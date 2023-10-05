UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the UK’s new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine during the European Political Community summit in Granada. Sunak also met with Zelenskyy.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to a UK government press release

Details: New aid allocations for Ukraine announced today include £34 million for the UN and charities providing shelter and warm winter clothing and £10 million for household electricity, following Russian attacks on Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure.

The UK’s fourth loan guarantee of US$500 million has been disbursed via the World Bank to ensure the Government of Ukraine can provide life-saving winter support payments to three million households.

During a bilateral meeting, Zelenskyy and Sunak also discussed the efforts to ensure continued international support for Ukraine, security cooperation, and alternative grain export routes in the Black Sea.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the European Political Community summit in the Spanish city of Granada on 5 October. The EPC was initiated by France and offers a new format for European cooperation; this was the group’s third meeting.

During the summit, Zelenskyy also met with the head of Armenia’s and Slovakia’s governments, the French President, the German Chancellor, and heads of several key European institutions.

