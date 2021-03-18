UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in AstraZeneca rollout, continues use of shot

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations in Basingstoke
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said there had been five cases of a rare type of blood clot in cerebral veins among people given AstraZeneca's vaccine but the benefits of the shot far outweigh any possible risks.

Concerns about reports of blood clots, along with low platelet levels, have led to European countries including Germany to pause the rollout of the shot while the cases are investigated.

However, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said that use of the vaccine should continue while five reports were investigated

"The available evidence does not suggest that blood clots in veins (venous thromboembolism) are caused by COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca," the MHRA said.

"A further, detailed review into five UK reports of a very rare and specific type of blood clot in the cerebral veins (sinus vein thrombosis) occurring together with lowered platelets (thrombocytopenia) is ongoing."

Britain has administered 11 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

"Given the extremely rare rate of occurrence of these events, the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, with the latest data suggesting an 80% reduction in hospitalisation and death from COVID disease, far outweigh any possible risks of the vaccine in the risk groups currently targeted in the UK," the MHRA said.

The EMA is investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million people who got the AstraZeneca vaccine in the EU.

The EMA's focus and primary concern is on cases of blood clots in the head, a rare condition that's difficult to treat called cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT). It is expected to announce its findings later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Guy Faulconbridge, Kate Holton)

Recommended Stories

  • Obama says Atlanta shooting shows need for ‘common sense gun safety laws’

    Former US president calls for ‘rooting out of the pervasive patterns of hatred and violence’ in society

  • For Biden, questions about Cuomo grow harder to ignore

    President Joe Biden's relentless effort to avoid the day-to-day distractions of the political world is being put to the test by the growing calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. The pressure on Biden grew dramatically last week when most of New York's congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, called on Cuomo to step aside. The governor has remained defiant and kept up his prominent role this week on the White House’s call with governors regarding the pandemic.

  • States prep for COVID-19 vaccines for all adults in May if promised supplies arrive

    State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said during a panel discussion on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden has said he plans to direct states and territories to begin giving COVID-19 shots to any adult who wants one in the beginning of May. He said he expects there will be enough supply available for all adults by the end of that month. The United States is on track to have nearly 500 million COVID-19 shots on hand by the end of May if drugmakers Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson make good on promised deliveries.

  • Prince Charles ‘thrilled’ Prince Philip has left hospital after month-long stay

    “I am thrilled,” said Prince Charles on the news his father would be returning to Windsor

  • African Union says use of AstraZeneca COVID shot should continue

    The African Union said on Thursday that African countries should continue to use AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, echoing the World Health Organization (WHO) by saying the shot's benefits outweighed risks. The recommendation comes after more than a dozen European countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns over the risk of blood clots. Africa has lagged wealthier parts of the world in vaccinations, with many countries on the continent using free AstraZeneca shots distributed by a global scheme co-led by the WHO to kick-start immunisation campaigns.

  • Fake batch of Sputnik V vaccine seized in Mexico, Russian wealth fund says

    Authorities in Mexico have seized a batch of fake doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is responsible for exports of the COVID-19 vaccine, said on Thursday. "Earlier today Mexican authorities seized a batch of vaccines designed and packaged as Sputnik V," the RDIF sovereign wealth fund said. "Analysis of the photographs of the seized batch, including the design of containers and labels, suggests that it is a fake substance which has nothing to do with the original vaccine," the fund said in a statement.

  • One Good Thing: Flight paramedic treats patient medical debt

    When flight paramedic Rita Krenz boards a helicopter, she knows her patients are about to face problems she can’t fix — a health care system that buries people in debt after a car accident or stroke. Krenz started a fundraising campaign that brought in more than $18,000 for the charity. “A lot of my friends in health care are worn down by this broken system,” the Charlottesville, Virginia, resident said.

  • Official probing spa shooting appeared to promote racist shirt

    A Facebook post, appearing to come from Cherokee County sheriff's office official Jay Baker, showed a t-shirt calling COVID-19​ an "IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA."

  • Adam Schiff: will the Democratic star of Trump's impeachment trial be California's next top cop?

