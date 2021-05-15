UK races to test, vaccinate as virus variant threatens plans

AccuWeather

The first Arabian Sea cyclonic storm of 2021 formed on Saturday morning, local time, and AccuWeather forecasters warn that it could bring detrimental impacts to India, which is currently engulfed in the world's largest COVID-19 outbreak. Cyclonic Storm Tauktae formed west of India early Saturday morning, local time. By Saturday evening, Tauktae strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm and is equivalent to a tropical storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Tauktae will threaten to unleash flooding rainfall and damaging winds to portions of western India through much of next week. Depending on the track of the storm, parts of Pakistan could also feel impacts. This satellite loop shows the developing cyclonic storm off the coast of southwestern India on Friday afternoon, local time. CIRA/RAMMB The timing of the storm amid the COVID-19 outbreak, even if it doesn't make a direct strike, is not good news for India. In the past month, India has reported more than 10 million new COVID-19 cases and more than 87,000 fatalities. It has pulled into the second spot globally behind the United States with a pandemic total of more than 23.7 million cases. The western state of Maharashtra has reported more than 5.2 million of those cases, which is more than any other state or province worldwide. Western Maharashtra is one area that can receive heavy rain from the cyclone. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Amid the worsening health crisis, India has been regularly setting daily records of more than 400,000 cases that have also turned into global records. The current world record of 414,188 was set in the country on May 6, 2021. The record high for daily deaths in the country was 4,205 on May 11. India's death toll since the pandemic began is more than 258,000, which is third behind Brazil (more than 430,000) and the U.S. (more than 584,000), according to Johns Hopkins University. Many of the new cases have been brought on by a variant of the virus, which is said to be highly contagious. The World Health Organization recently labeled this mutation as a variant of concern and said it poses a global health risk, CNBC reported. Mass gatherings and religious festivals that drew millions of people in recent weeks have been cited as a key factor in the spread. So far this year, the northern Indian Ocean has been very quiet, aside from a deep depression that formed in the Andaman Sea, near Myanmar and Thailand, in early April. The development of Tauktae has put an end to this quiet streak in the northern Indian Ocean. Tauktae began as a low pressure area off the coast of southwestern India at midweek and became a deep depression on Friday evening, before strengthening further to a cyclonic storm, according to India's Meteorological Department. Tauktae can bring an area of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) of rain to these areas leading to the threat for flooding, mudslides and washed-out roads. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 450 mm (18 inches) is possible in the heaviest and most persistent rain bands. As the storm was a deep depression strengthening off the coast of Kerala on Friday, large waves battered the coastline causing water to rush onshore with a several-foot storm surge. #DeepDepression over Lakshadweep area & adjoining SE & eastcentral Arabian sea likely to intensify into cyclonic storm during next #12Hrs, Associated gusty wind causing surge of sea water near #Kovalam, Kerala #CycloneAlert @moesgoi @IPR_Odisha @PIB_India @rocksea @PIBTvpm pic.twitter.com/ihaXUN2Tnv— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) May 14, 2021 On Saturday, three fishermen had to be rescued by the Indian Coast Guard after their boat became marooned in the tumultuous sea off the coast of Kannur, Kerala, reported IANS. "There is still a range of potential tracks that the storm could take early next week," said AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls. He said the cyclonic storm "could turn more to the west and move into southern Pakistan, or it can remain farther to the east and track into Gujarat in northwestern India." Even with a track into southeastern Pakistan, Gujarat could see significant impacts. With strengthening into a very severe cyclonic storm possible before landfall (equivalent to a Category 2 or 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale), a landfall in northwestern India or Pakistan could lead to damaging wind, flash flooding and an inundating coastal storm surge. Much of southern and western Gujarat could see these impacts resulting in the loss of power and water for several days or longer. In preparation for the storm, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai says it will move 580 coronavirus patients to other hospitals, ANI reported. Regardless of the track, Tauktae will stir up rough surf along the coasts of western India and Pakistan as the winds around the storm increase. The season for tropical activity has no bounds in the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea, according to Nicholls, but it does have two peaks. "The first of the two peaks in the calendar year is during the pre-monsoon period of April to June, and the second is after the monsoon, from September to December," Nicholls explained. As May progress, the number of tropical systems across the globe, statistically, is likely to increase. Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Andres formed in the East Pacific Ocean basin. This formation came prior to the official start of the season and also put Andres in the record books as it became the earliest named preseason storm in the basin. Residents should continue to monitor the situation and heed local warnings. With the ongoing COVID-19 surge across the country, it may take extra time to prepare for the storm and make any needed precautions. If the cyclone does track to the north and into northwestern India, moisture from the cyclone could bring a dose of heavy rain across western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and eastern Pakistan during the middle and end of next week. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.