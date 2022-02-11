UK regulator accepts Google's revised pledges on browser cookies

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it has accepted a revised offer from Google of commitments relating to its plan to ban third-party cookies that advertisers use to track consumers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been investigating Alphabet Inc's Google's plan to cut support for some cookies in Chrome - an initiative called the "Privacy Sandbox" - because it is worried it will impede competition in digital advertising.

The CMA said it has now secured legally binding commitments from Google to address competition concerns.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)