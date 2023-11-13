UK provides aid package to Ukraine ahead of winter

The United Kingdom has provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the necessary supplies and equipment ahead of winter.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence on Twitter (X)

Details: The package includes more than 82,000 helmets, 25,000 sets of winter clothing, 10,000 sets of body armour, and 70,000 dry rations.

To support the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the winter months, we’ve provided various essential clothing and kit 🪖



Scroll to see some of what we’ve gifted to Ukraine to date 🇺🇦#StandWithUkraine — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 13, 2023

Background:

It was reported earlier that 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers were trained in the UK.

Earlier, UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps assured that the UK would continue to work with its allies to provide Ukraine with "what it needs to win".

After the September Ramstein-format meeting, Shapps announced dozens of thousands of artillery shells for Ukraine.

