UK to rush air defence missiles to Ukraine after Russian bombardment

Smoke rises from a building hit in a Russian strike on the centre of Dnipro - Arsen Dzodzaiev/Anadolu

Britain vowed to send hundreds of air defence missiles to Ukraine on Friday after Russia launched its biggest aerial bombardment since the start of the war.

The Telegraph understands that the announcement by Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, was brought forward over fears that Moscow could strike again over the New Year holiday weekend.

Western intelligence chiefs believe Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, could be plotting another wave of missiles and drones as part of a winter campaign against civilian targets.

Britain’s pledge of 200 new Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) comes with Western weapons supplies dwindling amid a crisis of support for Ukraine.

Mr Shapps said Russia’s attack on Friday was Putin “testing Western resolve”, adding: “Now is the time for the free world to come together and redouble our efforts to get Ukraine what they need to win.”

Joe Biden, the US president, said on Friday that “history will judge harshly those who fail” to send more support to Kyiv, with his key $61 billion package remaining blocked by Congress. A huge tranche of EU funding has been blocked by Hungary.

Russian forces launched 158 missiles and drones in the early hours of Friday morning, killing at least 30 people and injuring hundreds more across Ukraine.

The bombardment came days after Ukraine angered Moscow by sinking a navy vessel in Crimea. Kyiv described the strikes, which left apartment blocks wrecked and blew holes in a maternity hospital, as a wake-up call to the West.

Western and Ukrainian intelligence believe Russia has spent months stockpiling missiles for the winter to overwhelm air defences and draw attention away from the front lines, where they are making incremental gains.

The restart of Russia’s aerial campaign is expected to focus on freezing Ukrainians into submission by destroying energy and heating infrastructure across the country.

“We are doing everything to strengthen our air shield,” Andriy Yermak, Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, said on Friday. “But the world needs to see that we need more support and strength to stop this terror.”

Mr Shapps responded with the announcement of more air defence missiles, part of an existing deal brought forward as a result of Russia’s latest bombings.

Britain will supply 200 AMRAAM rockets, which are made in the UK and usually launched from aircraft but have been redesigned to be fired by Ukrainian forces from the ground.

Earlier this week, Washington announced that it would ship more surface-to-air munitions to Kyiv as part of a $250 million package, which will be the last unless Mr Biden can find agreement for new funds.

“Unless Congress takes urgent action in the new year, we will not be able to continue sending the weapons and vital air defence systems Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must step up and act without any further delay,” the president warned on Friday.

“Putin’s objective remains unchanged. He seeks to obliterate Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped.”

Ukraine’s air defence forces were said to have successfully downed 87 cruise missiles and 27 kamikaze attack drones on Friday, but around 20 ballistic missiles, including some hypersonics, appear to have got through.

At least eight people were killed in Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces have amassed the most air defence systems. The first direct missile hit in months on the Ukrainian capital destroyed a warehouse.

A maternity hospital and shopping centre were set ablaze in Dnipro after missiles landed nearby. Six people were said to have died in the central Ukrainian city.

Seven people were killed in southern Zaporizhzhia, four in the port city of Odesa and three in Kharkiv, close to the Russian border.

Lieutenant-General Mykola Oleschuk, the head of Ukraine’s air force, said the strikes were the biggest aerial blitz since the start of Russia’s invasion last year.

The scale of the attack was described as “massive”, with volleys of missiles launched from 18 TU-95 bombers, TU-22 aircraft and hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, which are hard to intercept, from MiG-31 fighter jets.

The Russian defence ministry claimed it had only targeted military facilities in its long-range barrage.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian warship docked deep behind enemy lines in occupied Crimea in a strike with a British-donated Storm Shadow missile earlier this week.

Mr Zelensky vowed retaliation after Moscow’s attacks, saying: “We will surely respond to terrorist strikes.”