    Congressman is a top contender for the role, but immigrant groups and criminal justice advocates say his record should disqualify him Adam Schiff, a representative from southern California, looks increasingly well positioned to be appointed as the state’s next attorney general. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP As the lead prosecutor in Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, Adam Schiff, the representative from southern California, became a household name, an icon of the anti-Trump resistance, and a rising star in the Democratic party. A year on, the congressman looks increasingly well positioned to be appointed as California’s next attorney general. But in Schiff’s home district, criminal justice and immigrant rights advocates say that his record as state senator and congressman, authoring legislation to increase the criminalization and incarceration of Black and brown Californians, should disqualify him from holding the position. “There’s this real disconnect,” said Jody Armour, a University of Southern California law professor who studies the intersection of race and legal decision making. “The country knows Schiff as sort of an icon. Here in California, we know him as someone who was, in many ways, one of the chief architects of mass incarceration.” Schiff has reportedly been lobbying Governor Gavin Newsom for the attorney general spot that will open up if the US Senate confirms Xavier Becerra as the health and human services secretary later this week. The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has given her blessings, and reportedly even a personal endorsement. Schiff, 60, began his career at a US district court in California, first as a law clerk and eventually as an assistant US attorney, rising to prominence for prosecuting the case against a former FBI agent convicted of spying for the Soviet Union. He was elected to the California state senate in 1996, and four years later moved to the US House of Representatives. There, he served as the chair of the powerful intelligence committee, becoming one of Pelosi’s closest confidants. As the lead impeachment manager pursuing Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Schiff’s fiery speeches gained him lavish praise from liberals, begrudging recognition from conservatives and $41m in campaign funds last election cycle. Schiff’s star power, his powerful allies in the Democratic party and fundraising prowess have set him up as a top contender for attorney general. ‘Tough on crime’ record California voters elect their top prosecutor every four years, but Becerra will be leaving his seat with a year of his term left – leaving it to Newsom to find a replacement until the next election. From there, Schiff could be in a better position than he currently is to run for US Senate, or even governor in the future. In recent years, and especially under Donald Trump, the California attorney general has become a national figure. Becerra launched more than 100 lawsuits against the previous administration, successfully sueing to block policies that would strong-arm local law enforcement to cooperate with immigration authorities, insert a question about immigration status into the US census, or end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (Daca) program, which gives temporary protection to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the US as children. California’s attorney general, Xavier Becerra, right, will be leaving his post with a year of his term left, which Governor Gavin Newsom will have to fill. Photograph: Rich Pedroncelli/AP Critics say Schiff’s appointment would run counter to the political progress on police reform and criminal justice made last year amid nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd. Armour, along with a number of academics, activists and advocates in California, have asked Newsom to appoint someone else. “One person alone is not responsible for California’s incarceration crisis. But Schiff stands out for his extreme punitiveness,” they wrote in a public letter. They pointed at Schiff’s legislative proposals and votes in the California senate in the late 1990s, which were in line with the “tough on crime” attitude of politicians in that era. Schiff authored several bills to toughen up the criminal justice system and immigration enforcement, including a proposal that would have expanded the three strikes law, one that would have allowed 14-year-olds to be tried as adults, and a bill to create juvenile “boot camps” for children who commit crimes while at school. On immigration, he authored a bill that would have made the hiring of an undocumented immigrant a crime punishable with jail time. Many of the most punitive criminal justice bills Schiff introduced never became law. They failed to get enough support in the legislature or were vetoed by both Republican and Democratic governors. More recently, as a US representative, Schiff sided with Republicans in 2017 to support the Thin Blue Line Act, which would have altered the federal criminal code to add the targeting or killing of a law enforcement officer to the list of offenses that could be sentenced with the federal death penalty. The law was criticized by civil rights organizations, including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and it ran counter to policies espoused by Newsom, who issued an executive order to halt executions in California in 2019. The discrepancy between Schiff’s record and California’s priorities are noteworthy, at a moment when the state attorney general will serve as a key player in debates around police accountability, criminal justice reform and immigration. Under new California law, the state’s attorney general will take on the role of investigating all deadly police shootings of unarmed civilians. And the state is continuing to challenge Trump-era policies that restricted immigrant rights. In June, Schiff did disavow Jackie Lacey, the former Los Angeles district attorney who faced fierce backlash from the Black Lives Matter movement for her failure to prosecute police violence. “This is a rare time in our nation’s history. We have a responsibility to make profound changes to end systemic racism and reform criminal justice,” Schiff said. Schiff’s office did not respond to the Guardian’s request for response to the concerns detailed in advocates’ letter to the governor. The congressman has repeatedly brushed off questions about his attorney general ambitions in national news interviews. But Armour said he wished Schiff would explicitly reckon with his record, much like Biden and Kamala Harris – herself a former California attorney general – did in the lead-up to the 2020 elections. Newsom meanwhile has remained secretive about who his final pick will be. Other top contenders include Rob Bonta, an assembly member representing Oakland who has been endorsed by the Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, and Diane Becton, the Contra Costa county district attorney.

