family's "sadness" and "concern", as expected, it echoed previous statements describing Harry, Meghan and Archie as "much loved family members". Evoking the spirit of the 94-year-old monarch's message following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, this was once again Her Majesty speaking as both head of state and as a (great) grandmother. The Queen has always hated family conflict of any kind - and the words genuinely reflect the feeling of sadness among the Royal family that it has come to this. The suggestion that the matters raised by Harry and Meghan will be addressed "privately" could be perceived as a slight on the couple rejecting the "never complain, never explain" mantra by airing their dirty linen in public.

  • Stripping Harry and Meghan of security had nothing to do with Archie title decision

    The decision to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of round-the-clock protection had nothing to do with Buckingham Palace’s refusal to make their son Archie a prince, The Daily Telegraph can disclose. The Duchess complained in her television interview with Oprah Winfrey that depriving Archie of a title had put his safety at risk. She said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. But UK police protection for the Sussexes was only withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties following a meeting of the government body in charge of overseeing royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to pay for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of his own pocket. The row over security is at the heart of the rift between father and son, laid bare in the bombshell television interview with Winfrey. The Duke said his father had stopped taking his calls after they had left Britain. He complained in the interview that during their stay in Canada, he was told “at short notice security was going to be removed”. Separately, the Duchess complained that a decision taken by Buckingham Palace not to give their son Archie the royal title of prince had prevented him receiving armed police protection. The decision angered the Duke and Duchess because 24-hour protection was given to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the Duke of York, up until 2011, when they were still at university.

  • Famed ‘Erin Brockovich’ Lawyer Tom Girardi Loses Law License

    Tom Girardi, the real-life “Erin Brockovich” attorney and husband to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, has lost his law license as the apparent result of an ongoing conservatorship case. Girardi, 81, has Alzheimer’s disease and is unable to participate in court proceedings, according to a psychiatrist’s assessment filed in the case that was obtained by TheWrap. The developments are the latest in a long set of trying circumstances for the famed attorney; Girardi’s younger brother took over a conservatorship for him last month. Also Read: 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne Files for Divorce From Tom Girardi In December, Girardi’s once-esteemed downtown Los Angeles law firm, Girardi Keese, fell apart as evidence mounted that he had stolen or misappropriated more than $13 million in settlements, according to the Los Angeles Times. He then declared bankruptcy, and a federal criminal investigation was launched. His defense attorney later stated Girardi was unable to assist in his defense, which was backed by Wednesday’s court filing. “Dementia impairs his ability to understand the hearing,” Superior Court consulting psychiatrist Dr. Nathan Lavid wrote, noting that Girardi had late-onset Alzheimer’s. “His emotional distress is directly related to his dementia and exacerbated by his confusion.” Also Read: Newest Asian 'Real Housewives' Use Heightened Visibility to Combat Anti-Asian Hate His wife Jayne said in November she was filing for divorce after 21 years of marriage to Girardi, the real-life attorney who won the case against the utility company that inspired the Julia Roberts classic “Erin Brockovich.” Pamela Chelin contributed to this report. Read original story Famed ‘Erin Brockovich’ Lawyer Tom Girardi Loses Law License At TheWrap

  • What Meghan misunderstood about the monarchy

    Of the many shocking statements made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their full-scale assault on the monarchy during their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, the most peculiar was surely Meghan’s claim to know nothing about the British monarchy when she first met Harry. She was so incurious that she didn’t bother to read a volume of history or biography. She said she didn’t even do an internet search to learn the basics. Her knowledge of the Royal Family, she said, was based only on what Harry “was sharing with me.” Astonishingly, as a graduate of well-regarded Northwestern University, she said her sense of Royal life was based on “fairytales.” What she described as naivete seemed more like a wilful refusal to accept that life in The Firm – the name first used by Harry’s great-grandfather, King George VI – would involve long days of plaque unveiling and tree planting as well as exciting passion projects made possible by her unique position. If she had read some history, she would have recognised that overseas Royal tours such as the one she and Harry took to Australia are indeed “exhausting.” She would have known that she wasn’t the only member of the Royal Family to undertake such duties while pregnant. In 1948, for example, Queen Elizabeth II, then still a princess, took her first official visit with her husband to Paris. It was a gruelling four days, and Philip and Elizabeth generated massive goodwill. Unknown to the French or British officials, she was four months pregnant with Prince Charles and suffering from nausea behind closed doors. Meghan complained bitterly about her treatment by the press, which did ricochet between adulation and harsh criticism. Perhaps if she had sat down for tea with her husband’s stepmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, she could have learnt about years of being savaged by the media. Camilla, like everyone else in the Royal Family, survived the pummelling by staying quiet, pressing ahead and doing her job. But Meghan was already bursting to share her point of view, even months before the wedding, with no less than Oprah Winfrey. Coming from Hollywood, where actresses are joined at the hip with their publicists, Meghan expressed surprise that Palace press officials felt duty bound to listen to her first telephone conversation with Oprah. She then went behind their backs anyway, met her future interlocutor, invited her to the wedding, and arranged a privileged seat for her. Such was the downside of being “silenced.” Meghan’s complaint that she received no positive guidance about her role, only “certain things you couldn’t do” rang especially hollow. She lamented that there was “no class on how to speak” or “cross your legs.” It rather beggared belief that a trained actress would complain about having to learn the British national anthem, and the “30 hymns” she was expected to know. Did it really not occur to her until she was five minutes away from her first meeting with the Queen that she should know how to curtsey?

  • Buckingham Palace ends silence: Harry and Meghan’s racism allegations ‘are concerning’

    Buckingham Palace issued a statement Tuesday, saying the family was saddened to learn of the challenges Harry and Meghan had faced in the past few years — and that they would address the issues privately.

  • Chelsea Handler Calls Out Piers Morgan by Sharing 2014 Interview and Says He Has Stayed 'the Same'

    The comedian posted a clip on Wednesday from a 2014 CNN interview in which she and the TV host sparred about him checking his cell phone during a commercial break

  • Only 32 student loan borrowers - ever - have qualified for full forgiveness through an income-driven repayment plan

    Federal repayment programs were first introduced over two decades ago, but only 32 student loan borrowers have qualified for full forgiveness in the history of the program.

  • The government wants to pay people for having kids. Is this a good idea?

    Raising children is priceless, but it's sure not cheap. That's why "America's Rescue Plan," a bill backed by President Biden and approved by the Senate, will mitigate some costs by refunding parents in monthly payments.

  • Osaka's sister Mari retires, saying she 'didn't enjoy' tennis

    Mari Osaka, the elder sister of four-time major-winner Naomi Osaka, has retired from tennis at the age of 24, explaining "it was a journey which I didn't enjoy".

  • What the Sussexes’ body language reveals: a therapist’s view

    The Royals haven’t always been great at expressing their feelings. They tend to shut down when confronted with emotion. And so it was with a keen eye that I sat down to watch the Sussexes’ tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. I’m a behavioural psychologist specialising in relationships. I carry out psychological assessments on contestants in television programmes, from Big Brother to Love in the Countryside. It’s my job to observe human behaviour on screen; to read between the lines and find out what lurks beneath a person’s exterior. The Duke clearly looked uncomfortable during parts of the interview, especially when Winfrey asked him about racial issues. He appeared agitated; his eyes fell to the ground, and he fiddled with his wedding ring (his father, the Prince of Wales, does the same thing when feeling anxious). The Duke comes from a background in which he is not expected to spill his most innermost thoughts and secrets in such a high-profile forum; his discomfort is hardly surprising.

  • Ivory Coast Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko dies in Germany at 56

    Ivory Coast Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko, who was seen as a possible successor to President Alassane Ouattara, has died in Freiburg in southwestern Germany, two days after his 56th birthday, the government said on Wednesday. A former media executive who turned to politics, Bakayoko acted as a negotiator and intermediary between warring factions during a prolonged civil conflict in Ivory Coast from the early 2000s. "He was a great statesman, a model for our youth, a personality of great generosity and exemplary loyalty," Ouattara said on Twitter.

  • Society of Editors chief resigns over body’s response to Meghan racism claims

    Resignation comes as publications withdrew from society’s annual awards over claim ‘UK media is not bigoted’

  • Joe Biden’s German Shepherds return to Delaware after rescue Major bites White House security guard

    In the run-up to the US election, Joe Biden pledged to “put a dog back in the White House” and posted a series of loving photos with his two German Shepherds. But within six weeks of taking office, 14-year-old Champ and three-year-old Major have been banished from their new home and sent back to Delaware after the younger dog had what was described as a "biting incident" with a member of White House security. Major, the first rescue dog to live in the White House, “has been known to display agitated behaviour on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security” people familiar with the situation told CNN and were removed last week. While the condition of the security staff member is not known, the White House has tried to play down the incident with one official telling NBC News, “They will be back.” They added that “with the First Lady travelling for three days, Champ and Major went to Delaware to stay with family friends.”

  • Oprah Winfrey Gives ‘CBS This Morning’ Surprising Audience Boost

    “CBS This Morning,” a perennial third-place finisher in the broadcast A.M. news wars, just notched a surprising first-place win. Thanks to momentum provided by Oprah Winfrey, “CBS This Morning” won more viewers on Monday than either of its main rivals, NBC’s “Today” or ABC’s “Good Morning America,” a rare victory for the CBS early-bird show […]

  • What the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill Congress passed means for you

    The legislation contains numerous provisions designed to help Americans who’ve been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences for a full year, although Republicans argue it comes with a steep cost.