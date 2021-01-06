UK reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths since April

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cambridge
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cambridge

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom has recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 daily deaths for the first time since April as the government struggles to deal with a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus.

The four nations of the United Kingdom recorded 1,041 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus on Wednesday and a further 62,322 new COVID-19 cases, according to official data.

The figures were another stark reminder of the severity of the crisis as England and Scotland started new COVID-19 lockdowns this week, with citizens under orders to stay at home.

Tuesday’s data had shown 60,916 new coronavirus infections and 830 deaths. Britain has been among the countries worst-hit by COVID-19, with the highest death toll in Europe.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden)

Latest Stories

  • Live updates: Congress counts Electoral College votes as Democrats declare victory in Georgia

    Congress is convening Wednesday to formally count certified Electoral College votes showing Joe Biden won the 2020 election, though several of President Trump’s Republican allies say they will object to certification. Democrats, meanwhile, are inching closer to a sweep in Georgia's Senate runoffs.

  • Democrat Raphael Warnock claims victory over Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff

    Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) declared victory over Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) early Wednesday, when he led by 36,000 votes in Tuesday's runoff election. Loeffler has not conceded the race and The Associated Press had not projected a winner at the time, but the remaining uncounted ballots are expected to be heavily Democratic. Warnock, 51, is pastor at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. He would be Georgia's first Black senator and the first Black Democrat elected to the Senate from the South, NPR News reports."Tonight, we proved that with hope, hard work, and the people by our side, anything is possible," Warnock said in a virtual victory speech, mentioning his mother. "The other day, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else's cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States senator."The other runoff race in Georgia, between Democrat Jon Ossoff (D) and incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), is currently tied at 50 percent each.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?

  • Trump supporters in Georgia explain why they believe the president's claims of voter fraud

    President Trump supporters at a Monday rally held onto his every word, repeatedly chanting, “Stop the steal” and “U-S-A.” In interviews with Yahoo News, they explained why, despite the lack of evidence to support the president’s claims, they continue to repeat them.

  • Georgia results could pave way for quick additional U.S. pandemic support

    The odds-on Democratic victory in two U.S. Senate races on Tuesday opens the door to the more robust government spending response economists and others have argued is needed to get the country through the pandemic with as little long-term economic damage to companies and households as possible. While results are not yet official, rising U.S. bond yields showed investors were already pricing in Democratic control of not just the White House, when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in two weeks, but both chambers of the U.S. Congress. It would be the first unified control by Democrats since President Barack Obama took office in January 2009.

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Why did Trump pick fights with Congress he was sure to lose?

    President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?

  • What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

    If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff maintain their leads and win both up-for-grab Georgia Senate seats when the votes are all counted from Tuesday's election, the Senate will be split 50-50. Once Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in on Jan. 20, Democrats will have 51 votes and control of the chamber — Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will be majority leader and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will be minority leader, among other changes.> If everything stands here's some a look into a shift in Senate committee leadership. > > The following shift from ranking to chairman> > Banking, Housing, Urban Affairs: Sherrod Brown > > Budget: Bernie Sanders > > Finance: Ron Wyden > > HELP: Patty Murray > > Appropriations: Patrick Leahy> > — Yashar Ali (@yashar) January 6, 2021There have only been three other 50-50 Senate splits in U.S. history, mostly for short periods, The Washington Post reports, and it isn't clear how this one will work out. The last time the Senate was evenly divided, from January to June 2001, Democratic leader Tom Daschle (S.D.) and Republican leader Trent Lott (Miss.) reached a power-sharing agreement in which the committees were split evenly. Lott was majority leader from when Vice President Dick Cheney (R) took office until Democrats convinced Vermont Republican Jim Jeffords to switch parties, giving Democrats a 51-49 majority.For those six months, "I could have been a horse's rear, and said, 'We have the majority, the hell with you,'" Lott told the Post on Tuesday. "And we would have had daily warfare." The Senate could replicate that 2001 agreement, as McConnell suggested in 2016, but Lott is skeptical, given the increased polarization in the Senate. "Tom Daschle and I used to talk more in a day than Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer do in a month of Sundays," he said.Either way, Democrats can use their 51 votes to set the Senate agenda, green-light President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet and other appointees, confirm federal judges and Supreme Court nominees, and pass certain budget-related items under the reconciliation process. Most other legislation needs 60 votes to overcome a filibuster — which Democrats could also scrap but won't, thanks to objections from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and other moderates.Since Democrats also control the House, the Post's Dave Weigel notes, they can use the Congressional Review Act to kill any Trump administration regulations enacted in the past few months, as Republicans did liberally with Obama administration regulations in early 2017. If either Georgia Democrat loses, the Senate remains in GOP control.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

  • Struggling Pho Restaurant Gets $25,000 from Stephen and Ayesha Curry

    NBA superstar Stephen Curry and Canadian American actress Ayesha Curry gave a Californian restaurant owner a $25,000 check as a gift to help his struggling business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The heartwarming surprise happened while the Bay Area couple appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” on Dec. 21, according to SF Gate. Tee Tran, the owner of Monster Pho restaurants in Emeryville and Oakland, California, has been providing meals to community members affected by the current pandemic.

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • Kashmiri activists rally in Pakistan, demand referendum

    Dozens of Kashmiri activists rallied in Pakistan's capital Tuesday to urge the United Nations to ensure Kashmir's right to self-determination under a decades-old resolution on the disputed region. Chanting slogans including “we want freedom" they urged the world community to take notice of alleged Indian human rights violations in Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. The rally in Islamabad came as Kashmiris marked the anniversary of a U.N. resolution passed in 1948 that called for a referendum on whether Kashmiris wanted to merge with Pakistan or India.

  • Democrats inch closer to retaking the U.S. Senate as Warnock declared the winner in Georgia runoff and Ossoff pulls ahead

    Democrats were on the verge of taking control of the U.S. Senate early Wednesday morning after Raphael Warnock was declared the winner in his Georgia runoff election with GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff pulled into the lead in his race with Republican Sen. David Perdue.

  • Breaking down Biden’s Iran problem

    President-elect Joe Biden has an Iran problem that is getting more complicated by the day. Thanks to provocative moves by Iran and actions by the outgoing Trump administration, Biden is facing an increasingly uncertain situation when it comes to Iran, a U.S. nemesis that has been a target of blame for much of the Middle East's instability.

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • EU commission greenlights Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

    The European Union’s executive commission gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, providing the 27-nation bloc with a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent. The European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine. The decision came against a backdrop of high infection rates in many EU countries and strong criticism of the slow pace of vaccinations across the region of some 450 million people.

  • A confident Stacey Abrams says Georgia runoffs are 'just the beginning'

    On Tuesday, the former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was once again out seeking to secure more votes for Georgia Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

  • Microsoft employees slam the company for urging Congress to accept Biden's win while also donating to senators who want to overturn the election result

    Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company believes in "democratic principles," but employees publicly accused him of hypocrisy.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • EXPLAINER: Hong Kong mass arrests chill democracy movement

    The sudden arrest of dozens of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, in the most sweeping use of a new national security law to date, is a clear sign of Beijing's determination to rein in political opposition in the former British colony. City leader Carrie Lam later scrapped the election, citing the coronavirus pandemic. Activists called her move a thinly veiled attempt to thwart expected opposition gains.

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top