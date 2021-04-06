UK should put US on 'green list' for flying, Virgin Atlantic boss says

FILE PHOTO: Travellers walk through Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britons should be able to travel to the United States with only a COVID-19 test and no need for isolation when Britain launches its traffic-light system for travel, the head of Virgin Atlantic said on Tuesday.

Britain has said it will rank countries green, amber or red depending on their levels of infection and vaccination, and presence of coronavirus variants. Shai Weiss told reporters that on that basis, the United States should be in the green category, with a test needed before and after travel.

BA CEO Sean Doyle said he expected many countries to be on the green list by the summer.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; writing by Kate Holton)

Recommended Stories

  • New York, Maryland open vaccines for anyone over 16 as variants continue to spread. Latest COVID-19 updates

    New York and Maryland will open vaccine eligibility to those who are 16 years or older on Tuesday, the day after 12 states did the same as the country continues in its race against more mutated forms of coronavirus spreading.

  • Nigeria's Efik queen wants to take royal meetings online

    A queen from southern Nigerian argues that she is better placed to know what her people need.

  • Chicago's mayor calls for police reform after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by a Chicago cop during a chase

    Adam Toledo was shot and killed after Chicago police chased him following a report of gunfire on March 29.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter survived its first night alone on the red planet after the Perseverance rover set it free

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars. It's almost ready to pioneer a new form of space exploration.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • A livestream shows the leaking Florida reservoir with millions of gallons of toxic wastewater that officials are worried could collapse

    Florida officials have said that the 77-acre pond could flood nearby neighborhoods with polluted industrial wastewater.

  • Fun but doomed: LG's most memorable smartphones

    The South Korean firm is giving up on mobiles after repeatedly trying to out-innovate the market.

  • Queen 'told Meghan she did not have to give up acting or embrace royal duties' when she married Prince Harry

    The Duchess of Sussex was told by the Queen that she was not obliged to be a full-time member of the Royal Family when she married Prince Harry and was free to keep acting, a royal biographer has claimed. The Duchess revealed to Oprah Winfrey in a blockbuster interview last month that she was forced to give up her passport and driving licence when she joined the family in 2018, and that at times she felt suicidal and alone. But Andrew Morton, who wrote a leading biography of Princess Diana, told the Royally Obsessed podcast that the Duchess was not prevented from pursuing her career or a private life and said Her Majesty gave the Sussexes different routes to take within the family. “The Queen gave them [the Duke and Duchess] the opportunity to go wherever they pleased,” Mr Morton said. “They were given a degree of latitude. “They were told: ‘Here are your first class tickets, pick which country you want to go to, we're going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth.’ "They did say to Meghan: ‘If you don't want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career.’ Those opportunities were open to her.”

  • A new trailer for Disney Plus' 'Loki' shows the God of Mischief paying the price for messing with time

    The new Marvel series on Disney Plus, starring the fan-favorite villain Loki, will release on June 11. It stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.

  • Johnson & Johnson will take control of plant that spoiled COVID-19 vaccine doses

    At the direction of the Department of Health and Human Services, Johnson & Johnson will take charge of the Baltimore contract plant that ruined 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, senior federal health officials told The New York Times. Johnson & Johnson confirmed the news Saturday night. The doses were spoiled because of a mistake at a facility run by Emergent BioSolution, a manufacturing partner to both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, which has also developed a COVID-19 vaccine, albeit one that has yet to be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. Workers at the plant accidentally mixed up the ingredients of the two shots, delaying future shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though reportedly not enough to force Johnson & Johnson to modify its goal of delivering 100 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of May. The error was caught and none of the contaminated doses made it out of the plant, but the Biden administration isn't taking any more chances — production of the AstraZeneca vaccine will move to an alternative site, the company said in a statement. Read more at The Washington Post and The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comU.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of populationThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemDog stops traffic to get help for her owner during medical emergency

  • South Africa levels series vs. Pakistan despite Fakhar's 193

    South Africa held out to level the ODI series 1-1 with a 17-run win over Pakistan on Sunday that was much closer than it should have been because of Fakhar Zaman's brilliant 193 in a losing effort. Pakistan opener Fakhar's score came from 155 balls and he hit 18 fours and 10 sixes to give South Africa a big scare in the second one-day international. Pakistan was 205-7 at one stage before Fakhar really got going, but ultimately finished on 324-9 chasing 342 to win at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

  • Who needs a red carpet? Celebrities rocked this year's best fashion from home for another virtual awards show.

