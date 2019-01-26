UK will recognize Guaido as Venezuela's president if no new election announced

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will recognize Juan Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela if fresh elections are not announced within the next eight days, foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said.

Fellow EU nations Germany, France and Spain made similar comments on Saturday.

"@jguaido is the right person to take Venezuela forward," Hunt tweeted.

"If there are not fresh & fair elections announced within 8 days UK will recognize him as interim President to take forward the political process toward democracy."

