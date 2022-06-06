UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wins no-confidence vote after COVID-19 controversy

TheStreet.com

Elon Musk is almost everywhere. When it's not news about one of his multiple companies -- Tesla , SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink -- he posts about politics, geopolitical affairs, or engages with his millions of followers on a variety of topics, ranging from his states of mind to metaphysical questions such as happiness. For two months, since April to be precise, he has monopolized the headlines with his ongoing acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion.