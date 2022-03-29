UK says healthcare workers, vulnerable will still get free COVID tests

A sign informing customers that lateral flow tests are out of stock is seen at a pharmacy in London
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday that healthcare workers, social care staff and the most vulnerable will still get COVID-19 tests without any charge when it ends free testing for the general public next month.

When he announced all coronavirus restrictions would be scrapped in February, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said free tests would end on April 1, saying the country could not afford their cost.

Health minister Sajid Javid said people at risk of serious illness from COVID-19 would continue to get free tests if they developed symptoms, along with National Health Service staff, those working in social care and those in other high-risk jobs.

COVID cases and hospitalisations have risen in recent weeks, but the government said more than 55% who tested positive in hospital for the virus had been admitted for other ailments. Meanwhile, booster vaccine shots are being rolled out for older and immunosuppressed people.

Under the guidance from April 1, people who develop symptoms such as a high temperature or other respiratory infections will be advised to stay at home and avoid contact with other people until they feel better and no longer have a fever.

Those who test positive for COVID will be advised to stay at home for five days and avoid any contact with other people for five days.

"We have made enormous progress but will keep the ability to respond to future threats including potential variants," Javid said.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

