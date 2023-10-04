UK Prime Minister calls upon allies to provide Ukraine with what it needs for victory

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, reminded the public of the significant contribution made by the UK to Ukraine’s defence capability, and has called upon its allies to supply Ukrainians with what they need and they will "finish the job".

Source: European Pravda, citing Twitter (X) post by Sunak

Sunak stated that the UK was the first country which decided to provide Ukraine with tanks and prompted more than ten other countries to take a similar decision, and later it was the same with the training of Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets.

"I say this to our allies: give President Zelenskyy the tools, the Ukrainians will finish the job," he wrote.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, replied in the comments that Ukraine deeply appreciates the UK’s leadership in supporting Ukraine.

Background:

