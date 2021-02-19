UK retail sales slump in new lockdown, borrowing less than expected

Official figures are published for UK GDP
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Milliken and William Schomberg
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Milliken and William Schomberg

LONDON (Reuters) - British retail sales tumbled in January as non-essential shops went back into lockdown, official data showed, but lower-than-expected public borrowing offered at least some relief to finance minister Rishi Sunak as he prepares a budget plan.

Retail sales volumes slumped by 8.2% compared with December, a far bigger fall than the 2.5% decrease forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and the second largest on record.

"The only good thing about the current lockdown is that it's no way near as bad for the economy as the first one," Paul Dales, an economist at Capital Economics, said.

The Office for National Statistics said the smaller fall in retail sales last month compared with an 18% plunge last April, and reflected a boom in online services such as click-and-collect.

The ONS also said public sector borrowing of 8.8 billion pounds ($12.3 billion) was the first January deficit in a decade, but the deficit was a lot less than a forecast of 24.5 billion pounds in the Reuters poll.

That took borrowing since the start of the financial year in April to 270.6 billion pounds, reflecting the surge in spending and tax cuts ordered by Sunak since the start of the pandemic.

He is expected to extend the government's wages subsidies, at least for the hardest-hit sectors of the economy, in his budget statement on March 3.

Sunak said he had been able to increase spending because the public finances had been in good shape before the crisis.

"Therefore, it's right that once our economy begins to recover, we should look to return the public finances to a more sustainable footing and I'll always be honest with the British people about how we will do this," he said on Friday.

Public debt rose to 2.115 trillion pounds or 97.9% of gross domestic product, a share not seen since the early 1960s.

BOUNCE-BACK AHEAD?

Britain's economy - which had its biggest slump in 300 years in 2020 when it shrank by 10% - is set to contract by 4% in the first three months of 2021 before recovering later in the year, according to the Bank of England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will lift the lockdown in England only gradually, even as Britain outpaces the rest of Europe with its COVID-19 vaccinations.

A survey showed consumers were their most confident since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

"The hope, and our expectation, is that when the lockdown is finally lifted, we will see a surge in consumer spending, rather than a more permanent scarring of the consumer confidence," James Sproule, an economist at Handelsbanken, said.

Retail sales in January were down 5.9% compared with the same month in 2020.

Department stores and clothing stores saw the sharpest fall last month while online shopping rose to its highest ever share of total spending at 35.2%.

On the public finances, the ONS said central government tax receipts were down less than 1 billion pounds compared with January last year, helped by higher self-assessed tax receipts that typically flood in during the first month of the year.

It also said there was a 300 million-pound revenue boost from customs duties, which until last month went to the European Union, and for the first time Britain paid no contribution to the EU budget which used to average 1 billion pounds a month.

($1 = 0.7160 pounds)

(Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Iran will reverse nuclear actions when U.S. lifts sanctions: foreign minister

    The Joe Biden administration said on Thursday it was ready to revive a 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers that former president Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 before reimposing sanctions on Iran. On Thursday, Zarif had tweeted that Iran’s "remedial measures" were in response to violations of the accord by the U.S., Britain, France and Germany.

  • Retail sales slump in January amid lockdown

    Sales fell sharply last month with much of the High Street closed amid the latest Covid restrictions.

  • EU goes on vaccine shopping spree despite ongoing delivery problems

    Brussels has announced two bumper vaccine contracts that will add half a billion extra doses of Covid jabs to its order books, following weeks of criticism after the pan-EU vaccination drive failed to take off. The European Commission has ordered an extra 300 million doses from Moderna - 150 million of which should be delivered in 2021 - and 200 million from Pfizer-BioNTech. The EU now has around 2.5 billion doses on order. According to Pfizer, 75 million should arrive in spring but EU officials have admitted that 10 million jabs due in December are yet to be delivered. Production at a site in Germany is expected to ramp up this month to boost manufacturing. EU countries have struggled to accelerate their inoculation drives, largely due to insufficient vaccine stocks. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was continuing to order more jabs despite the delivery problems because “we want to be able to supply our neighbourhood, in the Balkans, Africa” through the redistribution scheme Covax. Industry chief Thierry Breton acknowledged the manufacturing issues but insisted that pharma firm AstraZeneca, with which the Commission had a public spat over deliveries, is “drastically increasing their vaccine yields and catching up”. Under a new strategy, the European Medicines Agency will be allowed to fast track applications for vaccines adapted to new COVID variants. EU governments will be asked if they want this to apply to completely new vaccines as well. If the Council agrees to shared liability in return for an even faster approval process, similar to the system that allowed the UK to start vaccinating people much earlier than EU countries, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine could be the first jab to be rushed through. Hungary already uses Sputnik V after breaking with the EU to authorise it ahead of the bloc and earlier today Croatia’s health minister confirmed that the Balkan country is looking into doing the same. Slovakia may also follow suit. “It is not illegitimate to seek solutions also outside the EU, especially if there is a delay in deliveries,” Minister Vili Beros said in a radio interview. EU health chief Stella Kyriakides said that countries are free to do separate deals for vaccines that the Commission has not already procured, adding that “using Sputnik is their own responsibility.”

  • Biden to tour Pfizer vaccine plant in Michigan as he continues his Midwest pitch on COVID-19 relief

    The trip is President Biden's second visit to a politically crucial Midwest state this week.

  • 8 investors discuss Stockholm's maturing startup ecosystem

    Sweden's initially laissez-faire approach to controlling COVID-19 might have helped its tech ecosystem ride out the uncertainty. Several people we spoke to said they saw green shoots regarding revenue growth and retention in their portfolio companies as founders adapted to the pandemic. Areas that are benefitting include digital health and remote work for obvious reasons, but given Sweden's strength in fintech and gaming, those sectors are both well positioned to thrive.

  • South Korea PM vouches for AstraZeneca vaccine safety ahead of first shipments

    South Korea's prime minister assured there were no safety issues with AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Friday, as the government held final drills ahead of next week's scheduled rollout of the first vaccines. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed with Britain's Oxford University, was the first to win approval in South Korea, but it has been dogged by questions over its efficacy among older people and concerns over side effects. "The vaccine was granted approval in around 50 countries and recently got emergency approval from the World Health Organization," said Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.

  • How to Make Use of a Small Porch Space

    From seating ideas to the right kind of lighting, interior designers share their advice.

  • In U-turn, feds defend including undocumented in House count

    In a reversal of policy under then-President Donald Trump, Biden administration attorneys are arguing that the state of Alabama has no standing in trying to stop the U.S. Census Bureau from including people in the country illegally from the numbers used for divvying up congressional seats. A federal judge should dismiss a lawsuit from Alabama and Republican U.S. Rep. Morris “Mo” Brooks seeking the exclusion of people in the country illegally from the apportionment numbers, attorneys for President Joe Biden's administration said in court papers Wednesday. At the very least, the judge should put the court case on hold until the Census Bureau releases apportionment figures by the end of April that will show whether Alabama keeps seven congressional seats or drops to six, they said.

  • UAE dismantles Eritrea base as it pulls back after Yemen war

    The United Arab Emirates is dismantling parts of a military base it runs in the East African nation of Eritrea after it pulled back from the grinding war in nearby Yemen, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show. The UAE built a port and expanded an airstrip in Assab beginning in September 2015, using the facility as a base to ferry heavy weaponry and Sudanese troops into Yemen as it fought alongside a Saudi-led coalition against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels there.

  • The lighter days of CNN's Cuomo Brothers show are long gone

    Some television shows age much better than others. For CNN, last spring's prime-time banter between Chris Cuomo and his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, looks worse in hindsight as the governor's administration is questioned about its role in failing to disclose the true number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths. CNN is covering that story, but not on Chris Cuomo's show.

  • Malaysian court orders graft trial of wife of ex-PM Najib to proceed

    A Malaysian court on Thursday ordered Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, to enter a defence in a corruption trial linked to a multi-million dollar project approved while the ex-premier was still in power. Dozens of graft charges were filed against the couple after Najib lost the 2018 election, amid anger over alleged corruption and their opulent lifestyle after police raids revealed Rosmah owned millions of dollars worth of jewellery and luxury handbags. "This is my finding that the prosecution has produced credible evidence to prove every element of the offence... I now call upon the accused to enter a defence," judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said in his ruling.

  • The world doesn’t need another CSI or NCIS spinoff—and neither does CBS

    CBS is developing a fifth CSI series and a fourth NCIS show. But it's unclear if audiences are still enamored with the long-running cop franchises.

  • Bill Gates: Permanent Facebook ban of Trump would be 'a shame'

    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday said that a permanent Facebook ban of former president Donald Trump "would be a shame" and would amount to an "extreme measure."

  • Bill Gates says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's explanation for power outages is 'actually wrong'

    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday rebuked a claim made a day before by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that put the blame for that state's massive cold-weather power outage on the failure of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar.

  • Adopting a Dog? Here's How Much It Will Really Cost You

    If you've had your eye on a shelter dog to help keep you company during the pandemic, you aren't alone. In total, the average cost of owning a dog during the first year lands somewhere between $1,471 and $2,008.31, according to the ASPCA.

  • Big Freeze in Texas Is Becoming a Global Oil Market Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- What began as a power issue for a handful of U.S. states is rippling into a shock for the world’s oil market.More than 4 million barrels a day of output -- almost 40% of the nation’s crude production -- is now offline, according to traders and executives. One of the world’s biggest oil refining centers has seen output drastically cut back. The waterways that help U.S. oil flow to the rest of the world have been disrupted for much of the week.“The market is underestimating the amount of oil production lost in Texas due to the bad weather,” said Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at commodity giant Trafigura Group.Brent crude briefly surged above $65 a barrel on Thursday, a level not seen since last January. Spreads indicating supply tightness also soared. Ten months ago, the price slumped below $16 because of a demand shock caused by Covid-19.In the past, the weather-related disruption would largely have been a U.S. issue. Now it’s unmistakably global. Crude markets in Europe are rallying as traders replace lost U.S. exports. OPEC and its allies must decide how much longer they keep millions of barrels of their supply off the market.Estimates for how long the outages may last have gotten progressively longer in recent days as analysts try to figure out the timespan involved in thawing out infrastructure, especially in those areas where freezing weather isn’t the norm.Higher EstimatesAt first, traders and consultants expected a hit to U.S. production that would last between two and three days. Now it’s looking unlikely that things will start to recover much before the weekend, and a full resumption could take weeks.That means ever more barrels are being removed from the global market. Citigroup Inc. said it expects a production loss of 16 million barrels through early March, but some trader estimates are now almost double that. Vast swaths of production in the Permian -- the heartland of U.S. shale output -- have been shut in.The result has been a surge in the value of crude barrels in other parts of the world. North Sea traders have been frantically bidding for the region’s cargoes this week as replacements are sought for U.S. crude exports. As Europe’s supplies have gotten more expensive, Asian buyers have been snapping up Middle Eastern shipments at higher premiums.And though headline crude futures are at their highest level in over a year, they’re yet to rip higher because the loss of refining capacity is equally acute. The country’s largest plant has closed, and at least 3 million barrels a day of processing got taken offline. Traders are rushing to send millions of barrels of diesel across the Atlantic to the U.S., a potential boon for Europe’s downtrodden refining industry.Gasoline Machine“The Gulf Coast is a gasoline machine and sends products across the U.S. as well as international markets,” said Kitt Haines, an analyst at consultant Energy Aspects. “For a brief period at least, this could help European refining.”The result is going to mean a mixed picture for U.S. inventories in the coming weeks. While gasoline production has been hit by the spate of refinery outages, there are also far fewer drivers on the roads than normal. Stockpiles of heating fuels like propane and diesel -- for which demand was already soaring before this week’s weather -- are set to fall sharply.All of which leaves Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries keenly watching the forecast for Texas’s weather.April DecisionThe group is yet to decide on its output plans for April, but OPEC’s largest producer surprised oil markets earlier in the year by cutting an extra million barrels a day of supply in February and March. That leaves spare capacity on the sidelines at a time when the market is clamoring for extra barrels.“The market is turning into a wild animal for OPEC+ to control,” said Gary Ross, a veteran oil consultant turned hedge fund manager at Black Gold Investors LLC. He said Wednesday that he saw 5 million barrels a day of U.S. supply offline.“The weather is having an unbelievable impact on global supply and demand,” he said.A thaw is coming, though. On Friday, temperatures in Midland -- the de facto capital of shale production -- will reach 45 Fahrenheit (7 degrees Celsius). That will rise to 56 Fahrenheit on Saturday, allowing crude production to restart. On Monday, Midland hit -2 Fahrenheit, its lowest temperature in more than 30 years.For the time being, the great unknown remains how long output -- and the rest of the region’s oil infrastructure -- will take to recover in full.“Evidence from the last great Permian freeze off is that it can come back very quickly,” said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered Plc. “But refineries are more likely to be prone to prolonged damage.”(Updates production estimate in 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator is at a dangerous level, but he just bought these stocks anyway

    Warren Buffett goes on the hunt for stocks in the fourth quarter, according to a new filing.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes

    Ready or not, a stock market crash may be brewing. If a market crash gives you the opportunity to scoop up shares of cybersecurity stock CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) at a discount, you should absolutely jump on that opportunity.

  • Mortgage refinances cool as rates rise — but what if they go even higher?

    Refinance applications are down again, while mortgage rates are the highest in months.

  • China Decoupling Would Cost U.S. Billions, Chamber Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.American companies would lose hundreds of billions of dollars if they slashed investment in China or the nations increased tariffs, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a report highlighting the cost of a full decoupling of the world’s largest economies.American gross domestic product would see a one-time loss of as much as $500 billion should U.S. companies reduce foreign direct investment in China by half, the Washington-based business lobbying group said in a report on Wednesday. Applying a 25% tariff on all two-way trade would trim U.S. GDP by $190 billion annually by 2025, the group said in a joint study with Rhodium Group, a New York data and analytics firm.The analysis highlights the costs of different policies as the Biden administration weighs the best strategy for facing challenges posed by China. The chamber said that the U.S. should work with allies to confront China on its state-led economic model and national security concerns rather than acting unilaterally, and without undermining U.S. productivity and innovation.A “balanced and rational approach” to commercial relations with China is in the interests of both the U.S. and the American business community, the chamber said. At the same time, the group said that it’s in favor of a “rules-based” economic order and against Chinese practices that are unfair to American companies.The U.S. and China fought a trade war under President Donald Trump that continues to see tariffs applied on about $335 billion of Chinese goods annually, according to the calculations by Chad Bown at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. That’s despite a phase-one agreement reached in 2020, where China promised to purchase more American products. Beijing missed its 2020 trade-deal targets as the global pandemic upended shipping and supply chains. Under the pact, the Asian nation pledged to buy an extra $200 billion in U.S. agriculture, energy and manufactured products over the 2017 level in the two years through the end of 2021.The deal also didn’t fully address some of the biggest grievances of American companies, such as China’s theft of intellectual property, forced technology transfer and subsidies for domestic industries.In addition to reduced goods exports, the study estimated that if future Chinese and tourism and education spending were reduced by half from pre-pandemic levels, the U.S. would lose $15 billion to $30 billion per year in services trade exports. A decoupling would hurt spending on research and development in the U.S. that supports China operations, though this impact is harder to quantify, the chamber said.The chamber’s report also studied the potential decoupling impact on four industries. It found that losing access to China’s semiconductor market would cause $54 billion to $124 billion in lost output and put 100,000 U.S. jobs at risk. The imposition of tariffs could result in as much as $38 billion in output losses and nearly 100,000 jobs in the chemicals industry.Losing access to China’s market for U.S. aircraft and commercial aviation services could cost $51 billion annually in output, or $875 billion cumulatively by 2038. Lost market share in medical devices would result in $23.6 billion in annual revenue, the chamber said.(Updates with estimate on tourism, services exports in eigthth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.