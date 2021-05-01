UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections

Medical workers bring a patient out of an ambulance, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside Royal London Hospital, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported seven new coronavirus deaths and a further 1,907 infections on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test to 127,524, according to daily government figures.

The number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine rose to 34.346 million from 34.216 million reported the day before.

The number of new infections in the past week is 10.9% lower than the week before at 15,360.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump only learned about Mike Pence’s heart surgery from media, report says

    Pence has not met Donald Trump in person since leaving the office in January

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Counting the costs of America's 20-year war in Afghanistan

    America’s longest war, the two-decade-long conflict in Afghanistan that started in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, killed tens of thousands of people, dogged four U.S. presidents and ultimately proved unwinnable despite its staggering cost in blood and treasure. This final chapter, with President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all American troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, has prompted a reckoning over the war’s lost lives and colossal expenditure. Here’s a look at the spiraling cost of America’s campaign — the bloodshed, wasted funds and future consequences for the war-battered nation teetering on the brink of chaos.

  • Inspection after inspection found problems. How nonprofit Boise nursing home went wrong

    One patient was mistakenly given medications meant for his roommate.

  • Bradley ends with eagle and ties Burns for Innisbrook lead

    Sam Burns kept piling up birdies Friday, turning a solid start into a great round of 8-under 63 for a share of the lead in the Valspar Championship. Keegan Bradley got there with one shot. Bradley ended his round by holing out for eagle from 100 yards in the ninth fairway, over a deep bunker to the elevated green.

  • Patriots fans happy with team's decision to draft QB Mac Jones in 1st round

    There is a lot of excitement in Foxborough after the Pats took a QB with a first-round pick for the first time in head coach Bill Belichick's 21-year tenure.

  • Dr. Jill Biden has 'a podium if she cares to use it'

    Joe Biden clearly realizes how much of a political asset he has in his own First Lady.

  • EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic call for re-opening of skies

    Airlines say travel to Europe and the US is largely risk-free and easing restrictions must not be delayed.

  • Analysts, evaluators rave about Miami Dolphins’ selection of Jaylen Waddle

    Reaction to the Miami Dolphins’ selection of Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft:

  • Biden news: Troop withdrawal from Afghanistan underway as White House axes Trump border wall contracts

    Follow the latest updates below

  • Grammy Awards scrap controversial voting committees

    The anonymous committees had been accused of a lack of transparency and inclusivity in their choices.

  • US and Nato start to formally withdraw troops from Afghanistan

    The move will bring to an end the US' longest war but prompted a new warning from the Taliban.

  • Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk are cleared medically. Will they play Saturday?

    Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball cleared for games 6 weeks after fractured wrist

  • Dozens Dead in Stampede at Ultra-Orthodox Festival in Israel

    ReutersAt least 44 people died and dozens more were injured after a massive stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel on Thursday night. Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had gathered for the holiday of Lag b’Omer, taking part in the biggest event since the coronavirus pandemic began.But within an instant, the religious celebration turned into a scene of absolute horror.“I had just sat down to eat when I heard the screams. We rushed to help, and then we saw the bodies. At the start it was about 10. Now, there’s many more,” a witness, Avi, told Haaretz.“It happened in a split second. People just fell, trampling each other. It was a disaster,” another witness was quoted saying.The cause of the stampede was not immediately clear, but by the early hours of Friday morning, in addition to the staggering death toll of 44, more than 150 people were injured, the ambulance service Magen David Adom said.Photos from the scene showed a line of covered bodies. In the wake of what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called “a great tragedy,” the scene at the foot of Mount Meron was one of sheer chaos: Helicopters arrived to evacuate the injured as first responders frantically raced to tend to them all, at times performing resuscitations.Search and rescue teams, meanwhile, sought out anyone who might be trapped, all while cell phone service reportedly went down in the area as thousands of family members tried to get in touch with loved ones they had been unable to locate.Some witnesses blamed police barricades for making it harder for attendees to leave.“We were at the entrance, we decided we wanted to get out and then the police blocked the gate, so whoever wanted to get out could not get out. In that hurry we fell on each other, I thought I was going to die,” one eyewitness was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post. “I saw people dead next to me.”Police sources cited by Haaretz denied that any actions by law enforcement contributed to the stampede, saying the deadly chain of events kicked off after some attendees tripped on steps, knocking over several other people. The incident is now under investigation, police said. The religious celebration at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai was meant to carry on throughout the day Friday, but many of those who witnessed the stampede said the holiday had become too grim.“No one imagined that this could happen here,” a witness identified as Yitzhak was quoted as telling Channel 12 TV. “Rejoicing became mourning, a great light became a deep darkness.”נורא לראות את הצפיפות שהיתה במעבר הצר, ואת הדוחק העצום שהוביל בסוף לאסון הקשה והמחריד. pic.twitter.com/1RE7FggFXt— ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) April 29, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Noel Clarke: ITV drops drama Viewpoint finale after allegations

    The broadcaster says it has "a zero tolerance policy" to harassment as it pulls Viewpoint's finale.

  • He’s the one: Trevor Lawrence makes history as Jaguars draft Clemson QB first overall

    “All he ever talks about is winning. All he ever talks about is getting better,” Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer said.

  • Every player picked by the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL draft

    Get the latest information on the Panthers’ draft selections.

  • Apple charged over 'anti-competitive' app policies

    The tech giant faces a huge fine and may be forced to make changes to the App Store.

  • SNL cast members won't be forced to act alongside host Elon Musk if they don't want to, report says

    The decision to have Elon Musk host "Saturday Night Live" led to discontentment amongst some cast members last week.