  • Democrats will have only themselves to blame if they let Republicans make voting harder

    Ensuring people can vote and guarding against voter discrimination are necessities, not just priorities. And Democrats have the power to get them done.

  • US wants life in prison for brother of Honduras president

    A brother of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández should be sentenced to life in prison for running a “state-sponsored drug trafficking conspiracy” with the nation's current leader, U.S. federal prosecutors say in documents filed ahead of a sentencing hearing scheduled next week. Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, a former Honduran congressman, was convicted in October 2019 of participating in a conspiracy to traffic cocaine to the United States that involved use of machine guns. Documents filed by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York late Tuesday, lay out Tony Hernández’s criminal history, as well as the points where it overlapped with his brother, who served as the leader of Honduras’ congress before assuming the presidency in January 2014.

  • U.S. plans to use real world and trial data to determine when vaccines need to be updated

    U.S. officials plan to use data gathered from people who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 as well as data from ongoing clinical trials to determine when and whether current vaccines need to be updated to address viral variants. Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a hearing on Wednesday that his agency has already started getting data on vaccine safety from surveillance systems.

  • J&J developing several next-generation COVID-19 vaccines, says CEO

    The drugmaker, which won the U.S. emergency use authorization of a one-shot vaccine last month, had previously said it was developing a second-generation vaccine that would target the variant first identified in South Africa. "We could be in a situation where you could either need a booster to maintain the durability (of protection against the virus) or you might need to have a next derivative of the current vaccine to address these variants as they develop", Gorsky said at a webinar by the Economic Club of New York.

  • Britain's health minister rebuffs EU criticism on AstraZeneca vaccine exports

    Britain has a legal right to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, which it helped to fund and develop, health minister Matt Hancock on Wednesday, in a sharp rebuke to criticism from the European Union that Britain has not been exporting the shots. European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen earlier threatened to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens, airing frustration over a lack of deliveries from AstraZeneca in Britain.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • 'It's easy to scare people': Europe's decision to pull AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine threatens global COVID-19 recovery efforts, US experts say

    As AstraZeneca defends its COVID-19 vaccine following a European pause, the World Health Organization says there is no reason to stop using it.

  • House votes to revive Equal Rights Amendment for women despite legal questions

    Democrats have made reviving the Equal Rights Amendment a priority but congressional action to change ratification deadline faces legal hurdles.

  • US officials who are ready to fight China over Taiwan don't understand how much is at stake

    Opinion: Before we get into a crisis - or a war - over Taiwan, US policymakers and military leaders need to address some hard, cold realities.

  • This Florida city is among the 10 best for post-pandemic life. It’s not Miami

    With more Americans leaning on remote working in pursuit of quality of life, Florida is squarely on the radar. But Miami isn’t center of the target.

  • 'It takes one to know one' Putin retorts after Biden says he thinks he is a killer

    President Vladimir Putin retorted on Thursday that it takes one to know one after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought the Russian leader was a killer and already poor relations between Moscow and Washington sank to a new post-Cold War low. Putin was speaking on television after Biden, in an ABC News interview that prompted Russia to recall its Washington ambassador for consultations a day earlier, said "I do" when asked if he believed Putin was a killer. Biden also described Putin as having no soul, and said he would pay a price for alleged Russian meddling in the November 2020 U.S. presidential election, something the Kremlin denies.