UK protesters scuffle with police during rally over new law

  • Protesters sit in front of police officers during the "Kill The Bill" protest in Bristol, England, Friday, March 26, 2021. Protesters are calling to protect free speech and protesting against new powers to be given to the police to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
  • Protesters sit in front of a police line during a demonstration entitled 'Kill The Bill', in Bristol, England, Friday March 26, 2021. Protesters are calling to protect free speech, the protest is against new powers to be given to the police to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
  • Police officers move in on demonstrators during the "Kill The Bill" protest in Bristol, England, Friday, March 26, 2021. Protesters are calling to protect free speech and protesting against new powers to be given to the police to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
  • Police officers detain a man as they move in on demonstrators during the "Kill The Bill" protest, in Bristol, England, Friday, March 26, 2021. Protesters are calling to protect free speech and protesting against new powers to be given to the police to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
1 / 4

Britain Free Speech Protest

Protesters sit in front of police officers during the "Kill The Bill" protest in Bristol, England, Friday, March 26, 2021. Protesters are calling to protect free speech and protesting against new powers to be given to the police to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
·1 min read

LONDON (AP) — Police in the English city of Bristol say they arrested 10 people during a third night of protest against a new policing law.

Hundreds of demonstrators against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill staged a sit-down protest outside a police station in the southwest England city on Friday night, and some scuffled with officers in helmets and shields who tried to break up the protest.

The Avon and Somerset Police force said Saturday that eggs, bottles and bricks were thrown at officers and a police horse was daubed with paint.

The contentious bill, which is currently going through Parliament, gives police stronger powers to restrict protests. Two other “Kill the Bill” demonstrations against the legislation in Bristol this week also saw clashes. Police blamed a minority of troublemakers among the largely peaceful demonstrators.

But some have accused the force of a heavy-handed response and of exaggerating the scale of injuries to officers. Police initially claimed that two had suffered broken bones during a protest that turned into a riot on Sunday. The force later said no officer had fractures but 40 were lightly injured.

Police Superintendent Mark Runacres said officers “showed exceptional patience in the face of a significant disorder” and had used “reasonable force.”

Police conduct and priorities in Britain have come under intense scrutiny following the death of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old London woman who disappeared while walking home from a friend’s house on March 3. A serving police officer has been charged with murdering her.

Tensions rose when police broke up a vigil in Everard’s memory because it violated coronavirus restrictions barring mass gatherings.

Recommended Stories

  • Belarus disqualified from Eurovision Song Contest

    Organisers of this year's Eurovision Song Contest have disqualified Belarus, ruling that its entry song - by a band whose lyrics have been deemed in the past to mock anti-government protests - is in breach of competition guidelines. Earlier this month the organisers rejected an entry by Belarus, which has been gripped by political crisis since August last year, as the submitted song mocked protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. The song, by the band Galasy ZMesta, sparked a backlash from opposition figures in Belarus, who have faced a violent crackdown during the protests.

  • Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week

    A giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal could be freed by the start of next week if heavier tugboats, dredging and a high tide succeed in dislodging it, a Dutch firm working to free the vessel said. The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became wedged diagonally across a southern section of the canal amid high winds early on Tuesday, disrupting global shipping by blocking one of the world's busiest waterways. "We aim to get it done after the weekend, but everything will have to work out exactly right for that," Peter Berdowski, chief executive of Boskalis, told Dutch TV programme Nieuwsuur late on Friday.

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • Criminal charges filed against Kansas Senate majority leader

    One of the Kansas Legislature's most powerful lawmakers was charged Friday with driving under the influence and a felony offense for trying to elude law enforcement while speeding the wrong way on highways in Topeka. The Wichita Republican turned himself in at the local jail Friday evening, and his bond has been set at $5,000.

  • How helpful is SpaceX's customer support when Starlink customers run into problems? Users gave Insider their verdict.

    Elon Musk's Starlink customer support was quick and friendly for some users. But others experienced long delays, forcing them to cancel the service.

  • Abiy Ahmed: Eritrea 'will withdraw' troops from Ethiopia in Tigray conflict

    International pressure is growing on Ethiopia to end fighting that has displaced thousands.

