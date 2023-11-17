UK promises to support its defence companies helping Ukraine

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has said that his government will support the domestic defence industry companies, which, in particular, provide assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Shapps on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Details: Shapps said that UK-based defence companies ensure the country's security, as well as help countries like Ukraine defend their freedom and act as global champions for the UK.

Quote: "We’ll back them all the way against those who want to defund the industry due to so-called ethical investing rules that are not only immoral but dangerous."

Details: The day before, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said during a visit to Kyiv that Russia was hoping to wait out the war in vain.

Prior to that, Shapps reiterated that the UK would continue to work with its allies to provide Ukraine with "what it needs to win".

After the September-format Ramstein meeting, he announced dozens of thousands of artillery shells for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!