UK regulator says Pfizer COVID vaccine can be stored 31 days in fridge

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations in Newcastle upon Tyne
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 can be stored for up to 31 days at normal fridge temperatures in Britain after a change approved by the country's health and medicine regulator on Thursday.

"Up until now, the Pfizer vaccine had to be administered within five days of being removed from ultra-low temperature freezers," June Raine, the head of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement.

"Now that the jab can be stored at normal fridge temperatures for up to 31 days, it can be used in a wider range of healthcare settings, giving patients greater access to the Pfizer vaccine."

The change came after the regulator assessed additional stability data, the MHRA said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Alistair Smout)

Recommended Stories

  • Putin to would-be aggressors: 'Will knock their teeth out'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged Thursday that some of the country's foreign foes dream about biting off pieces of the country's vast territory, warning that Moscow would “knock their teeth out” if they ever try. In strong remarks during a conference call with officials, the Russian president noted that foreign efforts to contain Russia date from centuries ago. “In all times, the same thing happened: once Russia grew stronger, they found pretexts to hamper its development," Putin said, alleging that some critics of Russia who he didn't name have argued that it's unfair for it to keep its vast natural riches all to itself.

  • ‘The second bite broke the bones’: Man reveals how he survived horror bear attack

    ‘I realised I was in pretty bad shape because I had all this blood everywhere’

  • 17 celebrities who have spoken about living with diabetes

    Celebrities like Billy Porter, Nick Jonas, and Salma Hayek have spoken about their diabetes journeys, whether they have type 1, type 2, or gestational.

  • 20 of Cher's best style moments from her decades-spanning career

    Cher, who turns 75 on May 20, has been gracing award shows and stages since the '60s with colorful outfits and Bob Mackie gowns.

  • Toddler’s heart ‘ripped in half’ while under care of mom’s boyfriend, Indiana cops say

    The boy likely died within two to five minutes of suffering his injuries

  • Republican senators are privately worried the Capitol riot commission will distract them from their midterm campaigns, making it all but doomed in the Senate

    GOP Whip John Thune told CNN there was concern among members that a commission "could be weaponized politically" by the Democrats.

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Top Mueller prosecutor says New York investigators are likely examining if the Trump Organization falsified tax records

    Andrew Weissmann analyzed the legal instruments and tactics that investigators probing the Trump Organization were using.

  • Plaschke: Lakers in playoffs on miracle three-pointer ... because he's LeBron

    The Lakers were teetering against the Warriors when their exhausted leader made the winning shot, because he's LeBron James. Don't ever forget that.

  • German soldier who posed as refugee on trial for attack plot

    A German army officer who posed as a Syrian asylum-seeker went on trial Thursday accused of plotting to kill prominent politicians and blame the attack on refugees. Federal prosecutors say the defendant, identified only as 1st Lt. Franco A. due to German privacy rules, acted out of far-right extremist motives. Franco A. came to the attention of authorities after he was arrested in February 2017 while going to retrieve a pistol he had stashed in a Vienna airport bathroom.

  • The US has quietly told Israel it can't publicly support its aggression in Gaza for much longer, report says

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is said to have told his Israeli counterpart he expects fighting to wind down, though Israel has vowed to press on.

  • Thanks to Kobach, Trump and conservative think tank, we know extent of voter fraud

    So how many fraudulent voters did Kobach’s dragnet find during his eight-year tenure in office? Just nine.

  • Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

    48 per cent of GOP voters say they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Republican primary

  • Stephen Colbert Can’t Believe Mike Pence’s Own Brother Sold Him Out

    CBSStephen Colbert on Wednesday criticized Republicans who opposed legislation establishing a commission to investigate the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January that then-President Donald Trump helped incite.GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise came out against the bill, even though its components were the result of an agreement struck by Republican Rep. John Katko of New York.Katko, as Colbert pointed out, is one of 29 Republican lawmakers who, along with an equal number of Democrats, make up the Problem Solvers Caucus.“Hey, I thought all members of the House were supposed to be members of the Problem Solvers Caucus. That’s why we send them to Washington,” the late-night host quipped. “Though I guess these days a lot of them go down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with ‘the problem.’”In explaining their opposition to the bill, McCarthy and Scalise for some reason claimed the commission it creates should also investigate Black Lives Matter protests, antifa, and the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer in April.Stephen King on Scary Stalkers, Being ‘Canceled’ by J.K. Rowling, and Navigating Trauma“OK, but it’s the Commission on January 6,” Colbert noted. “That’s like being upset that the movie Halloween doesn’t investigate what happened on Arbor Day.”The bill ultimately passed, with 35 Republicans supporting it and 175 voting against it. One ‘no’ vote came from Indiana Rep. Greg Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, whose name was chanted at the Jan. 6 riot by those who wanted him hanged.“That certainly changes the meaning to this text from Greg: ‘Hey bro! Wanna hang this weekend?’” Colbert joked.The bill now heads to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday asserted that the legislation is “slanted and unbalanced,” even though it gives each party the same number of appointments and subpoena power.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Texas executes Quintin Jones for 1999 murder, says it forgot to let the media witness execution

    Texas executed Quintin Jones, 41, on Wednesday night, for the 1999 beating death of his great aunt, Berthena Bryant. He was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The reporters waiting across the street to witness the execution were never called over and only learned of Jones' death 30 minutes after he was pronounced dead, The Associated Press reports. "The previous 570 executions carried out by Texas since capital punishment resumed in 1982 all had at least one media witness," AP reports, and The Huntsville Item noted that state policy guarantees an AP and Item reporter access to witness executions. "The Texas Department of Criminal Justice can only apologize for this error and nothing like this will ever happen again," TDCJ spokesman Jeremy Desel told AP and The Item. "Somewhere in that mix there was never a phone call made to this office for me to accompany the witnesses across the street into the Huntsville Unit," and "my assumption is there will be a thorough investigation." A flurry of appeals were rejected by various courts in the days leading up to Jones' execution, culminating in the U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of a stay Wednesday evening. Supporters of clemency for Jones noted that family members, including his great aunt's only sibling, had pleaded for his sentence to be commuted to life in prison. Jones personally pleaded with Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in an interview with The New York Times. The Texas parole board denied Jones' petition on Tuesday and Abbott declined to step in. Abbott, who said "our creator endowed us with the right to life" earlier Wednesday when he signed one of the nation's most stringent laws limiting legal access to abortion, has granted clemency to only one death row inmate, Thomas Whitaker, since taking office in 2015, out of more than 50 people executed on his watch. The Jones and Whitaker cases are similar, and Jones' lawyers filed a late petition arguing that the parole board had supported clemency for Whitaker, who is white, but denied it for Jones due to race. A judge denied the petition. Prosecutors argued against clemency because Jones had exhibited violent behavior as a youth and admitted involvement in two other murders. The white man convicted of those two murders, Riky Roosa, is serving life in prison and will become eligible for parole in 2039, The Texas Tribune notes. More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtBody-camera video shows Louisiana state troopers' 'malicious, sadistic,' and fatal arrest of Black driver

  • Michael Cohen says he believes Trump will 'flip on all of them,' including his children, in New York investigations into his company

    Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer who is cooperating with prosecutors, said: "I really believe that Donald Trump cares for only himself."

  • Bizarre conspiracy theory claims Biden didn’t test drive Ford truck and it was in control of secret service

    However, these theories did not hold water on further scrutiny by Internet users

  • ‘He was a stud.’ How the Canes’ Alex Nedeljkovic is making the most of his playoff shot.

    The player called “Ned” had Canes fans chanting his name after 32 saves in a 3-0 victory in Game 2 of the first-round series.

  • Exploited for decades, wrongfully convicted brothers are now ready for a fresh start

    After Henry McCollum and Leon Brown get $75 million judgment, they will depend on guardians and the courts to offer protection from those who might try to target them.