UK says has found missing case of Brazil variant, no evidence of onward transmission

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock holds the daily news briefing on the current COVID-19 situation, in London
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it had located a previously-unidentified person who tested positive for a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first found in northern Brazil, and that there was no evidence the person had spread the virus.

"We've successfully identified the person in question," health minister Matt Hancock said. "The best evidence is that this person in question stayed at home and there's no sign that there's been any onward transmission."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James)

