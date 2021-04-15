UK reports slight rise in daily COVID cases to 2,672

Surge testing for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lambeth and Clapham areas of London
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 2,672 new COVID cases on Thursday, government data showed, up slightly from 2,491 on Wednesday but taking the fall over the last seven days to almost 7% compared with a week earlier.

A further 30 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, meaning there were 211 deaths between April 9 and 15, a fall of 2.3% compared with the previous seven days.

A total of 32.44 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by April 14 and 8.51 million people had received a second dose.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)

