UK records case of swine flu in rare strain spread between pigs and humans

Health authorities have opened an investigation into the source of the infection (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Britain’s first human case of swine flu strain H1N2 has been detected, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

The unidentified individual from north Yorkshire was tested by a GP after suffering from respiratory problems.

The person, who is not known to have worked with pigs, experienced a “mild illness” and has since fully recovered.

The strain of influenza, called H1N2 is similar to flu viruses circulating in pigs in the UK, but this is the first detection of this strain of flu in a human in the UK.

It is not known at this stage how transmissible the strain is or if there could be other cases in the UK. It is also too early to say if the strain could have pandemic potential.

Health authorities have not yet found the source of the infection and have opened an investigation, the UKHSA said.

Meera Chand, incident director at UKHSA, said: “It is thanks to routine flu surveillance and genome sequencing that we have been able to detect this virus. This is the first time we have detected this virus in humans in the UK, though it is very similar to viruses that have been detected in pigs.

“We are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce any potential spread. In accordance with established protocols, investigations are underway to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases.”

H1N1, H1N2 and H3N2 are the main types of swine influenza in pigs and they can infect humans. It usually occurs after exposure to sick pigs. There have only been 50 cases of H1N2 reported globally since 2005.

In 2009, a pandemic caused by H1N1, caused 474 deaths in the UK, and sparked a worldwide global health emergency.

Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss, said: “We know that some diseases of animals can be transferred to humans – which is why high standards of animal health, welfare and biosecurity are so important.

“Through our animal and human surveillance systems we work together to protect everyone. In this case we are providing specialist veterinary and scientific knowledge to support the UKHSA investigation. Pig keepers must also report any suspicion of swine flu in their herds to their local vet immediately.”