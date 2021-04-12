UK reports highest number of new COVID cases since April 1

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes
1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported the highest number of new COVID cases since April 1 on Monday, with 3,568 new cases reported, up from 1,730 on Sunday, government data showed.

A further 13 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths on the measure to 127,100.

Some 69,223 people received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus, taking this total to 32.191 million, and 189,665 people received a second dose.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alistair Smout)