  • Four killed as police in Bangladesh clash with protesters during visit by Indian PM

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Four people were killed after police fired on protesters who they said attacked a police station in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday during a demonstration against a visit to the country by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dozens were also hurt in the capital Dhaka where police used rubber bullets and teargas in clashes with violent protesters, witnesses said. In Chittagong, thousands of supporters of an Islamist group that accuses Modi of alienating minority Muslims in India streamed out of mosques after prayers to register their protest against his visit, police official Rafiqul Islam said.

  • NFL teams are tripping all over each other to get the top QB prospects and it could lead to an unprecedented run in the draft

    The NFL Draft could see quarterbacks taken with the first four picks, something that has never happened before.

  • NBA coaching legend Phil Jackson says the media's treatment of Trump was similar to what he went through as Knicks president

    Phil Jackson said the media was openly against the Knicks and tried to cast "aspersions" on the team while he was president.

  • BBC’s Most Viral Anchor Milkshake Ducks Into ‘Anti-Woke’ Fox News Copycat

    BBC NewsBBC News isn’t supposed to be enjoyable. Unlike its cable news equivalents in the United States, the BBC doesn’t see the need to pull in viewers and ad money with Inception-rivaling graphics displays or overly charismatic anchors who wind up in partial control of the head of state.That’s why Simon McCoy was unusual. As a BBC News presenter, his theatrical grumpiness and telling-it-like-it-is attitude saw him become the channel’s most reliably viral host. His antics—ranging from holding up a wad of paper instead of a new-fangled iPad, complaining about the weak puns that he’d been asked to read aloud, and his signature weariness about royal baby news—saw him rise to be a twee Twitter sensation.As @BBCSimonMcCoy has said he is leaving BBC News, here is a thread of his best bits. Starting with this iconic Royal Baby announcement: pic.twitter.com/GKb4nQOp7J— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 25, 2021 But that came to a crashing halt Thursday, when McCoy announced he was leaving the BBC after 17 years to join GB News. For the uninitiated, GB News is a soon-to-launch network created by a veteran of the Murdoch empire and Britain’s most-feared interviewer Andrew Neil, who has promised that his channel will be a new home for those “left out and unheard” by the “increasingly woke” media establishment.If that sounds familiar, you’re not the first to think so. The network is widely expected to become Fox News’ weird little English cousin. As The Guardian columnist Marina Hyde put it in a recent piece: “Imagine being the country that has watched the last four years unfold in the U.S., with its bloodlines so easily traceable to the Fox sensibility, and is nonetheless thinking: let’s have a bit of that. Because that’s us, of course.”But what happens when the “increasingly woke” people who have projected McCoy to late-career stardom on Twitter see their guy join a network apparently set up specifically to annoy them? Well, they start to think that maybe he’s not just the funny little man from the news after all.The initial announcement, which merely said that McCoy was leaving the BBC without naming his destination, was met with a wave of adulation and a mass-sharing of all his zaniest moments over the years. Then GB News confirmed he was coming on board, and adulation turned into allegations that McCoy had performed the ultimate milkshake duck.When he said this on the BBC News Channel in the closing moments of 2020 pic.twitter.com/XLTgmTX9Vc— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 25, 2021 Scott Bryan, a TV critic and broadcaster who’s documented a lot of McCoy’s shenanigans in ridiculously viral videos, told The Daily Beast that McCoy’s charm has always been in the fact that, most of the time, he’s a straight-laced, traditional British news broadcaster who’s “informative, fact driven, understated” and rarely breaks his authoritative character.“So, when he comes out with a perfect zinger or unexpected burn at the end of a news report, it takes everyone by surprise,” said Bryan. “He goes viral here because the way he acts is the exact opposite of what every other news broadcaster is like... Whilst in the U.S. news presenters are very personality-led, here typically they aren’t. However, that’s all now changing with the rise of Piers Morgan on British TV and the launch of GB News.”It remains to be seen what kind of role McCoy will take on. Just as Fox News still employs a dwindling number of credible journalists who provide suitable cover for the more famous nutcases, McCoy could retain his BBC-style impartiality and give GB News a veneer of respectability.But many BBC reporters, especially those who have been there for decades, are practically bursting at the seams to share their pent-up opinions, so it’s not at all unimaginable that McCoy could embrace the right-leaning, anti-woke founding mission of his new broadcasting home.So far, the channel’s hiring has ranged from respected broadcast journalists to some of British Twitter’s ratioed contrarians. GB News chairman Neil has denied that he’s merely attempting to set up Fox News with “a British accent,” but it’s not hard to see why comparisons are being made. Neil promised to cover stories from the “center, perhaps the center right,” and seems to have an unhealthy obsession with “woke warriors.”So where does that leave the wholesomely grumpy McCoy?Bryan said it depends on what role he takes up at GB News, but his employer could make some reluctant to give him the time of day. “A challenge is whether people on social media will be bothered to share, if they already think that the channel comes with a particular agenda,” said the TV critic. If it ends up chasing “angry shares” like other opinion-based networks, Bryan said, then it may backfire: “Sometimes it works, but a lot of the time it doesn’t, because people don’t take the bait.”It’s now up to McCoy and GB News to decide whether to carry on his lovable persona and continue to bask in a warm viral glow—or try out U.S.-style entertainment news with a British twist. But, as a cautionary tale, he need look no further than Piers Morgan, who was last seen in a viral clip storming out of his own studio muttering about Meghan Markle.The problem is, if McCoy chooses to become just another opinion-leaking right-wing bore, then where’s the fun in going off-script?Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal is still stuck 72 hours later, snarling world trade. Its owners say it might get unstuck on Saturday.

