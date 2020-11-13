UK records 27,301 new COVID cases, down from record high

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 27,301 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a slight fall from the previous day's all-time high but the second-highest daily figure recorded, official government statistics showed.

The figure was down slightly on Thursday's case number of 33,470, which was a single day record, although Britain's testing capacity has also grown since the first wave of the pandemic.

There were 376 new deaths reported, down from 563 reported on Thursday.





(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)