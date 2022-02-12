UK prime minister contacted by police over lockdown parties

FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks to the media during a visit to the Warszawska Brygada Pancerna military base near Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Johnson has received a questionnaire from London’s Metropolitan Police as part of the investigation into parties in Downing Street during COVID lockdowns. Johnson has denied any wrongdoing, but he is alleged to have been at up to six of the 12 events in his office and other government buildings that are being investigated by the police. (Daniel Leal/Pool via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from London’s Metropolitan Police as part of the investigation into parties in Downing Street during COVID lockdowns, his office said Saturday.

If he is found to have broken his government’s own COVID rules, the embattled prime minister could be fined and will face even more pressure to stand down from fellow lawmakers already furious at his proximity to the “partygate” affair.

A growing number of lawmakers from his own party are calling for his ouster, and even former leaders have lined up to warn him against attempting to cling to power if he is found to have broken rules.

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith said it would be “very tough” to hang on if the police find that Johnson broke the law, while former Prime Minister John Major accused Johnson and his government of treating the truth as optional and “shredding” the U.K.’s global reputation.

The prime minister’s office confirmed in a statement that he had been contacted by police. It comes with tensions boiling in Ukraine, and U.K. nationals warned to evacuate the country over the possibility of a Russian invasion.

Johnson has denied any wrongdoing, but he is alleged to have been at up to six of the 12 events in his 10 Downing St. office and other government buildings that are being investigated by the police.

He has acknowledged attending a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden in May 2020 during the first lockdown, but insisted he believed it would be a work event.

He also allegedly attended a gathering organised by his wife, Carrie, in the official Downing Street residence, during which ABBA songs were reportedly heard.

The police force has written to about 50 people, including the prime minister and his wife, asking for them to account for their activities on the dates under investigation.

The force said questionnaires must be responded to within seven days. They have the same status as information given in an interview under police caution.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Macon witness points out the men he says killed his cousin. Did the jury believe him?

    The killing happened at a small-time drug dealer’s trap house in east Macon. The state’s case hinged on a witness whose story kept changing.

  • UK's Met Police send questionnaire to PM Johnson -No. 10 spokesperson

    The Metropolitan Police are contacting more than 50 people believed to have attended lockdown parties at Johnson's Downing Street office and residence to explain their involvement. Police are investigating 12 gatherings held at No. 10 Downing Street after an internal inquiry found Johnson's staff had enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties, with the British leader attending a few of the events himself.

  • UK PM Johnson focused on Ukraine, not police questionnaire - minister

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be distracted from focusing on tensions between Ukraine and Russia by receipt of a police questionnaire about lockdown parties at his Downing Street office, a government minister said on Saturday. The Metropolitan Police are contacting more than 50 people believed to have attended the parties to explain their involvement. On Friday, Johnson's spokesperson confirmed he had received a questionnaire and would respond as required.

  • Former Richmond police officer charged with murder dies 2 months prior to trial

    Terry Wayne Hopkins was charged in Hamilton County regarding the April 2020 death of a life-long friend's husband, David Fouts.

  • Explainer-The U.S. yield curve has been flattening: Why you should care

    The U.S. Treasury yield curve has been flattening over the last few months as the Federal Reserve prepares to hike rates, and some analysts are forecasting more extreme moves or even inversion. Unabated inflation supports their argument, with recent consumer prices readings fueling market expectations that the Fed may increase rates more aggressively than anticipated to cool the economy. The shape of the yield curve is a key metric investors watch as it impacts other asset prices, feeds through to banks' returns and even predicts how the economy will fare.

  • The problem with the Beijing Olympics hydrogen bus fleet

    China is betting big on hydrogen fuel, and is using the Winter Olympics as a showcase for the technology. The Olympic torch burned a hydrogen flame, and more than 1,000 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, emitting nothing but water vapor and warm air, are plying the roads between Beijing’s Olympics venues. To power the fleet of hydrogen fuel cell buses, oil company Shell worked with Zhangjiakou City Transport to develop a 20 megawatt (MW) green hydrogen facility in Zhangjiakou, northwest of Beijing.

  • Afghans protest US order to give $3.5B to 9/11 victims

    Demonstrators in Afghanistan’s capital Saturday condemned President Joe Biden’s order freeing up $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the U.S. for families of America’s 9/11 victims — saying the money belongs to Afghans. Protesters who gathered outside Kabul's grand Eid Gah mosque asked America for financial compensation for the tens of thousands of Afghans killed during the last 20 years of war in Afghanistan. Biden's order, signed Friday, allocates another $3.5 billion in Afghan assets for humanitarian aid to a trust fund to be managed by the U.N. to provide aid to Afghans.

  • Report: Former LSU QB Zach Mettenberger to join Alabama’s staff

    Mettenberger returns to the SEC, with the enemy.

