UK says it will back Poland if decides to sends jets to Ukraine

·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday Britain would support Poland if it decided to provide Ukraine with fighter jets, but warned that doing so might have direct consequences for Poland.

"I would support the Poles and whatever choice they make," Wallace told Sky News, adding that the United Kingdom could not offer aircraft that the Ukrainians would be able to use.

"We would protect Poland, we'll help them with anything that they need," he said. "Poland will understand that the choices they make will not only directly help Ukraine, which is a good thing, but also may bring them into direct line of fire from countries such as Russia or Belarus."

Britain has provided Ukraine with defensive weapons as well as other military and humanitarian aid.

Wallace said he would make a statement to parliament on Wednesday setting out what further lethal and non-lethal aid Britain would be providing, as well as what measures the British government would urge other countries to do.

(Reporting by Michael Holden and Kylie MacLellan)

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy to address British parliament

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address British lawmakers via videolink in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the first time a president of another country has addressed the main Westminster chamber. Zelenskiy, who has spoken to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on several occasions since Russia invaded his country, has made a number of impassioned speeches to Western leaders in the last week, asking for supplies and military support. He will address the chamber at 1700 GMT when formal parliamentary business will be suspended.

  • Russia ‘built itself a trap’ in Ukraine and are ‘getting desperate’, Ben Wallace says

    Defence secretary says the Kremlin has ‘built itself a trap’ in Ukraine

  • Ukraine, MLB deadline, International Women's Day: 5 things you need to know Tuesday

    Safe corridors to allow civilians to escape Ukraine could open, President Joe Biden travels to Texas to met with veterans and more news to start your Tuesday.

  • Proposed plan to send fighter jets to Ukraine hits logistical snag

    A proposal to provide Ukraine with Soviet-era fighter jets via Poland is struggling to gain traction in the Biden administration, and the U.S. is reviewing

  • Ranking the scariest teams entering the Pac-12 Tournament

    These Pac-12 teams are riding high into Vegas

  • Taxes 2022: Tax Breaks for Filers over 50

    Making it to the half-century mark should come with certain rewards, and the IRS is ready to hand them out. Once you turn 50 years old you begin to qualify for certain tax breaks that younger...

  • Food supply disruption, soaring energy costs could hit UK grocers' growth -NielsenIQ

    Global food supply disruption due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine plus soaring energy and fuel costs could slow down growth in supermarket volumes, NielsenIQ said on Tuesday. The market researcher said inflation at UK supermarkets was running at 2.7%, the highest since September 2013. "Inflation at UK supermarkets continues to grow and as we exit COVID-19 new challenges lie ahead amid the threat of disruption to global food supply and soaring energy and fuel costs that will impact shopper budgets," it said.

  • U.S. lawmakers pressure Biden to help with transfer of European aircraft to Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers pushed President Joe Biden's administration on Monday to facilitate the transfer of fighter aircraft to Ukraine from Poland and other NATO and Eastern European countries, after a plea on Saturday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The White House said it did not oppose planes being sent to Ukraine but saw logistical challenges to it.

  • US assures nervous Baltics of NATO protection against Russia

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday assured Lithuania of NATO protection and American support as he began a lightning visit to the three Baltic states that are increasingly on edge as Russia presses ahead with its invasion of Ukraine. The former Soviet republics of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are all NATO members and Blinken is aiming to reassure them of their security in the event Russia chooses to expand its military operations.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • US ambassador: 'Any attack on civilians is a war crime'

    The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said during a discussion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday that "any attack on civilians is a war crime." During an appearance on ABC's "This Week," host George Stephanopoulos showed a tweet to U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) that detailed Russian forces bombing residential buildings and areas, noting that President Biden recently said it was to say if war...

  • Boeing Halts Russian Titanium Purchases as Airbus Keeps Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. has halted titanium purchases from Russia while rival Airbus SE continues to source from the country, highlighting the uncertain path for aerospace manufacturers following the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Russian Official Threatens Europe Gas PipelineStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsHypers

  • Health care: $88 billion in U.S. medical debt was in collections as of 2021, CFPB report details

    Yahoo Finance's Adriana Belmonte details a report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on the total debt accrued through medical costs, how individuals defer medical care to avoid additional health care billing, and the responsibilities for medical and credit institutions.

  • Ukraine under attack

    Ukraine under attack

  • Ukrainian child adopted days before Russia's invasion

    Theron and Kelci Jagge were in Ukraine adopting their son just days before Russia's invasion.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Putin may be planning to pummel Kyiv into submission World Bank approves $723M emergency finance package for UkraineZelensky: "I’m not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone."Ukraine fighter-jet deal appears doomedGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Pure Nazi behavior": Zelensky turns to American Jews with pleas for supportRussia surpasses Iran to become world's most sanctioned countryThird round of Ukraine peace talks ends with no major breakthro

  • Israeli leader holds multiple calls on Ukraine cease-fire with Zelensky and Putin

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and continued his efforts to promote a cease-fire.Why it matters: Bennett’s overtures are part of a wider effort that includes French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The three leaders are coordinating their outreach to Putin and Zelensky.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f

  • McDonald's and Coca-Cola boycott calls grow over Russia

    Food and drink giants have been criticised on social media for failing to speak out on Ukraine's invasion.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

