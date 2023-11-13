UK provides aid package to Ukraine ahead of winter

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
The United Kingdom has provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the necessary supplies and equipment ahead of winter.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence on Twitter (X)

Details: The package includes more than 82,000 helmets, 25,000 sets of winter clothing, 10,000 sets of body armour, and 70,000 dry rations.

