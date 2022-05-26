UK prosecutor announces sexual assault charges against actor Kevin Spacey

Sexual assault charges have been filed against actor Kevin Spacey in connection with an investigation involving three victims in England, authorities announced Thursday.

Spacey, 62, is facing four counts of sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents that took place in London and Gloucestershire, according to Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division.

In a statement, Ainslie said, “The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.”

Ainslie noted that the charges follow a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police Service.

The charges stem from alleged incidents from 2005 through 2013.

In 2019, prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped a case accusing Spacey of groping a young man at a resort island bar.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