    From colorful suits to sheer dresses, here are the most eye-catching looks celebrities wore for the virtual SAG Awards on Sunday.

  • 'The Queen's Gambit' actor attended the SAG Awards from the front seat of his car

    Bill Camp was spotted calling into the video broadcast from what looked like the driver's seat of a car, and people loved the location choice.

  • A former Gaetz adviser said sex-trafficking allegations are 'baseless' but gave no evidence and said he hasn't spoken to the congressman in months

    "I'm not here to provide any degree of evidence in support of Congressman Gaetz, only to discredit these baseless allegations," Nathaniel Nelson said.

  • An astronomer's colorful animation shows how Saturn's disappearing rings act like a 'mini solar system'

    If you unfurled Saturn's rings into lines, all the planets in the solar system could line up comfortably along their length.

  • Nine ways to thwart the Georgia 'voting rights' boycott

    From the panic, you’d think the 1965 Voting Rights Act had been nullified. The hyperbole over Georgia reforms betrays a lack of historical knowledge.

  • Rep. Mike Garcia faces another Democratic challenger — Simi Valley Council Member Ruth Luevanos

    A second Democratic challenger has emerged in a northern L.A. County district that could be key to determining the party that controls Congress.

  • Why Republicans Can’t Seem to Lay a Glove on Biden

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThat new documentary on QAnon ended with something of a bang, with one likely suspect seeming to half-confess that he was “Q,” the oracle of the violent conspiracy movement. But there may not be even a single “Q,” explains Will Sommer, one of the people featured throughout the documentary and the co-host of The Daily Beast’s new hit podcast, FEVER DREAMS.“There was kind of like this group surrounding the original Q,” Sommer, who’s writing a book on QAnon, tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal. “There’s not even one solid Q in the beginning. I mean, Q does not use the name. All these posts that are attributed initially to Q do not use the Q name. So you get into this fight over the canon of who is Q, who’s not Q.”Speaking of delusional movements, the Republican Party is at a bit of a loss these days. They can’t seem to figure out how to get in the way of Joe Biden’s agenda—or even to throw an effective counterpunch against the guy.“The Republicans don’t how to push back. The most effective pushback of Biden’s whole infrastructure relief plan has been from [Obama’s former national economic council chief] Larry Summers,” James Carville, the veteran Democratic strategist, tells Jong-Fast. “Intellectually, they’ve just lost their footing.”Carville adds, “I think the most significant 24 hours in American politics was from 8 p.m. Eastern on the fifth of January to 8 p.m. Eastern on the sixth. And that time you had the two Georgia wins and you had the insurrection, and those events taken in tandem have been very, very underappreciated by contemporary commentators. They were just a different party on the night of Jan. 6. Everything changed in a 24-hour period. And you know, they’re still off-balance.”Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal Podcast“And while they are balancing, I think the Biden people are just staying focused and running as much through as they possibly can. But [the Republicans] don’t have a coherent pushback. It’s all CBS: cancel culture, the border, and senility. That’s all they do,” Carville adds.“They just completely reinvented a coalition and their messaging overnight have gone from an Episcopalian, Presbyterian, white party [to] rural and non-college... They don’t want to talk about free trade or anything like that,” he continues. “And Biden is not this polarizing figure. I mean, you can’t gin it up. I mean Obama, for obvious reasons, he could get them all ginned up. They try to get a charge out of Biden, but it just doesn’t work that well… They’ll get it back. But right now they’re having a hard time.”Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor kill more than 100

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.

  • Trump Jr. and girlfriend close deal on Florida homes. So, what do the neighbors say?

    Florida or bust.