UK pub shooting leaves 1 dead on Christmas Eve

A shooting at a pub in England on Christmas Eve resulted in one woman dead and three men injured, according to police.

The Associated Press reported that the incident occurred just before midnight local time at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey, and that the Merseyside Police said they were investigating it as a murder.

"This investigation is in the very early stages, and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that has happened just before Christmas Day in a busy venue full of young people," Detective Superintendent David McCaughrean said.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital, where she died "with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound."

As of Sunday morning, police did not have any suspects in their custody. McCaughrean said police were trying to locate witnesses and any existing video evidence of what happened.

"We believe that the gunman left the pub car park in a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a dark-colored Mercedes, shortly after the shooting, and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw this to contact us immediately," McCaughrean said.

This is the second deadly shooting at an English pub over the holiday weekend. Essex Police arrested a 44-year-old suspect following a fatal incident at the Lamb and Lion in Westcliff-on-Sea.

The suspect in that case was charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of a bladed article in a public place.