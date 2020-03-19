UK puts military reservists on standby in fight with coronavirus

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday put military reservists on formal standby as it seeks to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

"Reserve Forces will be on standby to deliver a range of defence outputs," James Heappey, armed forces minister, said in a written statement to parliament.

"A new order has been made under section 56(1B) of the Reserve Forces Act 1996 to enable Reservists to be called into permanent service to support HM Forces in connection to the UK’s response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)