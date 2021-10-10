UK to resettle teenage Afghan women footballers and families

Many of Afghanistan's young women footballers fled to Pakistan in September

Dozens of Afghan girls with promising football careers, who fled the Taliban, have been told they can come to the UK to be resettled, along with their families.

The 35-member squad - aged 13-19 - fled Kabul last month and have been staying for the past few weeks in a hotel in Pakistan, where their temporary visas were due to expire on Monday.

"We are working to finalise visas to the Afghan Women's Development Team and look forward to welcoming them to the UK shortly," a UK government spokesman said.

The girls faced having to return to Afghanistan if another country had not accepted them.

"This is fantastic news, and we are most grateful to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel for this life-saving decision," said Siu-Anne Marie Gill, CEO of the ROKiT Foundation, which supported their escape from Afghanistan.

"Like football, it has been a team effort where every player has had a vital role," she said. "These young sportswomen and their families are so thrilled to have been given a second chance in life, here in the home of football. The next step is to settle them into their new home. We will do all we can to support them in this process, and the communities that welcome them."

Leeds United and Chelsea are among a number of British football clubs who have promised to support them in the UK.

Ms Gill told the BBC the girls had become extremely nervous about what would happen to them, but are now hugely relieved. She said they would come to the UK in two to three weeks.

The young squad members have all been through an extraordinary ordeal.

Most of them are from Herat in western Afghanistan and had made their way to Kabul when the Western airlift started, staying in safe houses.

"Seventy percent of them had received death threats," said Ms Gill. "They were terrified."

Afghanistan's former women's team was airlifted to Australia and the girls' team were later given asylum in Portugal. But the fate of the development squad was uncertain - until now.

The girls, along with their coaches and family members, had been due to be evacuated to Qatar at the end of August. They were almost within sight of the airport when they were pulled off their buses because of security warnings. Two hours later, the airport was attacked by a suicide bomber.

After 10 days in hiding, they were eventually driven to the Afghan border, and crossed into Pakistan after being given personal permission to enter by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

But with their Pakistani visas about to run out, Ms Gill said, the "platform was burning" because it would have been far too dangerous for them to return to Afghanistan.

Women have not been able to take part in any sports since the Taliban takeover. The former women's football team captain, Khalida Popal, had warned players to burn their kits and delete social media images of them playing for fear of retribution from the Taliban.