  • CDC directs vaccine makers to prep for shots for children below 5 by Feb. 21, as FDA advisory meeting looms

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has directed COVID-19 vaccine providers to get ready to receive shots for children below the age of 5 by Feb. 21, a week after the regulator is expected to make a recommendation on the matter.

  • City of Lawrence appoints Gary Woodruff as new chief of police

    Gary Woodruff was named Lawrence Police Department chief on Feb. 11, 2022. His selection comes after the retirement of David Hofmann.

  • Tory MPs may have to ‘put country before party’ by voting with Opposition to remove PM, John Major says

    <strong>Exclusive:</strong> Ex-PM urges Conservatives to be ready to rebel if necessary – if crisis reaches confidence vote in Commons

  • Renovation of Nazi ally's Kosovo house causes ire

    The renovation of a house in Kosovo that belonged to a minister in a pro-Nazi government during World War Two has prompted an outcry, with Germany warning of historical "whitewashing" and the European Union and United Nations halting the project. The three floor red brick house in Mitrovica, built in the 1930s by Austrian architects, was the home of Xhafer Deva, who served as interior minister in the pro-German government in 1943 and 1944. In a joint statement, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kosovo and the European Union apologised for omitting the historical background of Deva when they announced the project to restore the house as a cultural heritage site.

  • ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’: Ray Stevenson To Join Rosario Dawson In Disney+ Series

    Vikings alum Ray Stevenson has joined the cast of Star Wars: Ahsoka, Disney+’s upcoming spinoff of The Mandalorian starring Rosario Dawson, sources have confirmed to Deadline. Details on Stevenson’s character are being kept under wraps. Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano after making the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels character’s live-action debut in The […]

  • Jury hears closing arguments in Palin vs. NY Times trial

    A widely circulated New York Times editorial falsely linking former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin to a mass shooting was a libelous display of arrogance and unchecked power, Palin’s lawyer said in closing arguments Friday at a defamation trial. A Times lawyer conceded the newspaper had made a mistake, but argued there was no evidence it had set out to damage Palin's reputation. At the time of the 2017 editorial, Palin was far removed from her fleeting fame as the Republican vice-presidential nominee, trying to live a quiet life in her home state, plaintiff attorney Kenneth Turkel told a jury in federal court in Manhattan.

  • Timeline of alleged gatherings across government during Covid restrictions

    Boris Johnson’s future in the balance as Met Police investigates No 10 parties during lockdown

  • Manchin’s Inflation Concerns Dampen Dem Hopes for Major Spending Plan

    Democrats’ plans to resurrect some version of their Build Back Better social spending and climate package already appeared to be hanging by a thread, with some in the party acknowledging that they might have to shelve the roughly $1.7 trillion plan indefinitely while Congress turns to other items that will fill up the calendar for months. Thursday’s inflation report likely snipped a few more strands from that thread, making it even less likely that Democrats will be able to scrounge up the votes

  • Banco BPM Says No Contact With UniCredit: Italian Banking Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Orders Kyiv Embassy Staff Out Hours After Warning on RussiaThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveBiden’s White House Makes a Telling MistakeBiden, Putin to Talk Saturday With Tensions High: Ukraine UpdateBankers based in Italy are meeting in the northern town of Parma at the Assiom Forex conference as the banking industry looks at possible consolidation amid rising profits and a resurgent ec

  • Eddie Jones looking for ruthlessness in Rome – Italy v England talking points

    England have won all 16 of their games with the Italians.

  • Copper wire thieves have a new target: Tesla vehicle charging stations near Yosemite

    An entire row of chargers were also rendered inoperable at a Fresno Caltrans site at Olive Avenue and Highway 99.

  • Crowd Continues to Blockade US-Canada Border Bridge Despite Injunction

    Crowds continued to blockade the Ambassador Bridge on the US-Canada border late on February 11 and into the early hours of February 12, despite an Ontario Superior Court injunction prohibiting any efforts to obstruct the bridge, CBC reportedThe blockade, led by protesters opposing vaccine mandates, entered its fifth day on Friday at the border crossing that connects Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, Michigan.The"injunction":https://www.citywindsor.ca/Newsroom/Documents/ISSUED%20Order%20Morawetz%20FEB%2011%202022%20CV-22-30791.pdf stated that anyone that had notice of the order, that came into effect at 7pm ET, was prohibited from “impeding or blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge and indirect or direct approaching roadways and access points” for 10 days.People remain at liberty to engage in a peaceful, lawful, and safe protest that does not impede or block access to the Ambassador Bridge and approaching roadways, the injunction stated.CBC reported that at least 100 protesters remained around the entrance to the bridge, five hours after the injunction came into effect.Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in response to the convoy protests.The injunction and declaration comes as many cities on the border, including Coutts, Alberta, and Emerson, Manitoba, have experienced similar blockades. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful