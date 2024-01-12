UK Prime Minister announces £2.5 billion of military support for Ukraine

During his visit to Kyiv, Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister, has announced a large package of military aid for Ukraine worth £2.5 billion (approximately US$3.1 billion).

Quote: "The UK is announcing the largest single aid package since the beginning of the war - a £2.5 billion package," Rishi Sunak said.

He also revealed what the package would include.

Quote: "It will include additional air defence equipment, additional anti-tank weapons, additional long-range missiles and thousands of projectiles. There will also be training for thousands more Ukrainian soldiers," the UK Prime Minister said.

As President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, the UK will continue to provide assistance in the coming years.

"The UK guarantees £2.5 billion for this year, and this assistance will continue in the coming years. The term is ten years," Zelenskyy said.

At a meeting in Kyiv on Friday, Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

signed a bilateral security agreement.The UK's security commitments under this document will remain in force until Ukraine joins NATO. If Ukraine joins NATO before the end of the term, the security commitments will expire, and Ukraine will be incorporated into the NATO system.

The UK Prime Minister is visiting Kyiv on 12 January.

