UK retail gets boost from online shopping in July

COVID-19 pandemic, in London
David Milliken
·2 min read

By David Milliken

LONDON (Reuters) -British shoppers spent more than expected last month as many were enticed by online shopping promotions, despite a weaker picture recently as households battled the highest inflation in more than 40 years, official figures showed on Friday.

Retail sales volumes, adjusted for inflation and the time of year, rose 0.3% on the month in July after a downwardly revised drop of 0.2% in June, the Office for National Statistics said.

Sales have fallen by 1.2% over the past three months and were 3.4% lower than a year ago.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2% monthly drop in sales volumes and a 3.3% annual fall.

"Online sales did pick up this month, as retailers told us that sales were boosted by a range of offers and promotions. However, fuel sales fell with some evidence suggesting the very hot weather meant fewer people travelling," ONS statistician Darren Morgan said.

Amazon held its annual Prime Day promotion last month, which in previous years has coincided with an uptick in British retail sales, although the ONS said greater spending was recorded by a range of online retailers, especially for household goods.

However the longer-term trend for sales was downward, the ONS said, and the Bank of England has warned that high inflation is likely to tip Britain into recession later this year.

Consumer price inflation jumped to an annual rate of 10.1% in July, its highest since 1982, from 9.4% in June, driven by an increase in food prices on top of previous sharp rises in household energy bills.

A GfK consumer survey earlier on Friday showed households were "exasperated" by the surging cost of living, and that their sentiment was the weakest since the series began in 1974.

Supermarkets have previously reported shoppers switching to cheaper products, and frozen food chain Iceland earlier this week said it would give interest-free loans of up to 100 pounds ($119) to its poorest customers.

($1 = 0.8398 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg and William James)

Recommended Stories

  • BofA to JPMorgan Cool on European Equities After Summer Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in European stocks has run its course, strategists predict, with the gains of the past month coinciding with both Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. reducing their year-end targets for regional equities.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backe

  • Britain's borrowing rises as PM contenders promise more help

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain borrowed more than expected in July, official data showed, underscoring the challenge facing the country's next prime minister over how to provide more support to consumers hit by rocketing energy costs. That was far above the most recent forecast by the government's fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, which said in March it expected a deficit of just 0.2 billion pounds in the month. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to borrowing of 2.8 billion pounds for July, which is typically a month when income tax payments flow into the public coffers.

  • Just Eat Sells IFood Stake to Prosus for $1.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV agreed to sell its 33% stake in Latin American joint venture iFood to Prosus NV for as much as 1.8 billion euros ($1.8 billion).Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerAfter 2,240% Run, Tesla Visionary Leaves UK Fund Bleeding Mo

  • Just Eat Takeaway grabs cash, sells Brazil's iFood to Prosus for 1.8 billion euros

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Technology investor Prosus said on Friday it would pay up to 1.8 billion euros ($1.81 billion) to buy the 33% stake in Brazil's iFood from rival Just Eat Takeaway.com that it does not already own. The deal will give Prosus sole control of iFood, considered one of the most attractive food delivery businesses in one of the world's biggest markets. It also gives Takeaway, which is racing to achieve profitability, a vital cash infusion.

  • The 19 best A24 films to date

    As it brings Gen Z, whodunit horror antics to theaters with Bodies Bodies Bodies, we take a look back at the films that made A24 an indie production powerhouse.

  • Black Business Roadmap: 3 Ways to Stay Grounded While Cost of Doing Business Goes Up

    How healthy is your business? Find out here!

  • Why egg prices are sizzling — up 38% on last year

    The average price of a dozen large, Grade A eggs was $2.94 in July, up from $1.64 for the same period last year.

  • Japan urges its young people to drink more to boost economy

    The government's tax agency is encouraging a new generation of alcohol drinkers.

  • China’s economy is beset by problems

    The zero-covid policy is just one

  • Summers Says China-Surpassing-US Is Japan 1990 All Over Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerAfter 2,240% Run, Tesla Visionary Leaves UK Fund Bleeding MoneyFormer Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that p

  • Stimulus Update: Is Your State One of the 16 Sending Stimulus Money This Fall?

    Stimulus is coming in several different ways, including tax rebates, grants, and direct cash payments. Between late September 2022 and late January 2023, eligible residents of the Centennial State can expect a tax rebate of $750 (or $1,500 for joint filers). Georgia is calling their stimulus a "cost-of-living tax refund."

  • BofA CEO flags two major inflationary pitfalls ahead for average Americans to be concerned about

    Brian Moynihan is still mostly optimistic about where the U.S. economy is headed, but there are two things that could still trip Americans up.

  • High oil prices will drive Saudi Arabia's economic growth to outpace the US this year, IMF says

    High oil prices will drive Saudi Arabia's economy to grow at its fastest rate in nearly a decade, the IMF said Wednesday.

  • Federal Reserve officials back moving interest rates higher in order to slow the economy, minutes show

    Federal Reserve officials in July saw the need to raise interest rates by enough to slow the economy, minutes of the July meeting showed.

  • Japan Rises Above Pre-Covid Levels, Set for 3 Years of Growth

    The tortoise of Japan may be far behind the hare in the West, but Tokyo is pacing itself for steady multiyear growth.

  • Five-year TIPS yield hits highest in about a month as traders boost odds of 75 basis point hike in September

    The five-year TIPS, or inflation-adjusted, yield hit its highest level in about a month, rising to 0.362% Monday morning, according to Tradeweb data. The 10- and 30-year real yields also moved higher, to 0.411% and 0.935%, respectively; that's up from their closing levels on Monday and Tuesday. The moves come as traders boosted the likelihood of a 75 basis point hike by the Federal Reserve in September, to more than 50%. Rising real yields are "consistent with investors renewed confidence in the

  • Gas Prices for Every Decade Since 1930

    Gas prices are finally starting to fall back down to earth in much of the country. According to AAA, the national average is down to $4.189 per gallon as of Aug. 2. Fuel costs started to climb just as...

  • Top economist Jeffrey Sachs predicts inflation will stay high and the Fed will keep raising rates. The Fed seems to agree

    “Expect the Fed to get aggressive, because inflation is not simply going to disappear."

  • Fed minutes show more rate hikes in the pipeline, but pace could slow

    Federal Reserve officials saw "little evidence" late last month that U.S. inflation pressures were easing, and steeled themselves to force the economy to slow down to control an ongoing surge in prices, according to the minutes of their July 26-27 policy meeting. While not explicitly hinting at a particular pace of coming rate increases, beginning with the Sept. 20-21 meeting, the minutes released on Wednesday showed U.S. central bank policymakers committed to raising rates as high as necessary to tame inflation - even as they began to acknowledge more explicitly the risk they might go too far and curb economic activity too much. "Participants agreed that there was little evidence to date that inflation pressures were subsiding," the minutes said.

  • 3 Reasons a Large Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment Is Bad News

    Will Social Security's next cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) make 2022's seem negligible? There's reason to believe it might. Granted, it's too soon to land on a solid estimate because we need third quarter data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) to calculate that number precisely.