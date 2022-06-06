UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wins no-confidence vote after COVID-19 controversy
Some U.K. lawmakers wanted to oust Prime Minister Johnson in part over allegations of drunken government parties held during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Boris Johnson defeated a challenge by rebels among his own members of parliament to remain leader of the governing Conservative Party and keep his job as British prime minister. Lizzy Burden reports on "Bloomberg Markets: The Close."
Tarrio, 38, was charged along with four top other members of the Proud Boys group: Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola.
A social media circus turned a defamation case into a popularity contest — and now survivors will pay the price.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appeared on hit list in suspect's vehicle after a retired Wisconsin judge was shot and killed Friday.
Elon Musk is almost everywhere. When it's not news about one of his multiple companies -- Tesla , SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink -- he posts about politics, geopolitical affairs, or engages with his millions of followers on a variety of topics, ranging from his states of mind to metaphysical questions such as happiness. For two months, since April to be precise, he has monopolized the headlines with his ongoing acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion.
The Kremlin-backed mayor of the Ukrainian town of Enerhodar was standing on his mother’s porch when a powerful blast struck, leaving him critically wounded. A week later, about 75 miles away, a car packed with explosives rocked the office of another Russian-appointed official in the occupied southern city of Melitopol. In a rarity, both Ukrainian and Russian officials confirmed the blasts, which struck deep inside Russian-controlled territory. And both explosions appeared to be the work of what
Nearly 14 years after a Lee County girl was catastrophically injured when she was hit by a truck, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said Florida’s Medicaid program can recoup a chunk of the money it paid for her initial care.
House Republicans have repeatedly attacked the legitimacy of the January 6 select committee, which includes GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Stefanik's latest objection is that the planned night hearings fall outside congressional business hours.
"Abbott has, time and again, opted to not only maintain but enhance a failed status quo," the San Antonio Express-News editorial board wrote
Biden tried to secure Sen. Joe Manchin's backing for his domestic package, but he ultimately couldn't.
MAZURENKO ALYONA - MONDAY, 6 JUNE 2022, 18:39 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Western politicians and the media are beginning to push Ukraine to end the war with a result that is not beneficial for Ukraine, but Zelenskyy assured that he is not holding such talks with anyone.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday said the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has found evidence on former President Trump that supports “a lot more than incitement.” The comment from Raskin, a member of the Jan. 6 panel, referenced Trump’s second impeachment in January 2021, when the House…
The Florida Supreme Court will allow the state to keep in place a redistricting map the critics say will likely […] The post Florida Supreme Court backs DeSantis, diluting 370,000 Black votes across 4 GOP-leaning districts appeared first on TheGrio.
Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia stormed out of a U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday as European Council President Charles Michel addressed the 15-member body and accused Moscow of fueling a global food crisis with its invasion of Ukraine. Michel had also accused Russian troops of war crimes and crimes against humanity, specifically citing reports of sexual violence - the focus of the Security Council meeting - and describing it as "a tactic of torture, terror and repression."
The coyote was later found dead, according to police.
Blake Masters also backs "replacement theory."
Maj. Gen. Roman Kutuzov was killed, a Russian state-media journalist and Ukraine's military both said. Russia has not commented.
President Joe Biden inherited an underfunded, overextended Social Security program that was already crowded with aging baby boomers as dwindling funds dried up before the pandemic stressed the system...
Valentyna Romanko - Monday, 6 June 2022, 13:04 Petro Kuzyk. Photo by the Svoboda battalion Petro Kuzyk, the commander of the Svoboda battalion and captain of the National Guard of Ukraine claims that fierce street battles are currently underway in Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast.
Former D.C. Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone, who suffered a heart attack during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, said that he doesn’t believe upcoming congressional hearings will “move the needle.” “Unfortunately, I don’t believe that it’s going to move the needle,” Fanone said on CNN, noting that he would be in…