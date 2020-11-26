UK pub operators report losses, job cuts as lockdown pain builds

By Yadarisa Shabong
·2 min read
Customers are seen at a table outside The Island Queen pub in London
Customers are seen at a table outside The Island Queen pub in London

By Yadarisa Shabong

(Reuters) - British pub operators Mitchells & Butlers and Fuller, Smith & Turner posted millions in financial losses on Thursday and said they had cut around 2,000 jobs as the hospitality industry reels from the past month's re-tightening of COVID-19 restrictions.

The larger of the two, M&B, which owns All Bar One, Harvester and Browns, said it had cut 1,300 jobs. Fuller's said its total number of employees had been reduced by 20%, translating to around 990 job losses.

The companies said they have enough resources to operate in the foreseeable future, but the downside scenarios cast doubts about their ability to continue as going concerns.

"We are optimistic about the future in the medium term and beyond, but there is no doubt that this will be a tough winter," Fuller's CEO Simon Emeny said.

Others in the industry have already reduced their workforce, with Marston's planning to cut 2,150 jobs and cheap beer specialist J D Wetherspoon has cut staff at its head office and airport pubs.

Pubs, restaurants and hotels have been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with social distancing measures and curfews hitting capacity even when establishments have not been forced to shut altogether by lockdowns.

The current lockdown in England started on Nov. 5 and is set to end on Dec. 2, but tough restrictions are expected to continue in many areas, and pubs and restaurants in the toughest third tier will only be allowed to reopen for takeaways.

M&B reported an adjusted pretax loss of 32 million pounds ($43 million) for the year ended Sept. 26 and Fuller's a first-half loss of 22.2 million pounds.

With 1.56 billion pounds in net debt as of Sept. 26, M&B in June had agreed to revised financing arrangements with its main creditors to bolster its available reserves after avoiding a debt default in April.

Fuller's, on the other hand, said it was confident it could secure revisions in its debt covenants beyond December and get credit lines beyond August.

Shares in the London-listed companies were flat in morning trade, and M&B is on course to lose around 50% of its market value and Fuller's 24% this year.

M&B employs about 44,000 people in 1,700 pubs across the United Kingdom, while Fuller's employed 4,957 according to its latest annual report.

($1 = 0.7472 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Patrick Graham and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Latest Stories

  • Giuliani tells Pennsylvania legislators they can override popular vote to appoint pro-Trump electors

    President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his campaign counsel Jenna Ellis on Wednesday floated the idea to Pennsylvania Republicans that the state legislature could decide on its own to give the state's 20 Electoral College votes to Trump, despite the state’s certifying that Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election in the state.

  • College students preparing for Thanksgiving navigate complex rules and high risks

    As many college students prepare for Thanksgiving, they’re often being forced to make what could be for them and their families life-or-death decisions.

  • Rapid testing could 'drive the epidemic toward extinction'

    Cheap coronavirus tests that ordinary Americans can administer at home could significantly drive down infection rates, researchers say. Their statistical models indicate that potential inaccuracies become effectively inconsequential if enough rapid tests are done with sufficient frequency.

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Early Black Friday Sales

    You don't have to wait until #smallbusinesssaturday to shop smallOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock bet big on 'record-shattering turnout' in Georgia

    Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the two Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia’s January runoff races, are looking to build off President-elect Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state and bring record-breaking turnout to the runoffs.

  • Computer repairman who claimed he gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes shop as laptop saga gets stranger

    Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • Afghan migrant shocked by French police beating

    "I am an Afghan citizen, and my name is Murtaza." When Murtaza Khademi left his home in Afghanistan and smuggled himself into France, he did so hoping to escape violence in his homeland. However, he says he found himself in a situation in a central Parisian square this week that was far from the safe haven he'd dreamed of. An operation, which he says, resulted in him being beaten with batons by French police. "Yesterday we set up tents there, but then something terrible happened; the police arrived and starting beating people. Although the French people supported and protected the immigrants, which we are grateful for, the police also beat them. The police forces had no mercy. We thought they were humane people, but unlike ordinary people (of France), they are not like that at all." Khademi and dozens of other migrants and asylum seekers had pitched the tents as part of an organized protest - intended to attract attention to their precarious living conditions. But police in riot gear moved in to disperse them. "French people and the other migrants witnessed the police beating me inside my tent. The police forces even beat me with their baton." (…) “I have nothing with me because when we were escaping from the police, my belongings remained in the tent." Many ordinary French people were supportive, he said, but the police were hostile. "When I see behavior like that, I feel like I am in Afghanistan, Pakistan, or Iran because those countries' police treat people the same way. I even feel that the French police treated us like the Taliban and Islamic State. My body still trembles when I remember last night's incident." Originally from northern Afghanistan, Murtaza traveled through Pakistan, Iran, and the Balkans to reach France. He now says he has no other choice but to stay in the city and endure the situation on the streets.

  • Trump loyalist pushed out of White House now leading a shake-up at the Pentagon

    A controversial former White House official is helping the Trump administration use its waning days to carry out a contentious reorganization that gives the Pentagon’s civilian leadership greater control over U.S. Special Operations Command.

  • Australian leader thrilled at Iran's release of academic

    Australia's prime minister said he's “thrilled and relieved” after Iran released in a prisoner swap a 33-year-old academic who was imprisoned for more than two years on spying charges, but added it would take time for Kylie Moore-Gilbert to process her “horrible” ordeal. Iran first announced on state television that it had freed the British-Australian scholar in exchange for three Iranians held abroad. The report was scant on detail, saying only that the Iranians had been imprisoned for trying to bypass sanctions on Iran.

  • AOC and Ilhan Omar sign petition calling on Biden not to give Bruce Reed administration role

    ‘Rejecting Reed will be a major test for the soul of the Biden presidency’, petition reads

  • Turkish court adds new Saudi defendants in Khashoggi trial

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -A Turkish court on Tuesday added new defendants to the case against Saudi officials charged over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, in a trial that Ankara says is needed to reveal the full truth behind the killing. Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. In September a Saudi court jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years over the killing, in a trial that critics said lacked transparency.

  • Trump campaign sued for attempting to disenfranchise Black voters

    President Trump's campaign now finds itself on the other side of a legal case in a newly filed federal lawsuit alleging that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it sought to “disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters,” particularly African Americans in metropolitan areas of Michigan.

  • Israeli leader tells convicted spy: 'We're waiting for you'

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday phoned Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy analyst convicted of spying for Israel in the 1980s, telling him: “We’re waiting for you.” The U.S. Justice Department announced last Friday that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel 35 years after he was arrested. “You should have now a comfortable life where you can pursue, both of you can pursue your interests,” Netanyahu said in a conversation with Pollard and his wife Esther.

  • Biden to deliver Thanksgiving address to discuss ‘shared sacrifices’ during pandemic

    President-elect’s remarks follow surge of 2 million new coronavirus cases within two weeks

  • U.N. mulls U.S. proposal to streamline, lengthen North Korea aid exemptions

    A United Nations Security Council sanctions committee is considering a U.S. proposal to streamline and lengthen exemptions from U.N. sanctions on North Korea for humanitarian aid groups working in the isolated Asian state. The updates to an implementation assistance note - first issued in August 2018 - will be approved by the council's 15-member North Korea sanctions committee on Friday if there are no objections, diplomats said. "The U.S. proposal allows humanitarian organizations to fast-track exemption requests for urgent humanitarian assistance, such as aid to respond to pandemics or natural disasters," said a Security Council diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. In pre-Thanksgiving address, Biden urges Americans not to 'surrender to the fatigue'