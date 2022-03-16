UK prime minister in UAE, Saudi Arabia to press for more oil

AYA BATRAWY
·4 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in the Gulf on Wednesday for meetings in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia aimed at easing skyrocketing gasoline prices, as the West grapples with economic headwinds from Russia's war in Ukraine.

Johnson will be seeking greater investments in the U.K.'s renewable energy transition and ways to secure more oil to lessen British dependence on Russian energy supplies.

His visit, though, is also about pressing these two major OPEC producers to pump more oil, which would have an immediate impact on Brent Crude prices that nearly touched $140 a barrel in trading last week. Prices have eased to around $100 in recent days, in large part due to new pandemic lockdowns in China.

Russian President Vladmir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine is “causing global uncertainty and a spike in the price of oil,” Johnson told reporters in Abu Dhabi ahead of his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

“Everybody can see the effect of the increase in gas prices that’s coming through,” he added.

Because of Europe’s reliance on Russian oil and gas, Putin has been “been able to blackmail the West to hold Western economies to ransom,” he said.

“We need independence,” Johnson added.

Pressing for more oil is a tall order to ask of Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, which are benefiting richly from high energy prices that boost their revenues and spending powers.

Moreover, ties between Western governments and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman remain tarnished by the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. The prince has yet to hold a direct call with U.S. President Joe Biden, who is trying to revive Iran's nuclear accord to the frustration of some Gulf states and Israel.

Biden ordered a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports after the war, and cautioned that Americans will feel pain, too — at the gas pump. Yet, he declared, “Defending freedom is going to cost.”

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed demand for oil down, with Brent Crude prices averaging around $42 a barrel in 2020 before climbing to $70 last year on the back of a deal by major oil producers to drastically curb production.

The deal, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, calls for gradually increasing production levels each month as economies recover, but it did not account for the impact of the war in Ukraine, launched by Russia three weeks ago.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have the spare capacity to pump more oil, but they've so far been unwilling to change course from the deal forged with Russia. The UAE’s energy minister as recently as last week said the country is “committed to the OPEC+ agreement and its existing monthly production adjustment mechanism". His statement followed a conflicting comment from the UAE's ambassador in Washington, who seemed to suggest the UAE was in favor of releasing more oil on the market.

Western leaders have signaled that current wartime energy security demands that allied nations pump more.

The Biden administration dispatched two officials last month to Riyadh to talk about a range of issues — chief among them global energy supplies. In a call with Biden prior to the visit, King Salman doubled down on “the importance of maintaining the agreement” that is in place between OPEC producers and Russia, according to a Saudi readout of the call.

“The reason for coming here is that it’s not just that they’ve got oil. They’re also some of the biggest investors here, in the Gulf, in U.K. renewables,” Johnson said in Abu Dhabi.

Many U.K. lawmakers, including those in Johnson’s own Conservative party, have questioned the decision to turn to Saudi Arabia, citing its recent mass execution of 81 people on Saturday. The U.N. human rights chief said that just over half were Saudi Shiites who had taken part in anti-government protests a decade ago, calling for more rights. Some were executed after trials that failed to meet due process guarantees, said U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

Boris said he's raised human rights issues many times and will raise them again during this trip.

“But we have long, long standing relationships with this part of the world and we need to recognize the very important relationship that we have and the strength of that relationship,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Married woman stabbed 'boyfriend' after confronting him for speaking to other women

    A married woman who stabbed a close male friend for speaking to other women was jailed for eight months.

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson 'absolutely right' to hold energy talks with Saudi Arabia, says minister

    Boris Johnson: We can't go on depending on Putin Exclusive: Inflation will cause defence spending drop Almost 89,000 Britons offer to welcome refugees Lecturers accused of spreading pro-Putin propaganda Follow the latest Ukraine updates on our live blog

  • Drugmakers condemn plan for COVID vaccine patent waiver

    The United States, the European Union, India and South Africa reached consensus on Tuesday on key elements for a long-sought waiver for COVID-19 vaccines, according to a proposed text seen by Reuters. "Biopharmaceutical companies reaffirm their position that weakening patents now when it is widely acknowledged that there are no longer supply constraints of COVID-19 vaccines, sends the wrong signal," said Thomas Cueni, director general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA). He said the global pharmaceuticals industry was producing more than 1 billion vaccine doses a month, thanks to collaboration within the legal patent protection framework, and the focus should shift from production to distributing shots in poorer nations.

  • Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug Emhoff Tests Positive For Covid-19; VP Opts Out Of White House Equal Pay Day Event

    After keeping the circle and the safety protocols tight for over a year, the top levels of the White House has tested positive for Covid-19. Following an outside AmeriCorps event earlier today, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has a positive result this afternoon. The news promptly saw Vice President Kamala Harris drop out of an unmasked […]

  • Kroger seeing bright side from soaring inflation, CEO says

    Kroger Co. is seeing customers react to soaring inflation, but those behavior changes haven’t hurt the supermarket giant’s results.

  • Iran releases 2 British nationals detained for years

    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri, two British-Iranian dual nationals who had been detained in Iran for years, were released on Wednesday, their lawyer told Reuters.Why it matters: Their release comes as an agreement to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could be close.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Tulip Siddiq, a British member of Parliament, said in a tweet that "Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home."Iranian state med

  • Bitcoin consolidates below $39,000 as investors await Fed decision

    Bitcoin is consolidating below $39,000 on Monday, as investors await decisions from the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting, which will conclude on Wednesday.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • Once a powerful symbol in Russia, McDonald's withdraws

    Two months after the Berlin Wall fell, another powerful symbol opened its doors in the middle of Moscow: a gleaming new McDonald’s. It was the first American fast-food restaurant to enter the Soviet Union, reflecting the new political openness of the era. For Vlad Vexler, who as a 9-year-old waited in a two-hour line to enter the restaurant near Moscow’s Pushkin Square on its opening day in January 1990, it was a gateway to the utopia he imagined the West to be.

  • Pakistan's PM Khan in danger from no-confidence move, key ally says

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is in danger of losing his coalition partners in a no-confidence vote sought by the opposition, a key ally has said, flagging a "tilt" by his partners in government towards their opponents. The threat of political turmoil in the nuclear-armed nation is growing as the opposition looks to oust the cricketer-turned-politician in a vote that could come as soon as this month after the no-confidence motion unveiled in parliament last week. "He is in 100% danger," Pervaiz Elahi, the head of one of the four parties in Khan's ruling coalition, told television broadcaster HUM News late on Tuesday.

  • The rise of the farm brewery — Meet Colorado brewers that make grain-to-glass beer

    In Colorado, where locally made beer is ubiquitous, a handful of craft breweries are redefining what it means to be homegrown.State of the pint: Building on the state's agricultural legacy, small Colorado brewers are operating farms to grow their own barley and produce truly unique beers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The grain-to-glass synergy adds a differentiator in the crowded beer market and exemplifies the industry's focus on sustainable practice

  • Climate change will make your allergies worse: Study

    Climate change has already extended the duration and severity of allergy season and will increase pollen emissions by as much as 40% in the United States over the coming decades, a new study concludes.

  • Star recruits who missed the NCAA Tournament. And the top UK basketball recruiting links.

    The latest Kentucky basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, updated throughout the day.

  • Saudi Arabia Mulls Pricing of China Oil Sales in Yuan: Report

    Chatter about the Saudis accepting yuan instead of dollars has been ongoing for several years, but recent events have brought new urgency to the matter.

  • Recipe: Tame tough kale salads with salt massage

    Kale salads may be all the rage, but served raw, the sturdy green can be off-puttingly tough. Kimchi and sauerkraut recipes use a salt massage to soften leaves, and we were pleased to find the same technique does wonders for the texture of kale.

  • SJPD officer, former SJSU star DeJon Packer found dead in Milpitas

    "Everybody is heartbroken for Pack, for his family and for our football family here because he had a tremendous impact on everyone he met," SJSU Football's head coach said.

  • Ex-Black Ops Agent: This Is How Putin Could Meet His End

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettySpooks from Langley to Kyiv are likely to be quietly untangling an espionage conundrum that dare not speak its name, according to a former senior intelligence agent who was once regularly involved in such discussions: “Could President Putin really be assassinated?”“The operation is on every intelligence agency’s design table,” a veteran clandestine operative for France’s General Directorate for External Security (DGSE) told The Daily

  • Jeanine Pirro Erupts At Geraldo Rivera For Suggesting Putin 'Was Playing' Trump

    The Russian leader "was a wuss when Trump was president," the Fox News host shouted at her colleague.

  • COVID Finally Spins Out of Control in China as New Variant Takes Hold

    STRINGERChina appears to be losing the battle to contain COVID-19, but it’s not yet ready to admit defeat.Facing the worst national outbreak since the first wave of the pandemic, authorities have introduced lockdown restrictions in cities across the country, with production lines falling idle in the tech hub of Shenzhen and offices shuttered in the financial capital Shanghai.Under President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has stuck to a strict zero-COVID policy since the virus emerged in Wuha

  • Donald Trump’s Unswerving Loyalty To Vladimir Putin On Full Display In CNN Explainer

    Jake Tapper dismantled a MAGA Republican talking point about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.