UK sanctions second richest man in Russia

The United Kingdom announced more sanctions on Russian oligarchs Wednesday, targeting one of the country’s richest men.

Vladimir Potanin, the second richest man in Russia, was sanctioned as he is a known supporter of the Russian government and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Anna Tsivileva, the president of Russian coal mining company JSC Kolmar Group, was also sanctioned, along with the business.

“As long as Putin continues his abhorrent assault on Ukraine, we will use sanctions to weaken the Russian war machine. Today’s sanctions show that nothing and no one is off the table, including Putin’s inner circle,” a government spokesperson said in a statement.

The government is also implementing measures so Russia cannot access the U.K.’s trusts services that allow a person or business to manage their assets.

The actions add to the growing list of sanctions the U.K. has implemented against Russia and Russian individuals, with more than 1,000 people and 120 businesses sanctioned since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, according to the U.K. government.

“Russian imports have dropped over 40% since the invasion and stockpiles of vital imported manufacturing components are likely to be depleted in the next three to six months,” the government said.

Along with the sanctions relating to Ukraine, multiple Russian individuals and businesses were sanctioned for supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad.