    Ever Given, a nearly 200-foot-wide and 1,300-foot-long cargo ship, has caused a logjam in the canal, which connects Europe to Asia.

  • Mexico tops 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, but real toll is higher

    As Mexico surpassed 200,000 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador framed ramped-up vaccination efforts as a race against time. The president prepared to call out more military, state and local personnel to spur the vaccination effort as more doses arrive, including a shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca shots the United States has “loaned” Mexico. Mexico's total 200,211 confirmed COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday trail only the United States and Brazil, countries with larger populations.

  • US troops had to use their phones as flashlights to try to escape a sinking assault amphibious vehicle that killed 9 of them

    The investigation into what happened to a Marine Corps assault amphibious vehicle last summer is out. It was a disaster.

  • Rep. Greene agrees not to block critics from Twitter account

    U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and a Los Angeles-based political action committee have reached a settlement that bars the Georgia Republican from blocking anyone from her public Twitter account or other social media while she's in office. Greene also agreed to pay $10,000 to cover legal fees for MeidasTouch LLC, which plans to donate the money to two nonprofit groups, according to Ben Meiselas, the PAC's co-founder and a lawyer whose clients have included former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. “Because of this PAC’s frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m not allowed to block people that threaten my life and my children’s lives every single day on social media," she tweeted.

  • Dallas Cowboys look to transform secondary with signing of ball-hawking safety

    Free-agent signee Damontae Kazee had 10 interceptions in 2018 and 2019. And over that same span, the entire Cowboys team recorded just 11.

  • One of Belgium's top virologists is hopeful for this summer. He outlines 3 scenarios for what life might look like as vaccinations ramp up.

    In a letter to his kids, Guido Vanham discusses his side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine and his outlook on what we can expect in the next year.

  • Crocodile Hunter’s daughter Bindi Irwin and her Florida husband have their first baby

    The Irwins have a new wildlife warrior in the family. And Crikey, she’s a cutie.

  • A Hollywood actress who married into the royal family says the attention Meghan Markle receives would be her idea of 'complete hell'

    Sophie Winkleman, best known for her role in "Two and a Half Men," told Insider she wouldn't be able to cope with the intrusion Meghan Markle faces.

  • A complete timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous relationship

    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2009 on the set of "The Rum Diary," which they starred in together.

  • Former Trump adviser takes prominent role in voting battle

    A GOP lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump on his campaign to overturn the 2020 election results is now playing a central role coordinating the Republican effort to tighten voting laws around the country. Cleta Mitchell, a longtime Republican lawyer and advocate for conservative causes, was among the Trump advisers on a January phone call in which Trump asked Georgia election officials to “find” enough votes to declare him, and not Democrat Joe Biden, the winner of the battleground state. Now Mitchell has taken the helm of two separate efforts to push for tighter state voting laws and to fight Democratic efforts to expand access to the ballot at the federal level.