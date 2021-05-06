UK records 2,613 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Surge testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Barnet area of London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded a further 2,613 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and 13 deaths, official data showed on Thursday.

The daily case number was up on the 2,144 reported on Wednesday while the number of fatalities was down from the 27 reported a day before.

On vaccines, a further 139,097 people were given a first dose in the 24 hours and 404,226 were given a second. In total, 34.93 million people have received a first dose and 16.29 million have received a second.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

